The first thing you need to know about the Rogan sisters is simple, but helpful — Skylar wears glasses and Madison doesn’t. For identical twins who are as identical as they are, this outward difference makes a difference.
The Rogans, students in the occupational therapy (OT) program in East Carolina University’s College of Allied Health Sciences, were born and raised in Athens, Georgia, to parents who made wellness a family priority. Skylar and Madison, and their younger sister, ran 5Ks and triathlons with their parents on weekends.
“I appreciate that they did that,” Skylar said, “because physical exercise is a good part of my life that keeps me happy.”
They left Georgia to attend UNC Asheville, where they both swam competitively — Skylar the longer distances: 200 and 500 yards and the mile; Madison stuck to shorter distances: 100 and 200 butterfly and the 400 individual medley.
Both double majored in health and wellness, and psychology.
There is a trend here.
A friend on their swim team at Asheville introduced them to the field of occupational therapy, and after their junior years both Madison and Skylar secured OT internships, which solidified their plans to apply to ECU’s program.
“Our parents raised us with an emphasis on wellness and helping others, which led us both to pursue a career in health care,” Madison said. “OT seemed to be perfect — medical, but then also very patient centered, getting to work with people one on one. It checked all the boxes that I was looking for in a career.”
Anne Dickerson, a professor of occupational therapy at ECU, hired the Rogans as graduate assistants to help with her research. She has come to know the twins as a “remarkable pair and delightful, happy people” and values how they take responsibility for their education while looking out for one another.
A study done by Facebook in 2016 suggested that twins have an outsized rate of sharing occupations. The researchers found that any two “same-gender, same-age individuals” in the population have an 8% chance of sharing an occupation. For siblings, that rate nearly doubles, while twins had a one-in-four chance of working in the same field.
The Rogans are doing their part to uphold that statistic.
“The OT profession has won by getting them into the field because they care and want to meet the needs of their patients,” Dickerson said.
And ECU has been the best fit for both sisters. They live together, study similarly and have the same classes, but that isn’t to say that they are inseparable.
“I think we are fine on our own,” Madison said, reflecting on recent clinical rotations that each sister completed in different parts of the state.
The sisters will graduate in December, after working in a variety of occupational therapy settings around the state. They will then settle in for serious studying for their boards after graduation. After that, the sisters seem wistful when considering the next stage of their lives, which will likely be the first time their paths will diverge.
“I think we’ll both just have to do what is best for us,” Madison said. “I don’t think we’re going to end up working at the same hospital. I see this being the point where we are more separated, which is fine. If we get job offers in different places that’ll be the No. 1 priority. Of course, if it happens to be in the same place, that’s a bonus.”
Group addresses housing needs in ENC
ECU’s Office of Research, Economic Development and Engagement (REDE) is addressing the housing needs of low- and moderate-income families in northeastern North Carolina.
Under the guidance of REDE, the newly formed Choanoke Area HOME Consortium has been granted multiyear funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for up to $733,850 annually for the first three years, with a renewal for reoccurring annual funding of a similar amount after the first three years. The funding allocation will begin in July.
The affordable housing funds will be divided among the communities that make up the consortium, including:
- Bertie County — Aulander, Askewville, Colerain, Kelford, Lewiston-Woodville, Powellsville, Roxobel and Windsor
- Halifax County — Enfield, Halifax, Hobgood, Littleton, Roanoke Rapids, Scotland Neck and Weldon
- Hertford County — Ahoskie, Cofield, Como, Harrellsville, Murfreesboro and Winton
- Martin County — Bear Grass, Everetts, Hamilton, Hassell, Jamesville, Oak City, Parmele, Robersonville and Williamston
- Northampton County — Conway, Garysburg, Gaston, Jackson, Lasker, Rich Square, Severn and Woodland.
- Halifax County was elected to serve as the lead entity for the consortium and will work with the Choanoke Area Development Association (CADA) to administer the program activities and funding.
The collaboration that led to this funding opportunity began in January 2020 when the SECU Foundation started the Rural Opportunity Grant Program to address key challenges in specific regions of the state. The availability and accessibility of affordable housing was identified as a need for northeastern North Carolina.
A longtime partner of ECU, the foundation tapped into the university’s resources and expertise to develop a plan to address the housing issue. ECU’s REDE office works to assist regional transformation efforts by providing research, innovations, resources and connections that lead to lasting impacts and positive outcomes for the area.
Prepared to tackle the challenge, director of research and innovation campus development Merrill Flood said, “It was important to us that it was not a ‘one-off’ funding source. That does not help anyone. Development of a program with long-term sustainability and consistent resourcing had to be the end result, in my mind.”
The HOME program will allow the identified communities to address affordable housing needs on a regional level and in a coordinated way.
ECU led the discussions with representatives in each identified municipality, guided them on the opportunity and provided them with pre-submission materials to be considered for eligibility.
The program participants agreed to pursue funding.
“It’s a big win for this region,” Flood said. “This is critical to their long-term economic vitality, growth and development.”