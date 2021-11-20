Faculty in East Carolina University’s Division of Health Sciences are collaborating on grant-funded efforts to enhance connectivity for home-based telehealth primary care access for patients in rural eastern North Carolina counties.
The project, titled “Consortium for Home-based Telehealth,” is being led by faculty in ECU’s Brody School of Medicine and the ECU School of Dental Medicine. The project is supported by a five-year grant from the Health and Human Services Administration in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for $350,000 per year, for a total of $1.75 million.
The project aims to help increase patient opportunities for telehealth care by leveraging broadband and cellular access in rural communities and examining specific barriers and facilitators to home-based telehealth services.
“This project is about better understanding the value and effectiveness of delivering selected components of a patient’s medical and dental care in the home, using telehealth-enabled technology and to really evaluate how that works,” said Dr. Doyle “Skip” Cummings, project co-director and professor in Brody’s Departments of Family Medicine and Public Health. “The grant is also about evaluating how we can use telehealth to keep people healthy and mitigate disease.”
The project will focus on the eastern North Carolina counties of Beaufort, Bertie, Hertford, Duplin, Martin, Northampton and Pasquotank. The grant team is using a forward-thinking approach in beginning such a large-scale project and anticipating the challenges that come with it, Cummings said. In Hertford County, for example, an estimated 40% of households do not have broadband internet.
“That’s a big challenge right off the bat,” Cummings said, adding that the project has the potential to provide information in areas where the federal government lacks data. “There’s a fair amount of evidence on how telehealth is helpful in emergency rooms and office/dental practices, but there’s not much evidence when you go into the home setting in rural areas. That’s why the government really wants to see projects like this implemented.”
The project’s goals are to provide selected aspects of acute and chronic primary medical care, dental evaluation and referral, behavioral health, nutrition and pharmacy counseling, and chronic disease management via telehealth into the home setting. The expected outcome is that increased access to telehealth care will improve access to both local and regional providers, save costs and produce clinical measures comparable to face-to-face care.
The team’s leaders also include Dr. Andres Flores, project co-director and division director of oral and maxillofacial pathology in the ECU School of Dental Medicine; Jill Jennings, clinical nutrition specialist in the Department of Family Medicine and manager of the Healthier Lives at School and Beyond school-based telehealth program; and Hannah Barnett, research associate; along with support from Dr. Audy Whitman, rural residency program director in Brody’s Department of Family Medicine.
Flores works closely with faculty across the dental school’s network of community service learning centers, consulting on patient cases and using teledentistry to make those connections more quickly and efficiently.
The project comes at a timely point. The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the need and opportunity for more widespread telehealth applications, including expanded use in patients’ homes. Rural areas have lagged behind urban areas, and minority and disadvantaged populations have had more limited access to the technology needed for telehealth visits.
The grant team will work with community partners including the Roanoke-Chowan Community Health Center, a federally qualified health center with a history of partnering with ECU on health initiatives, including alongside the dental school’s community service learning center in Ahoskie and the Rural Family Medicine Residency program out of Brody and Vidant Health. RCCHC’s chief medical officer and rural residency program leader, Dr. Geniene Jones, is a graduate of the Brody/Vidant Family Medicine residency program and will assist with program implementation.
Purple and gold goes green
ECU has again been named one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible colleges, according to the Princeton Review.
The education services company recently named ECU one of 420 schools in its Guide to Green Colleges for 2022, which is available for free online. ECU has been recognized for several consecutive years.
Schools were chosen after administrators at 835 colleges were surveyed about their institutional commitments to the environment and sustainability, analyzing 25 survey data points. ECU’s Green Rating was 89 out of a possible 99 score.
ECU’s sustainability plan — developed with the input of students, staff, faculty and community members — outlines goals in the areas of climate change mitigation, academics and research, campus grounds and materials management. Long-term efforts include recycling and water and energy reduction. Earlier this year, a group of ECU Honors College students sought to improve sustainability by creating an orchard on campus.
In addition to being named a Green College, ECU has been designated a Bicycle Friendly University, Tree Campus USA and Bee Campus USA. ECU has a silver rating in the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System, which is a transparent, self-reporting framework for colleges and universities to measure their sustainability performance. ECU also received the Clean Air Carolina Blue Sky Award for 2020 Partner of the Year for hosting air quality monitors and engagements, and participating in the organization’s annual fundraiser.
Sustainability encompasses much more than recycling and resource conservation, said Chad Carwein, ECU’s sustainability manager.
“Sustainability is a journey, not a destination,” he said. “My goal for the program is to find creative ways to integrate sustainability into the curriculum and utilize the campus as a living laboratory for sustainable development in order to bridge the gap between academics and operations and give students real-world experience by solving challenges right here on campus.”
Rob Franek, editor-in-chief of the Princeton Review, noted that the review has seen an increase in the number of students who want to attend colleges with green practices, programs and offerings.
This year’s guide — published annually since 2010 — includes “Green Facts” detailing college efforts ranging from the availability of transportation alternatives to the percentage of the budget spent on local/organic food. The profiles also provide information about each schools’ admission requirements, cost, financial aid and student body demographics.
In addition to the Green Colleges guide, the Princeton Review is known for its annual college rankings, including the Best 387 Colleges and Best Value Colleges.