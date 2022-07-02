As part of a grant-funded effort to address the lack of health information for migrant farmworkers and their families, staff in Laupus Health Sciences Library at East Carolina University are helping to expand and transform resources into accessible content for this eastern North Carolina population.
In 2019, ECU won a three-year, $427,551 health disparities grant from the National Library of Medicine (NLM) to help ECU and its collaborators — including Laupus Library, North Carolina State University’s Extension Toxicology program and the nonprofit group Student Action with Farmworkers (SAF) — get critical health and safety information and equipment into farmworkers’ hands.
The latest efforts build on what began in 2017 as a pilot grant. The project, led by College of Health and Human Performance faculty member Joseph Lee and ECU’s Academic Library Services team, secured a $15,000 grant from the National Network of Libraries of Medicine. The project also includes support from the Department of Health Education and Promotion and SAF.
The collaboration provided internet access and information literacy training for middle and high school students from migrant and seasonal farmworker families.
The current project took Jamie Bloss, a Laupus liaison librarian, on the road to Wake Forest University in search of patient education materials specifically targeted at addressing farmworker health and safety topics.
North Carolina ranks sixth nationally in the employment of migrant farmworkers, with approximately 150,000 migrant and seasonal farmworkers and their families living in the state each growing season.
Migrant and seasonal farmworkers are at elevated risk for incidents of heat-related illness, pesticide exposure and occupational hazards. Lack of connectivity and digital resources often leads to other health-related disparities including separation from families, many living abroad, resulting in isolation and mental health challenges. These challenges stem from the limited labor protections and meager earnings prevalent among farmworkers.
Bloss met with Phillip Summers, a WFU researcher who has written on topics including child work safety on farms of local agricultural market producers and the impacts of pesticides on brain function in Latinx immigrant farmworkers.
“He offered for us to come visit Wake Forest University and come see the flipcharts, pamphlets, DVDs and other items they have created over the years especially regarding farmworker health issues dealing with pesticides and other work safety issues,” Bloss said.
Bloss said others have been willing to contribute.
“Individuals from across the state who work on research with farmworker health or who are health outreach workers themselves had sent me many materials to be organized, cataloged in a spreadsheet, and shared out from our grant website,” she said.
The team also benefited from the expertise of Dr. Thomas Arcury, a medical anthropologist and public health scientist, and Dr. Sara Quandt, professor of epidemiology and prevention. Both are in WFU’s medical school.
Much of Arcury’s research has focused on addressing the occupational and environmental health of immigrant workers.
Bloss and some of the student research assistants on the grant have also worked on arranging the gathered research materials into a searchable document that outreach workers and community health workers across the state can use. The items will eventually be sorted into collections — one of physical materials donated by outreach, health workers, and researchers from across the state, and one web-based collection.
Bloss said the benefits of having the collections available are widespread.
“It raises awareness of the issues farmworkers and those in rural areas face working in these conditions,” she said.
The materials could be used by future researchers interested in immigrant or minority health. It can also inspire future health educators to update and make newer health education materials.
Layne Carpenter, Laupus Library’s archivist, said the materials lend to cultural diversity and accessibility.
Prize-winning content in literary review
The North Carolina Literary Review, produced at ECU, has named the winners of three honors given by the publication — the Paul Green Prize, the John Ehle Prize and the Randall Kenan Prize. Each author receives a $250 honorarium from the sponsor, and their essays will appear in a special feature section on writers/teachers of North Carolina in the 2022 print and online issues of NCLR.
Georgann Eubanks is the recipient of the 2022 Paul Green Prize for her essay “Paul Green: A Professor of the Practice of Playwriting.” The Paul Green Prize is sponsored by the Paul Green Foundation to encourage content relating to Paul Green (1894-1981), a Pulitzer Prize playwright and social activist, as well as a former UNC Chapel Hill professor. As executive director of the Paul Green Foundation, Eubanks did not accept the honorarium provided by the foundation, allowing NCLR to use the full funding from the foundation for the graphic design of the essay, which will open the 2022 print issue.
Marian Janssen is the winner of the 2022 John Ehle Prize for her essay, “Carolyn Kizer: Flamboyant Feminist at Chapel Hill.” The annual John Ehle Prize is sponsored by Press 53 of Winston-Salem to recognize NCLR essays on or interviews with North Carolina writers who have not received the critical attention their writing warrants.
The subject of Janssen’s essay, Carolyn Kizer (1923-2014), another Pulitzer Prize winner, was a critically acclaimed poet and trailblazing feminist. Kizer’s books include the acclaimed poetry collection “Pro Femina.” Janssen’s essay explores the poet’s brief tenure at UNC Chapel Hill in the early 1970s and details her relationships with other North Carolina writers as well as her efforts toward expanding feminism in the Chapel Hill area and beyond.
Dolly R. Sickles is the winner of the 2022 Randall Kenan Prize for her interview essay “Examining ‘Otherness’ on the Page and in the Classroom with Michele Tracy Berger.” The Randall Kenan Prize is sponsored by the UNC Chapel Hill Creative Writing Program for the year’s best essay or interview with a new or relatively new North Carolina writer, accepted for publication in NCLR. Sickles’ interview essay will appear in NCLR Online Fall 2022.
“Essays like these allow NCLR to fulfill our mission of promoting the literature of North Carolina writers,” NCLR editor Margaret Bauer said about this year’s winners. “That includes new writers like Michele Tracy Berger and writers from our rich literary history like Paul Green.”
Produced since 1992 at ECU, the North Carolina Literary Review has won numerous awards and citations. Visit http://www.nclr.ecu.edu/subscriptions/ for subscription information. The 2022 print issue will be released this summer. Find a complete table of contents for this issue and links to the editor’s introductions on the NCLR website.