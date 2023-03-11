The history of humans and horses has been intertwined for more than 5,000 years.
And now researchers at East Carolina University’s College of Allied Health Sciences are again asking horses for assistance — to help neurodivergent kids and young adults integrate more fully into society.
Heather Panczykowski, an assistant professor of occupational therapy at ECU, has spent her career researching how to use horses to improve health outcomes for patients with cancer, children and teens with special needs and their families. Her research focus has shifted in recent years to therapeutic uses for horses for autistic and other non-neurotypical younger people.
On Wednesday nights last fall, a group of about 10 kids and young adults — ranging from 8 to 21 years old — gathered at a barn outside of Greenville to, at first, simply learn how to be around horses safely. Then the group progressed to grooming the animals before learning the basics of leading a 1,200-pound beast around at the end of a rope.
Helping individuals was a crucial part of the group sessions at the barn, and that is the long-range goal of the research — to see if using equines in activities in conjunction with occupational therapy interventions improves self-regulation and social skills in the participants. Each participant and caregiver collaboratively decided on social skills that were that person’s focus for the duration of the therapy program.
“We are also looking at parent perceptions of that program, what their thought processes are regarding barriers to the program and what their child gained from their participation — did they build friendships while they were in the program,” Panczykowski said.
She uses horses in her therapy research model because unlike dogs, which aim to please and crave attention, horses have a unique ability to read intention in the humans around them. And because of their strength and size, horses can influence the rhythm of interaction with people.
“The horse is really cool, because it’s a reflective animal,” she said. “The horse last night didn’t want to move forward with the group of children and teens leading it because they were not all working together.”
The objective of the activity, Panczykowski said, was to have a team lead a horse through an obstacle course which takes clear communication with both human and horse teammates. Horses can detect a range of emotions and will react these back to participants, a major goal of the therapy’s learning experience.
After horse interaction activities, group and individual discussions occurred to help make connections between skills learned at the barn and everyday interactions with friends and family, Panczykowski said.
The overall objective is for participants to understand how to function better in society and increase their emotional self-regulation. For neurodiverse kids and young adults, making friends and knowing how to control anger, for instance, can be impediments to integration into society in the same ways as neurotypical people their age.
Read more at news.ecu.edu.
Game uses tech to teach medical students
Sometimes gaming doesn’t mean playing a game.
In June 2022, Josh Peery, a game designer and instructional technology consultant for ECU’s College of Nursing, was asked to speak at the Serious Play conference in Orlando. A conference about games isn’t the first place you’d expect to find a nursing school employee, but Peery wasn’t there to talk about nursing students playing first-person shooter games or the latest zany Mario Brothers adventure.
“I keep getting invited to speak at conferences because in the health care sector, we are one of the few colleges that are developing serious games in house and using them at the same time,” Peery said.
Serious games, Peery said, are those that don’t have entertainment as the primary goal, but rather education, training or awareness. The U.S. Department of Defense was an early adopter of serious games to simulate battlefield scenarios without the cost of physically reenacting battlefield conditions.
Peery is not a game developer by training, at least not the coding side of game development, but his graduate education in English and film gave him entry into the gaming world because he understood how to develop a story and manage complex projects.
The transition to the development of the Virtual Clinic — the College of Nursing’s home-grown serious game — was an easy fit for Peery. His academic research focuses on the gamification of non-gaming spaces, like online shopping and user experience. Serious games are best suited for the space between a person having no knowledge about a subject and being at a point of mastery of that subject — a broad continuum of experience — and different for every learner.
The students’ needs in this in-between stage are repetition and novelty — experiential models that in the real world are time and cost prohibitive. The requirement for living and breathing simulated patients, and faculty to oversee the learning experience in the real world, is incredibly costly, Perry said.
In the Virtual Clinic gaming space, a nursing or medical student can repeat a simulated office visit as many times as is necessary. Need to ask a patient, for the seventh time, how they are feeling and when their fever started? No problem, just restart the game. Failing to pick up on the subtle cues that would lead to the diagnosis of a serious medical condition? Hit the replay button.
The serious game framework allows health sciences students the opportunity to use their most valuable healing tool — their minds — as many times as necessary and no one is required multiple, needless needle sticks.
While there are other off-the-shelf games used by nursing and medical schools, those games are more a simulation in which the player is free to perform unnecessary medical procedures. The game developed by Peery and his team at ECU is different because player responses are limited in each situation to achieve structured learning goals rather than a free-for-all gaming experience.
Peery and his development team have plans to expand the Virtual Clinic game to include professional refresher training and self-care training and education for patients and non-medical professionals.