After years of shaping a concrete idea from a vision, the East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine hosted the inaugural cohort of the Jasper L. Lewis Jr. Collaborative in Pediatric Dentistry.
The collaborative provides practicing general dentists a yearlong program built around rigorous academic classroom and clinical experiences focused on building their knowledge and skills in caring for pediatric dental patients.
The program was created to mirror the values of the School of Dental Medicine — including the mission to be vocal advocates for children, while also being professionally positioned to improve their oral health care.
“Additional training in pediatric dentistry is something I have sought out and hoped for, for a long time,” said Rachel Tucker, one of the first four participants in the Lewis collaborative, who practices at Seaside Dentistry in Cedar Point and attended the University of Alabama–Birmingham School of Dentistry.
“My practice sees a lot of children and I enjoy them as patients,” Tucker said. “The more comfortable I am with the clinical concepts, the more efficient I am and the freer I am to be a team manager and relationship builder, thus creating a better experience for the patient and caregiver. From a public health perspective, more convenience means better access to care. These are ripple effects.”
Dr. Michael Webb, chair of the ECU dental school’s Department of Pediatric Dentistry, Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics, leads the collaborative.
Webb was named the school’s inaugural Jasper L. Lewis Jr. Distinguished Scholar last year. The Lewis collaborative is an extension of the professorship that is named in honor of Dr. Jasper L. Lewis, a pediatric dentist in Greenville and a leader in pediatric dentistry at the national, state and local levels for many years.
The endowed professorship will help ECU’s School of Dental Medicine educate the next generation of dentists, with a focus on pediatric dentistry.
“Having the collaborative come to life with the first campus visit by the cohort was very exciting,” Webb said. “I felt honored to be able to have a hand in seeing the collaborative go from being a concept outlined on a legal pad one afternoon to a program that will not only train dentists in caring for children but will provide access to care in rural and underserved areas. I also know that I have the responsibility to be the steward of this program and an advocate for pediatric dental care.”
The Lewis collaborative includes campus visits to Ross Hall, the School of Dental Medicine’s campus facility, for academic and clinical work. The collaborative also includes a home-based assignment system, which the participants discussed in person during their visit.
That interaction with colleagues led to clarity on treatment options for children as well as a better understanding of best practices.
“During our first on-campus portion, I was able to collaborate with Dr. Webb and other pediatric dentists along with my fellow cohort of general dentists to have some of our lingering questions answered,” said Jessica Shamberger, a 2019 ECU graduate who now practices at Kintegra Family Dentistry in Lincolnton. “We were able to present questions and be trained to start thinking like a pediatric dentist. I’ve gained three new colleagues across the state, and we are able to lean on and collaborate with each other while practicing in different locations.”
The Lewis collaborative consists of three modules, each with an active learning component that participants complete at home. There also is an on-campus component to each module, during which participants review the learning activities and take part in clinical care to reinforce and augment the didactic activities that they have completed.
The collaborative covers a wide range of topics in pediatric dentistry from routine examination of the child to providing dental care to children with special health care needs.
The collaborative is a nationally unique program that stems from the Jasper L. Lewis Jr. Distinguished Professorship in Pediatric Dentistry, the school’s first endowed professorship supported by gifts through the ECU Medical & Health Sciences Foundation. The professorship was rolled out in 2020, and Webb was named the inaugural scholar in the summer of 2022.
ECU recognized for cybersecurity training
ECU has received the Infosec Impact Award in recognition of its training initiatives from the Infosec Institute, a cybersecurity education provider. ECU was one of three award recipients, along with a financial consultancy firm in Denver, Colorado, and a neuroscience research organization headquartered in Australia.
“Receiving the Infosec award was encouraging to us, as the company explained that their emphasis is on highlighting clients who strive to have a security awareness program that goes above and beyond in the effort to make a significant impact on the security and safety of the organization,” said Mark Webster, chief information security officer for ECU. “We consider our program to be something that requires ongoing work of continuous improvement at ECU, but we realize it’s not an easy task.”
The impact awards celebrate success stories from Infosec’s most innovative and inspiring clients. Award-winning success stories detail high-impact, innovative security awareness and training initiatives that empower employees and motivate effective security habits. Notable achievements include increases in reported phishing emails, decreases in organization-wide security events and a noticeable change in overall security culture.
To complement its security awareness and education program, ECU uses a combination of phishing simulations and security awareness modules to empower employees to stay cyber secure. The short training videos are used in conjunction with phishing simulation campaigns, turning errant clicks into teachable moments.
Simply put, it’s about training employees to spot the simulated phish so they can better recognize the real thing. The good news is the overall university-wide simulated phishing click rate continues to show improvement over time, Webster said.
In addition to offering information security training, ITCS (Information Technology and Computing Services) began communicating to campus through monthly bulletins to promote learning content on a variety of topics. The security awareness modules — some serious, some humorous — are being imported into Cornerstone, ECU’s human resources learning management system. The goal is to empower faculty and staff to stay cyber secure, build a culture of security, and better protect the university’s information technology systems and data.