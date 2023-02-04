The first thing you need to know about the Rogan sisters is simple, but helpful — Skylar wears glasses and Madison doesn’t. For identical twins who are as identical as they are, this outward difference makes a difference.

The Rogans, students in the occupational therapy (OT) program in East Carolina University’s College of Allied Health Sciences, were born and raised in Athens, Georgia, to parents who made wellness a family priority. Skylar and Madison, and their younger sister, ran 5Ks and triathlons with their parents on weekends.