Give a well-deserved round of applause for the 57 East Carolina University faculty members who were recognized March 16 at the Murphy Center.
ECU’s Division of Research, Economic Development and Engagement (REDE) had its sixth annual Research & Scholarship Awards to celebrate university faculty who demonstrated excellence in research, scholastic, engagement, innovative or creative activities in the past year.
Angela Lamson with the Department of Human Development and Family Sciences received the Lifetime Achievement Research and Creative Activity Award. The award is presented in recognition of originality and excellence in research and creative activities over the course of an entire career, as evidenced by sustained high-quality work performed while contributing to the academic functions of ECU.
Elizabeth Ables with the Department of Biology in the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences was honored with the Five-Year University Research and Creative Activity Award. This award recognizes faculty members whose work over the previous five years of continuous service at ECU has had an exceptional impact on their field of study. Her research and work in oocyte production focuses on how nutrition and age-related hormones impact egg production and how the potential impacts of human disease affects female reproduction.
The Scholarship of Engagement Award went to Randall Etheridge, associate professor of engineering, College of Engineering and Technology. The award is presented to a university faculty member in recognition of sustained commitment to partnered scholarly endeavors with nearby communities. Dr. Etheridge’s current investigative research collaboration is looking at ways to reduce flooding on agricultural land near Lake Mattamuskeet.
Award winners are selected by the Research & Creative Activity subcommittee of the Faculty Senate Academic Affairs committee, which includes members from five ECU schools or colleges.
Others recognized during the ceremony included 11 inventors who secured U.S. patents over the past year, the 2021-22 Engagement & Outreach Scholars Academy (EOSA) cohort, and 32 outstanding research scholars and artists selected by department chairs.
The accolades are merited for the distinguished group of scholars and thought leaders who are dedicated to advancing and serving ECU’s mission.
During the ceremony, Chancellor Philip Rogers announced that through the efforts of ECU’s faculty, the university exceeded its extramural funding goal set by the UNC system strategic plan by $15 million. That funding goes to support research, engagement and other diverse creative activities at ECU.
Interim Vice Chancellor for REDE Michael Van Scott noted that 10 years ago, about 10% of ECU faculty were principal investigators on extramurally funded projects. That figure now sits at 30%. And ECU ranks 192nd in the National Science Foundation’s annual Higher Education Research and Development Survey, up 56 spots since 2011.
“This is what it’s all about,” Rogers said, “… the creation and transmission of knowledge to support our society, our economy, our culture, our health, our environment, our communities, and so many other parts of the world we live in today.”
ECU’s core values displayed in winning LifeWTR label design
Inclusivity, respect and integrity inspired Noelle Story’s winning design for an art competition at ECU.
Story, a freshman art major from Kitty Hawk, was selected as the grand prize winner for her LifeWTR water bottle label design in a contest sponsored by Minges Bottling Group, a Pepsi-Cola company and ECU’s exclusive beverage provider.
“In this piece I wanted to illustrate inclusivity, respect and integrity by including a diverse range of individuals,” Story said in her contest statement of purpose. “I also included a heart they’ve created in the center to show that they are all united by love and have respect for one another.”
Centering on ECU’s core values, 37 designs were submitted in the fall for the “Art through the Eyes of a Pirate” competition, which Story heard about on Instagram. The submissions were narrowed to the top 15 finalists, whose design posters hung in the Student Art Gallery corridor on the second floor of the Main Campus Student Center in December and January.
On March 15, Landon Minges, vice president of operations for Minges Bottling Group, along with Amity Aldridge, director of marketing, and Sterling Whitley, chief strategic officer, presented Story with a $2,500 scholarship, a framed print of her artwork, a swag bag of merchandise and several cases of bottled water.
Minges said the idea for the LifeWTR art competition came about as a way to give back to the academic side of the university and work with the art department “to have someone design a label expressed through the eyes of a Pirate.” The company’s LifeWTR product is known for highlighting different artists and themes in its branding, Aldridge said.
Faculty members from the ECU School of Art and Design, staff members and Story’s father, Tim, also attended the presentation at the student center food court, where the design is wrapped around two columns. Other signage featuring the design is expected soon.
“It’s a really good feeling winning something like this and to be able to share something I’m proud of with others,” Story said. “My goal in life is to create things and share them with the world, so seeing my art around the columns in the student center (as well as knowing it may be on water bottles) made me feel like I’m already starting to accomplish some of that. The money of course is a nice bonus that will be extremely helpful.”
Story, whose intended concentration is graphic design, said she decided to attend ECU when she learned about its great art school.
“I also knew it wasn’t too far from home, so it all worked out perfectly,” she said.