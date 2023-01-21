One of the ironies of Parkinson’s disease, which is marked by an increasing inability for sufferers to control their movements, is that movement helps to stave off the disease’s progression.
What makes the disease even more insidious is the tendency for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s to be driven inward, both physically and socially, compounding the disease’s effects.
Physical therapy students from East Carolina University’s College of Allied Health Sciences have undertaken a pilot service project. as part of a course led by Christine Lysaght, a clinical assistant professor of physical therapy. It’s designed to help eastern North Carolina residents with Parkinson’s gain some measure of control over their disease and have a space to build friendships and share their frustrations and successes with other Parkinson’s sufferers.
The inability to get out of the house created major setbacks for Amy Wedge’s patients with Parkinson’s. Wedge, a physical therapy clinical instructor, said her patients returned to therapy with “significant declines.” That inspired her to propose an exercise class for people with Parkinson’s as a project for students in Lysaght’s class.
“I had patients who were able to walk and turn on the treadmill before the pandemic, which is really hard, and now are having multiple falls at home following their return to treatment,” Wedge said.
The gold standard of treatment for patients with Parkinson’s is to begin physical therapy as soon as possible after diagnosis, because exercise works as a preventative measure and prevention is far easier than recovery, Wedge explained.
As part of their coursework, students in the Doctor of Physical Therapy program set out to design a pilot exercise program that would get people with Parkinson’s moving — but also have fun while exercising. And probably most importantly, to provide opportunities for patients to share experiences with one another and engage in fellowship, which the disease has a habit of undermining, Wedge said.
“You can prevent a lot of the problems for people with Parkinson’s if they’re able to be active and exercise safely,” said Keri Price, a student from Shelby.
Price said she gets a lot of satisfaction from the long-term, hands-on aspects of physical therapy.
“In other medical professions, a lot of times, they have limited opportunities to follow up, whereas with physical therapy, you see them on a weekly basis. You set goals, and you can actually make a difference in the way someone lives their life,” Price said.
Exercise helps, especially with balance, which is a particular problem for people with Parkinson’s. Currently, there is a lack of exercise programs in eastern North Carolina for people with Parkinson’s disease.
During an hour-long exercise session in November, students led patients through a series of gross motor movements, like hitting large rubber balls with pool noodles and alternating between throwing a scarf through the air and bouncing a tennis ball to one another. The students selected the exercises to challenge the patients both physically and neurologically because Parkinson’s has a deteriorating effect on the body’s nervous system. A number of studies have shown that exercise improves executive function; helps with balance and fall risk; and sleep and overall quality of life.
“The mission statement of the university is to serve, and this is definitely a way of providing service,” Wedge said. “They made the flyers, they contacted local neuro-physical therapists, they designed the program mentorship.”
Wedge said the hope is to expand this pilot exercise class in the future to meet the needs of those with Parkinson’s disease in eastern North Carolina.
McClammy Lab
celebrates 10 years
During the last few years, the importance of mental health has become a prevalent topic. This increased focus showcases the importance of spaces like ECU’s McClammy Counseling and Research Lab.
Celebrating its 10-year anniversary this academic year, McClammy has served the ECU community through counseling and outreach with a focus on connecting students to resources.
“The purpose of the lab is to be able to run a very high-quality level of counseling while at the same time being able to conduct counseling education research and be a modern, state-of-the-art facility to train our counselor education students,” said Jason Perry, McClammy’s director and a teaching assistant professor in the College of Education’s counselor education program.
As part of their coursework, counselor education students must complete an internship. McClammy offers students the chance to complete that internship with a doctorate level, licensed supervisor.
Students can take the information they’re learning in the classroom and their experiences during their internship working with the McClammy lab and share it with others in the field through scholarly journals and conferences, including the Conference of North Carolina Counseling Association and the American Counseling Association.
Students outside of the College of Education also are able to complete internships at the lab.
Perry recently became the director of McClammy and looks to grow the services the lab offers without sacrificing any of the quality. He has started adding more group counseling programs to the lab’s existing individual counseling services. During the fall semester, the lab offered a program for students experiencing homesickness after moving to ECU and Greenville.
Another option available to the lab is teletherapy, a service that became more common during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Teletherapy is here to stay, but the textbooks haven’t caught up with that yet,” Perry said. “I think that puts us in a really unique position.”
Perry is also interested in potentially growing in-person services outside of the walls of the lab and even ECU’s main campus. He stressed the importance of meeting people where they are, whether it’s another campus location, local schools or any community space in eastern North Carolina.
“We’re very fortunate to have this space and have this building but we’re not bound by these walls,” he said. “We’re talking about meeting people where they are, and when you think about that from a counseling perspective, that’s very humanist.”
While it is important to think about the future, Perry wants to ensure the roots of the program and the lab aren’t forgotten. When it was founded 10 years ago, the original purpose of the endowment given by William Charles McClammy was to support the education of students pursuing a career in school counseling.
“I think that’s important for us to emphasize,” Perry said. “There’s been a history of success, and I think there’s this history of excellence with the faculty but also with the students.”