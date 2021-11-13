As students in the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University learn to earn their patients’ trust and look for ways to better serve the underserved, many are honing their Spanish skills to meet the needs of the state’s rising Hispanic population.
The Hispanic population in North Carolina grew by 40% from 2010-20, and now represents 11% of state residents, according to U.S. Census data. When a health care issue arises, it can be difficult for community members to feel fully comfortable speaking with and understanding their providers if they don’t speak English fluently.
For providers, it can cause a serious barrier to ensuring that patients have informed consent about available treatments.
Students and faculty in ECU’s Division of Health Sciences are working to improve their skills in Spanish to make these patients more comfortable in the health care setting and raise the quality of care they’re able to provide.
“The amount of Spanish-speaking patients around here — it’s a lot. Knowing all the medical (terminology) is already very difficult, so adding a communication barrier makes it even more difficult,” said Jonathan Mendez, an ECU Physicians’ Spanish interpreter and ECU undergraduate student who is an aspiring physician. “So, if you can break that, or at least help with that barrier, you can provide a much better service.”
Brody School of Medicine students recently revived an extracurricular medical Spanish interest group designed to help current and future health care providers close the language gap and improve communication with Hispanic patients by speaking with them in their native language. The group meets monthly in the Health Sciences Student Center to practice speaking Spanish, with a special focus on medical terminology.
Emily Parks is a second-year medical student from Raleigh and president of the group. Parks began learning Spanish in high school and was able to gain more experience with the language through undergraduate volunteer opportunities, but the rigors of medical school made it difficult for her to find time to maintain these activities.
After speaking with some of her classmates, she realized there were other students with a similar working knowledge of the language who were interested in improving their Spanish skills and using them in their medical practices.
“When I was talking to my classmates and realizing this was a need that I wanted to pursue, I realized that it was advanced Spanish speakers, both native and non-native speakers (who were interested),” Parks said. “I think we’re comfortable having a conversation in Spanish and we can communicate well, but when it comes to medical terminology and technical terms, or even just trying to rephrase something to help a patient understand, that’s where we need practice to be better providers in the future.”
Though the group initially was intended for more advanced Spanish speakers, Parks and the other students leading the effort have found that there’s interest among novice speakers as well. Although there are medical Spanish courses offered to health care students at ECU, the group offers another avenue to practice these skills.
The group’s faculty advisor is Dr. Irma Corral, assistant dean for diversity and inclusion and associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral medicine at Brody.
ECU to offer classes at MCAS Cherry Point
ECU and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point have joined forces to help with educational opportunities for military and Department of Defense personnel on the base.
Chancellor Philip Rogers and Col. Mikel Huber, commanding officer at Cherry Point, signed a memorandum of understanding during a base ceremony on Nov. 5 that clears the way for the face-to-face instruction of ECU industrial technology, and distribution and logistics courses on the base.
“We are excited to offer the Bachelor of Science in industrial distribution and logistics and the B.S. in industrial technology degree programs at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point,” Rogers said. “Designed to accommodate working professionals and the military, these degree programs offer maximum flexibility for students to be enrolled in academic programs while maintaining their personal and professional obligations. This agreement fully aligns with our mission and is an important step in our commitment to strengthen ties with the Marine Corps in the region.”
The classes will be available to active-duty personnel, reservists, eligible retired military personnel and Department of Defense employees.
“I’m glad we have the chance to put this in writing and let our community know of the emerging educational opportunities that are available here,” Huber said.
He said the 80-year-old air station is in a period of transformation in preparation for the new F-35B Joint Strike Fighter, which includes a large upgrade in infrastructure.
“I feel like the timing is good to bring these programs here and offer tremendous educational opportunities to our personnel and families,” he said.
Dr. Harry Ploehn, dean of the College of Engineering and Technology, said ECU would staff an office in Cherry Point’s Jerry Marvel Training and Education building and may offer some eight-week block classes as early as the middle of the spring semester.
“We’re going to be offering some of the foundational courses for these programs face-to-face,” he said. “As students progress and gain confidence and potentially move on if they are transitioning out of the military or being transferred, they’ll be able to continue those degree programs online wherever they are.”
Ploehn said the agreement to support military personnel in their educational goals reinforces ECU’s motto of servire, to serve.
The industrial technology and the distribution and logistics programs can help military personnel and defense department employees enhance their current careers or help them transition to jobs in the growing pharmaceutical, manufacturing, boat building and aviation sectors in eastern North Carolina, he said.