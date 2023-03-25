A boat building course at East Carolina University has become the perfect vessel to build bridges with other universities and institutions at home and abroad.
Since 2016, School of Art and Design faculty member Gerald Weckesser has taught boat building to ECU students and at the Penland School of Craft in western North Carolina. Last summer, one of Weckesser’s Penland students, Neil Nenner, liked the course so much that he invited Weckesser to teach at his home university — Shenkar College of Engineering, Design and Art — in Israel.
“I used to race sailing boats and teach yacht courses. I love boats and I love craft so it seems like the best experience I could get. That is the reason why I chose his workshop at Penland,” Nenner said. “I thought this was so good and I have learned so much about woodworking, I have to bring him to Israel and have my students learn and enjoy this too.”
Nenner said they found the budget and arranged all the materials despite complications. Weckesser traveled in October to Tel Aviv, where students worked in groups of four or five to build seven boats in seven days.
“We made it the opening course for my third-year class,” said Nenner, who teaches furniture design. “For a design student, the task of making a chair during one semester is very challenging. Now if you made a boat before that, a chair doesn’t look so hard.”
Weckesser’s 10-day trip to Tel Aviv started a budding collaboration with Nenner, who has been invited to teach as a guest lecturer at ECU. Weckesser has been invited back to Israel in the next academic year, too.
“How do we take this experience and build off it and create a more lasting experience and grow from it?” said Weckesser, an ECU Honors College faculty fellow. “Anytime we have the opportunity to build bridges between institutions, we start to build a relationship. If we expand that dialogue, we find commonalities.”
Weckesser said he has had great support from Linda Kean, dean of ECU’s College of Fine Arts and Communication, Kate Bukoski, director of the School of Art and Design, and the Office of Global Affairs.
Weckesser and Nenner have talked about possibly teaching a course together at Penland, where several ECU art and design alumni work: Adam Atkinson is a resident; Nadia Massoud is studio operations manager; and Autumn Brown is iron studio coordinator. Former Penland resident and alumna Laura Wood now has her own jewelry business in Asheville. Addison Brown, an ECU photography graduate, was Weckesser’s assistant for his Penland class, which had students from across the United States and abroad.
This summer, Weckesser will teach boat building at ECU during Summer Session 1. The class is open to any ECU student and will be capped at 10. The material fee will be about $350, and each student will leave the class with their very own canoe.
The course began after Weckesser and ECU art and design colleague Judd Snapp attended a three-day academic symposium exploring the intersection of art and science at the Coastal Studies Institute in 2015. The two had been thinking about starting a boat building class and were able to offer ECU’s first one in summer 2016.
“Ultimately what I’d like my students to come away with from this course is a historical understanding of the craft, the process of thinking through making something, where they’re learning not just by listening or by watching, but by doing,” Weckesser said.
Weckesser’s long-term goal is to build a working sailboat based on historic drawings of vessels that once plied eastern North Carolina waters, pulling in the expertise of ECU engineering and maritime history students.
Political science alumni win awards
Two alumni from ECU’s Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences recently received awards from the North Carolina Public Administration Alliance. Duane Holder, who earned his master of public administration from the Department of Political Science in 2006, is the recipient of the alliance’s Public Servant of the Year Award. Allysa Rouse, who earned her master of public administration in 2019, is a recipient of the Early Career Public Servant of the Year Award.
The Public Servant of the Year Award recognizes significant contributions made to the state of North Carolina throughout a career of 10 years or more. Awardees distinguish themselves through active engagement in and contributions to developing public service for the future.
Holder serves as deputy county manager for Wake County government in Raleigh. He has more than 24 years of experience in local government and nonprofit health care leadership and management including as a former deputy county manager and chief financial officer for Pitt County. He is a member of the National Forum of Black Public Administrators, the National Association of Counties, and the North Carolina City & County Managers’ Association.
A veteran of the U.S. Air Force and Persian Gulf War, Holder returned to school following his honorable discharge. While at ECU, he was a recipient of the North Carolina City & County Managers’ Association Donald B. Hayman scholarship. He has participated in various organizations, including the ECU Board of Visitors, ECU MPA Advisory Board, the United Way and the Rotary Club.
Rouse received the Early Career Public Servant of the Year Award that recognizes significant contributions to the state during the first five years of the recipient’s career. Awardees also show promise of continued active engagement in and contributions to developing public service for the future.
Rouse started her career in public service as a public ally under AmeriCorps, working with nonprofits and assisting with a community development initiative. After receiving her Master of Public Administration from ECU, she worked in local government as a county management fellow. In this role, she learned the value of rural cities and how to do much with limited resources.
She moved on to work with the a North Carolina infrastructure program under the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Infrastructure as a grant representative. In this role, she administered a federal grant to small cities and counties in the western and piedmont areas of North Carolina. She learned about federal regulation, project management and engagement with public officials.
Rouse then began her role as a compliance specialist, where she began to dive deeper into federal regulation and administration. Recently, Rouse accepted a role as a community planning and development representative with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. She acts as the HUD representative to her communities by providing guidance and technical assistance to remain in compliance with their grant’s federal regulations, and by tracking expenditures for timeliness, project completion and accuracy.