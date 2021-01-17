A $50,000 grant from the Cape Fear Memorial Foundation will help people with financial challenges receive urgent and restorative dental care at the East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine’s community service learning center in Brunswick County.
The center is one of eight community service learning centers in rural and underserved areas of North Carolina where faculty, students, residents and staff treat patients every weekday. Since the center opened in March 2016, it has seen close to 4,600 patients. Many are referred by the local hospital or by various county health departments, and often have difficulty paying for treatment. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brunswick County clinic has experienced twice as many patients who say they cannot afford to pay for services.
The School of Dental Medicine will use the Cape Fear Memorial Foundation grant to add to its patient care funds program, which is designed to help with costs of all procedures from a simple ﬁlling to a set of dentures. Urgent and restorative procedures can alleviate pain, restore teeth and improve patients’ smiles and overall health.
“This generous grant from the Cape Fear Memorial Foundation positions the ECU School of Dental Medicine to maximize its partnerships with county health departments and community agencies to improve oral health care access for all who need it,” said Dr. Greg Chadwick, dean of the ECU dental school. “It will open doors to access for the people of southeastern North Carolina and will enable more patients with financial challenges to receive urgent dental care and restorative procedures that lead to better overall health.”
In addition to Brunswick County, the school anticipates serving patients from surrounding counties including Columbus, New Hanover and Pender. The center’s work aligns with the mission of the Cape Fear Memorial Foundation, whose primary purpose is to serve the health and medical needs of the people of southeastern North Carolina. The Wilmington-based foundation supports not-for-profit organizations providing health and medical services and health education.
“We view this grant as an opportunity to benefit both the residents of our area and the students of ECU’s dental school,” Cape Fear Memorial Foundation president Anna Erwin said. “It is our hope that the patient assistance funds improve both the dental health of the public and the appeal of rural dental practice to the students.”
After providing care to emergency cases early on during the pandemic, the School of Dental Medicine is once again open to all patients. In the Brunswick County clinic , as well as all of the school’s clinics throughout the state, an increased number of patients continue to be impacted negatively by the crisis. It is expected that many more patients will need dental treatment for overall health than ever before.
Internship team partners with nonprofit to explore canning business
A group of ECU interns are helping Beaufort County’s Alpha Life Enrichment Center (ALEC) support farmers in eastern North Carolina.
College of Education graduate student Tiffany Corey, College of Business junior Steven Hollingsworth and College of Allied Health Sciences sophomore Sma Almomani teamed with ALEC to develop plans for a regional cannery business and identify potential grant funders for the nonprofit’s food production and distribution programs.
The organization reached out to ECU’s student entrepreneurship program, RISE29 , for help fulfilling its mission to support minority farmers in the region and provide impoverished areas with access to healthier food options.
ALEC’s idea to build and manage a local food canning operation, the 5/C ENC Cannery, aims to help reduce food waste and provide local farmers an alternative revenue stream.
The internship team was tasked with developing a strategic business plan for the cannery, producing a grant guide, and creating an inventory of potential cannery clients and partners.
“I always knew that when it came to entrepreneurship that there was a lot of work involved, but I didn’t realize how much really went into it,” Hollingsworth said. “Even just making some of the simple decisions took a lot of time. There’s always the questions of, ‘Why are you doing this? How are you backing it up?’ I learned you have to come in with your research ready.”
By the end of the fall semester, the team provided ALEC with a draft business plan and created a list with 25 potential grants the nonprofit could apply for to help secure capital for the project. The team also developed templates for grant applications to help ALEC quickly apply for future funding opportunities.
ALEC is in the process of securing a site for the business in Beaufort County and will continue to update the RISE29 team’s business plan.
Almomani, who plans to open her own nutrition business after graduation, said RISE29 opened her eyes to what goes in to developing a company.
“This was a great experience learning all of the things that go into starting your own business,” she said. “There are a lot of details you have to think about. It’s going to be really valuable when I get to the point where I’m developing my own business.”
In operation since 1993, ALEC has reached nearly 105,000 residents in Beaufort, Bertie, Hyde, Martin and Washington counties. That expansive support network opened Corey’s eyes to issues facing eastern North Carolina communities.
“I’m born and raised in Washington, but I never understood food insecurity until I started working with ALEC,” Corey said. “It’s changed my idea of education in rural areas and what the focus of education should be. It was really eye-opening.”
With a new business plan in hand, the RISE29 team recommended that ALEC continue to secure the cannery’s financials and build partnerships with farmers and distributors.
“I’m really impressed with the work they’ve done over the past several months,” ALEC Executive Director Bill Booth said. “We’re honored to have had them take on the task. Without them, I would have been lost. We’re excited for the future of ALEC and 5/C ENC Cannery.”
More information about ALEC is available through the nonprofit’s Facebook page.