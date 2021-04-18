History and recreation will come together along the Greenville Greenway thanks to East Carolina University faculty members and a local nonprofit group.
Randy Daniel, chairman of ECU’s Department of Anthropology , has partnered with the nonprofit organization Friends of Greenville Greenways (FROGGS) and its founder, Jill Twark, associate professor of German in the Department of Foreign Languages and Literatures, to produce an educational marker documenting archaeological excavations along the Tar River that revealed Native American settlements.
According to Daniel, Native Americans inhabited locations along the Tar River from about 11,500 to 3,000 years ago. As part of Daniel’s archaeological research, performed during field schools over several summers, archaeologists and students located more than 20 Native American settlements along the stretch of the river within Pitt and Edgecombe counties. Some of the oldest occupations were discovered almost 3 feet below the ground.
“What we found at these sites consisted largely of stone tools such as spear and arrow points, cutting and scraping tools and their manufacturing debris, along with pottery sherds,” he said. “In particular, it appeared that small quartz cobbles were procured from the river and used as raw material to make tools and weapons.
“Given that these sites were intermittently occupied for several thousand years, we documented certain changes in artifact styles over time. Pottery didn’t appear until late in the occupational sequence. We estimated its presence at about 3,000 years ago,” Daniel said.
“Because artifacts and other objects remaining from the Native American settlements along the Tar River are buried underground and thus otherwise not visible to us, it is essential to engage in archeological excavations to reveal this history,” Twark said. “Educational markers like this one allow anyone walking or playing at the Town Common to stop for a few minutes and reflect on ancient indigenous cultures not knowable from written accounts. They are accessible, tiny museums requiring no entrance fee to enjoy and learn from.”
The new historical marker was funded by the Greenville Noon Rotary Club in collaboration with FROGGS and was installed by the Greenville Recreation and Parks Department near the Toyota Amphitheater at the Town Common in downtown Greenville.
If you have an idea for a topic to include on a future educational marker or would like to provide content and photographs to create one, contact Twark at twarkj@ecu.edu. FROGGS is seeking topics related to West Greenville and local African American history connected to the Tar River in anticipation of the West Greenville Greenway extension – Phase 3a of the South Tar River Greenway — scheduled to be completed this fall.
ECU’s first black fraternity celebrates 50 years
On April 3, brothers of the ECU Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity celebrated the 50th anniversary of becoming ECU’s first Black fraternity. Chapter members recently connected virtually (an in-person event was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic), initiated 11 new members and kicked off a scholarship campaign.
“This is a pivotal moment in the history of our fraternity that’s more than worthy of being recognized. It’s something that the brothers and alumni have looked forward to,” said alumnus Robert Cherry, the chapter’s adviser.
As a national organization, Alpha Phi Alpha formed at Cornell University in 1906 as a study and support group for minority students facing racial prejudice.
At ECU, a chapter was formed on April 3, 1971, and was the first Black fraternity at a predominately white institution in North Carolina, according to the organization.
The Rev. Kenneth Hammond, one of the charter members, said it was a monumental undertaking for several reasons.
“There was a university rule that if you received financial aid, you could not pledge a fraternity or sorority. This was designed to minimize the likelihood of African Americans seeking to join, because most received financial aid at that time,” he said.
The chapter received help and guidance from Dr. Andrew Best, an Alpha and prominent member of the Greenville community. Best was notable for orchestrating the desegregation of East Carolina College and Pitt County Memorial Hospital (now Vidant Medical Center) in the 1960s.
Best worked with then-Chancellor Leo Jenkins to get the discriminatory rule rescinded and even paid the chapter’s startup fees out of his own pocket, Hammond said.
“We consider ourselves trailblazers because it opened the door for other Black Greek chapters to establish themselves on campus,” he added. “To see how far the chapter has come is certainly a good feeling.”
The chapter continued to break barriers in subsequent years. Alpha Phi Alpha members became the first African American vice president and president of the Student Government Association, and the first African American homecoming king. Leadership and civic engagement are part of the organization’s mission.
A main goal of the anniversary celebration is to connect generations of Alphas and re-engage them with the university, anniversary co-chair Montique Warren said. Another component is working to endow a scholarship for future members.
“In celebrating, we’re thinking about how to leave a lasting impact. This is an opportunity to connect with our network, to give back and to make the path a little easier for someone else,” Warren said.
The scholarship aligns with the three aims of the fraternity: manly deeds, scholarship and love for all mankind. The recipient must demonstrate accomplishments in each of these areas to receive the $1,000 scholarship.
“It’s been 50 years of young men coming through this chapter — we’re excited about it,” Warren added.
The fraternity is planning a full-scale event to celebrate the 50th anniversary at a later date.