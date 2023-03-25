A boat building course at East Carolina University has become the perfect vessel to build bridges with other universities and institutions at home and abroad.

Since 2016, School of Art and Design faculty member Gerald Weckesser has taught boat building to ECU students and at the Penland School of Craft in western North Carolina. Last summer, one of Weckesser’s Penland students, Neil Nenner, liked the course so much that he invited Weckesser to teach at his home university — Shenkar College of Engineering, Design and Art — in Israel.