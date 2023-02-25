Colin Foley is on the fast track to a career in engineering.
The East Carolina University sophomore from New London spent this past summer and part of his winter break interning with Richard Childress Racing (RCR), one of NASCAR’s most successful racing teams.
“Every time I walked through the door, I would learn something, no matter what it was,” Foley said. “I gained so much experience so fast. By my second month working there, I felt like I had been there a year just because of how many things you’re constantly absorbing and constantly learning.”
Foley worked at the team’s shop in Welcome, North Carolina, near Winston-Salem. He learned of the internship through a family friend. He worked mainly with the racing team’s Xfinity series cars, using machinery and math to measure the chassis.
“You have to measure every single point to make sure that it meets NASCAR specifications, and if it doesn’t, you have to send it back to get it fixed,” Foley said. “It’s a whole process. NASCAR is very tight with their specifications.”
How tight?
“We were working on this one car, and we were off by less than half of the thickness of your fingernail in a certain spot, but it’s got to be right,” he said.
Foley saw his work racing on the track each week.
“I’d go home and watch the race on Saturday or Sunday, and I would think, ‘Oh, I touched that. I worked on that,’” he said. “That was really cool.”
Of course, what’s racing without the occasional wreck?
“If one crashed, I thought, ‘OK, I’m going to see that on Monday,’” Foley said.
He said he learned a lot about engineering, machinery and precision during his internship. However, Foley said he found real value in the team’s focus on “the little things.” He said his biggest lesson came when he forgot to put the quantity needed on a part order.
“I will never forget to do that again,” he said. “Little stuff like that really adds up because you really see the team aspect of work. If I mess something up, there is somebody else in a different building looking at it and sending it back, and that delays everything. You realize you’re trying to eliminate all those things.”
Still, he said, the team put a lot of trust in him, especially considering he was an intern. Foley said he saw firsthand how what he’s learned in his engineering classes — such as communication, file management and 3D modeling — is important with RCR.
He was also motivated by those with whom he worked.
“It’s still work, but everyone was smiling all the time, and everyone was just happy working on stuff,” he said. “There’s a lot of passion for the sport, and the people who work there have a lot of passion for it, which leads to a great work environment.”
Foley said he became interested in engineering through a STEM program when he was in the fourth grade. Though he originally thought of following in his brother’s footsteps and becoming a business major at ECU, he decided on engineering, with a concentration in mechanical engineering.
Foley appreciates the opportunity Richard Childress Racing provided, saying he believes it is just the first step in a long career in engineering.
“The thing I tell people is you’ve got to knock on those doors or else they’re not going to open,” he said. “But once that one door opens, it’s the key to every other door that you’ve been trying to open.”
ECU awarded top honor in campus internationalization
ECU’s growing international program was one of four institutions nationwide to receive the Senator Paul Simon Award for Comprehensive Internationalization by NAFSA: Association of International Educators. The award was announced Feb. 14 and recognizes overall excellence in internationalization efforts by an institution of higher education.
According to Jon Rezek, assistant vice chancellor of global affairs, it’s like winning the national championship of internationalization. In addition to ECU, Georgia State University, Northwestern University and the University of Kentucky received the award.
“This award represents the culmination of over five years of efforts on the part of university administration, global affairs, faculty, staff and students across all of our academic units to deliberately and strategically strengthen and expand our international programs,” Rezek said.
The entirety of ECU’s efforts, guided by its global affairs office, led to the university being included in this short list of U.S. universities promoting outstanding work in internationalization.
At ECU the commitment to diversity and internationalization is evident in study abroad programs like ECU Tuscany and faculty led trips, the Global Understanding programming and Global Zone Training, to list just a few examples. The global affairs office’s value proposition — “Academically supported, professionally prepared. You belong at ECU.” — guides the day-to-day planning and execution of the university’s global outreach.
ECU Voyages Series to feature award-winning NC author
ECU’s Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences concludes the 16th season of its signature Voyages of Discovery Series at 7 p.m. on March 2 in the Main Campus Student Center ballrooms. The in-person event features Jason Mott, a bestselling North Carolina author and winner of the 2021 National Book Award for Fiction. The evening’s event is titled “Hell Of A Book: A Meeting with Jason Mott.”
Through the book, Mott will discuss the impact and reality of race and identity throughout the American landscape.
Mott earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts in fiction and his Master of Fine Arts in poetry from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. His writing has appeared in various literary journals, and he is the author of three other novels: “The Returned,” which was adapted for television and aired on the ABC network under the title “Resurrection;” “The Wonder of All Things;” and “The Crossing.”
Among its many awards, “Hell Of A Book” was a Jenna Bush Hager “Read With Jenna” Book Club pick and the 2021 Sir Walter Raleigh Prize for Fiction winner, and was selected for the longlist by Carnegie Medals for Excellence in Fiction, the 2022 Aspen Words Literary Prize and Joyce Carol Oates Prize.
Following his presentation, Mott will sign copies of his book, which will be available for purchase at the event. A special-access reception with Mott will take place prior to the public presentation. Tickets to the reception and discussion are available online through the ECU Central Ticket Office or by calling 252-328-4788 or toll-free at 1-800-328-2787.
For more information, visit the Voyages website.