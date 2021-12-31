Twenty-six service-minded East Carolina University faculty and staff members were named 2021 Treasured Pirates during a ceremony in Harvey Hall on Dec. 15.
“There are few things more professionally gratifying and satisfying than the opportunity to enter this holiday season recognizing the hard work and dedication of so many outstanding employees here at East Carolina University,” Chancellor Philip Rogers said.
After a busy fall semester, he encouraged everyone to reflect, relax, rejuvenate and reset during the well-earned upcoming break.
“I say this often and I’m going to say it again today because I believe it’s true: I think we all know that East Carolina University is a special place that is made up of so many outstanding people like all of you who are dedicated to our mission each and every day,” Rogers said. “As we celebrate our Treasured Pirates today, may they motivate all of us to continue to strive for excellence as we seek to transform the lives of our students.”
About 6,000 faculty and staff serve more than 28,000 students enrolled in more than 200 undergraduate and graduate degree programs at ECU.
Faculty and staff were peer-nominated for the awards for making a difference in the workplace and community. The program recognizes exemplary employees for distinguished accomplishment in seven categories: customer service; efficiency and innovation; human relations; outstanding government service; public service; safety and heroism; and the spirit of North Carolina.
The list of nominees was narrowed by division before being sent to a university-wide committee. The size of the division factored in the number of winners named in each area. Each awardee received a plaque and $250. The ECU Human Resources Learning and Organizational Development office coordinates the awards and ceremony.
2021 Treasured Pirates
Academic Affairs
- Lisa Briley, administrative support specialist from continuing studies
- Robert Olewine, assistant director of campus visits for admissions
- Julie Poorman, director of ECU’s financial aid office
- Michelle Smith, business services coordinator in the College of Education
- Kevin Williams, director of undergraduate business programs
- Rick Yakubowski, director of the East Hub grant in the College of Education
- Pamela Brann, administrative support specialist for the benefits department
- Penney Doughtie, technical support analyst in Information Technology and Computing Services (ITCS)
- Dexter Ray, technical support analyst at ITCS
- Mary Frances Stalls, business technology application technician in ITCS
- Scott Stubbings, business systems analyst financial services
- Kristy Ashley, assistant director of compliance in athletics
Chancellor’s Division
- Kimrey Miko, executive assistant to the chief of staff
Health Sciences
- Annie Anderson, director, Country Doctor Museum in Bailey
- Dr. Paul Barry, director of the Office of Prospective Health
- Leslie Bazemore, executive assistant to the dean of dental medicine
- Gerard Camargo, IT analyst and programmer in School of Dental Medicine
- Tameka Cogdell, business officer for the College of Nursing
- Shanna Garcia, assistant professor of occupational therapy
- Dr. Donna Roberson, executive director of program evaluation
- Dr. Jennifer Stahl, assistant professor of emergency medicine in the Brody School of Medicine
Ethel White, business services coordinator at Brody
- Anthony Yocum, pharmacy technician in ECU Pharmacy Services
Research, Economic Development and Engagement
- Robin Kneisley, administrative support associate in the Office of Research Administration
Student Affairs
- Darlene Langley, administrative support associate in student affairs
University Advancement
- Marylee McLawhorn, administrative support associate in university advancement
Website brings together STEM resources
Users are lauding a seamless experience on the new eastern North Carolina STEM website, https://lib.ecu.edu/ENCSTEM.
ECU Academic Library Services launched the site to streamline the online search process for informal science learning, said Mark Sanders, assistant director of public services at the library.
It connects educators, families and other visitors to resources and information about exhibitions and activities across three partner sites — the Aurora Fossil Museum, N.C. Museum of Natural Science at Greenville and Sylvan Heights Bird Park in Scotland Neck.
Many local educators already were familiar with the established partners. Some of them reviewed the library ENC STEM site and were impressed by its functionality.
“Our STEM coordinators reviewed the site and loved it,” said Jennifer Stalls, Pitt County Schools district STEM coordinator and K-12 science curriculum specialist.
“They have worked with some of the organizations on the website through STEM East and liked that you organized the resources by content and topic. We think this has the potential to continue to grow and will serve as a wonderful resource in the classroom as well as an opportunity to connect with the community.”
The one-stop ENC STEM search database aims to strengthen science literacy and learning in eastern North Carolina via its access to resources, opportunities and experiences. The community aspect is ideal for use by teachers and students in traditional schools, but also could serve to be valuable for homeschool education.
Ann McClung, science coordinator for the ECU Center for STEM Education, voiced her appreciation for the site’s search system. Browsing is divided into eight categories to make it easy for users: archaeology, astronomy, biology, birds, environmental science, fossils, puzzles and activities, and rocks and minerals.
“I think the format is well done and the resources are great. It is easy to navigate and find the resources from the list,” McClung said. “The online resource is a great avenue for teachers in the public schools and parents who might be homeschooling their kids. It is great that resources in the community are featured that groups could visit for hands-on experiences.”
The library’s ENC STEM website is looking for growth opportunities and is capable of adding more institutions. If interested in becoming a part of the ENC STEM database, email Sanders at sandersm@ecu.edu.