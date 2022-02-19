On a blustery, sunny Sunday afternoon in January, physicians and medical students hurried into the Pitt County Health Department’s Earl Trevathan Jr., M.D. Public Health Center and disappeared into a clinic toward the back of the building.
They weren’t there for a weekend training session or meeting — they and their team of providers, office staff, translators and volunteers are part of the Pitt County Care Clinic, which provides care to uninsured patients in the community on most Sunday afternoons between noon and 4 p.m.
The clinic is the culmination of efforts between physicians in the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University, Vidant Health, Pitt County Health Department and other organizations committed to community and public health.
On-site evaluations include blood pressure screenings, vital signs, history, physical examinations, blood glucose, cholesterol and urinalysis. A limited amount of medication is available for supplementing the patient’s previously prescribed regimens.
What makes this clinic additionally special is that it is led in part by two second-year Brody students, co-executive directors Bridget Gallagher and Emily Parks.
“In medical school, you don’t exactly have an abundance of time to get to know people outside of the Brody bubble,” Gallagher said. “I knew that the Pitt County Care Clinic would be a way to sustainably serve members of our community under the guidance of mentors who have a better understanding of the area’s history and needs.”
One of those mentors is Dr. Tom Irons, who has served as president of the PCCC for 23 years and credits those who make the clinic a success each week.
“I still marvel at the generosity of the good people who show up Sunday after Sunday,” he said. “It’s a wonderful demonstration of how much can be accomplished when people set aside institutional differences and come together in service. It’s a great partnership among Vidant, ECU and Pitt County Public Health.”
The clinic staff provides care for about 13 patients on average during any given Sunday afternoon, presenting with a range of needs from primary care to acute illness.
The clinic offers not only health care for patients, but also valuable experience and exposure to health care settings for medical students.
“Students who volunteer in our free clinics learn just how closely the health status of people is linked to their economic and social circumstances,” Irons said. “They see the face of rural health in an intimately personal way and, most importantly, learn that that there are things that they can do to help. Seeing what life is really like for our least fortunate brothers and sisters is a humbling experience that can have a lifelong impact.”
ECU alumna wins U.S. Chamber Award
Hideaway Cafe, owned by ECU graduate and 2015 ECU 40 Under Forty awardee Victoria Kidd, was honored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in October as the recipient of its newly created LGBTQ-Owned Business Achievement Award. The award is given to a business that has attained outstanding achievement and exemplifies significant contributions made by LGBTQ-owned businesses.
Kidd, who received a bachelor’s degree in sociology in 2001 with a concentration in law and social change, said she and the cafe’s staff are extremely proud of the honor.
The cafe, located in Winchester, Virginia, was established with limited service in 2015 and opened to the public in 2016. Kidd’s work focuses primarily on empowering people to make positive change in their communities. The cafe is a critical organizing hub for that work.
“Hideaway is often recognized as the best coffeehouse in the region, but its core identity is really that of a safe space and an organizing hub,” she said. “In 2015, the region was notoriously conservative and there were no openly affirming spaces for LGBTQ+ individuals in the area. Opening this business provided that space, while also establishing a hub for committees, organizations and activists to meet to advance work that betters the community.”
Kidd credits the service lessons learned at ECU for allowing the cafe to prosper in helping others in the community.
“While this award is humbling, it is the fact that we have raised and donated over $50,000 in cash and in-kind donations to charity since opening that I am most proud,” she said.
The cafe and Kidd’s charitable efforts have included leading a summer meals program for participating youth at the Kids Clubs of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (formerly the Boys & Girls Club), organizing a food drive that collects more than one ton of donations annually, disaster relief fundraising that led to the establishment of a new, low-barrier food pantry in the area, facilitating monthly fundraisers for nonprofits across a wide range of service types and supporting the establishment of the first Pride festival in the area.
Bone marrow donation event highlights need
Participants in a virtual panel learned about the process of joining the bone marrow donation registry through Be the Match, operated by the National Marrow Donor Program, which manages the most diverse marrow registry in the world.
Bone marrow, the spongy tissue inside bones where the body’s blood-forming cells are made, can be used to treat a variety of blood cancers and conditions. It also contains stem cells that can be used in medicine.
The event was coordinated by the Brody School of Medicine’s chapters of I Am First, Student National Medical Association and Latino Medical Student Association, and sponsored by Dr. Chris Heery, Brody School of Medicine alumnus and oncologist.
Dr. Amanda Higginson, Brody’s interim associate dean for student affairs and clinical associate professor of pediatrics, shared her story of being a bone marrow donor for a child suffering from a form of blood cancer.
“Organ donation is something that I feel very strongly about,” she said. “As physicians and physicians to be, we all came into this field to help people broadly.”
Joining the registry, she added, is a way to directly help someone fighting blood cancer.
To learn more about Be the Match or joining the registry, text “Brody” to 61474. To learn about other ways to be engaged or host an event, visit Be the Match or contact Sarah Holden at sholden@nmdp.org.