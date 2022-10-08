An East Carolina University professor is part of a team of researchers that has received a National Science Foundation Coastlines and People grant totaling more than $16 million to study the increased intensity of hurricanes as well as address the equity, economic prosperity and resiliency of affected communities.
Dr. Meghan Millea, professor of economics and interim director of ECU’s Natural Hazards Research Center, will work with researchers from 11 universities across the country on the grant.
Foundational research for the project has taken place over the past 15 years in eastern North Carolina. While that principal research mainly captured affected homeowners — specifically those with home insurance policies — the new grant will increase the scale of the project and allow it to expand in two directions.
“One will consider the degree to which climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of hurricanes,” Millea said.
“The second: We’re going to try to look beyond homeowners to consider the more vulnerable populations, which include renters and potentially even people without homes. We’re trying to expand what we know about the human impacts of storms and recovery in a more inclusive way. To get to that level of detail, we will be working with community partners because this is data that does not exist in these government-collected housing survey instruments.”
The grant also allows the project to expand to new locations. Looking at the various effects on coastal, urban and rural communities, three locations will be the target of the research: eastern North Carolina; Port Arthur, Texas; Houston, Texas.
Millea said ECU is perfectly positioned to lead the research project in eastern North Carolina.
“This is very much what ECU is about. We’re interested in doing things that impact our region. Hurricanes, eastern North Carolina … that’s us,” she said.
As one of four co-principal investigators on the grant, Millea said she is excited to lead the education component of the project that includes the recruitment, professional development, and mentoring of undergraduate, graduate and postdoctoral researchers.
Part of the Coastal Hazards, Equity, Economic prosperity and Resilience (CHEER) hub, the multidisciplinary and multi-university team will focus on better addressing issues of equity and economic prosperity when it comes to natural disasters. As part of that effort, the team will work with the Bill Anderson Fund and the McNair Scholars Program to recruit students and postdocs from historically underrepresented groups.
In total, the project will consist of 19 faculty members across various disciplines and expertise including civil engineering, sociology, atmospheric sciences, coastal oceanography, public policy, urban planning and economics. In all, 11 universities, including the University of Delaware — the lead institution on the grant — will participate in the five-year project.
Connecting Hispanic students
Serena Gonzalez had no idea ¡Conectémonos en ECU! was created because of her. Last winter, the Class of 2023 psychology major and chapter president of Lambda Theta Alpha Latin sorority was asked about her thoughts on ECU’s student body having more than 2,000 Hispanic students. Her reaction, “Where?”
At ECU, Hispanic students make up 8% of the student body, but depending on where students live and have classes, they might not see or interact with many of their peers.
ECU officials decided to create a new event, ¡Conectémonos en ECU!, which translates to “Let’s connect at ECU.” The September event was designed to break down silos and show students, faculty and staff the growing ECU Hispanic community, and connect Hispanic students with each other and various ECU organizations.
“I did not realize that by me expressing my thoughts, someone would take action to work on my behalf,” Gonzalez said at the event. “It feels empowering that your voice is heard.”
To help showcase ECU’s growing Hispanic community, Hispanic students and their parents from Beaufort Early College High School and Greene Central High School were also invited to Conectémonos. ECU faculty and staff from across campus set up tables to answer any questions the students and their parents had about college and ECU.
“My hope is that the visiting Latine high school students and their families saw that ECU is a place for them and their children in the future,” said Gabriela Lemus, interim assistant director for the Ledonia Wright Cultural Center (LWCC).
¡Conectémonos en ECU! was sponsored by LWCC and ECU’s Office for Equity and Diversity. Lemus, who is Mexican, is hopeful the connections made during this event will help ECU students as they work toward graduation.
“Although the Hispanic/Latine/x community is diverse in our beliefs, experiences or even languages, there are some factors that always seem to unite us,” she said. “The focus on family, perseverance, community and excellence were exemplified by this celebration.”
ECU Women’s Roundtable honors 2022 Incredible Women Award recipients
The ECU Women’s Roundtable honored 10 award recipients at a luncheon in September.
Established in 2003, the Women’s Roundtable acknowledges the contributions of women to ECU’s legacy and encourages new levels of commitment by women to the university’s future.
The recipients of this year’s awards included Mary Sue Cummings Deaton, Susan M. Durrwachter, Mary W. Earp, Marybeth Petteway Eason, Karen E. Evans, Valerie Madden, Ariana McAuley, Danielle Moinet, Windy O’Connor and Dr. LaNika Wright.
The Incredible ECU Women Awards are presented every three years to deserving alumnae who have achieved excellence in education, business, health sciences, fine arts, performing arts, public service, media, sports, professional services and research.
Guests heard a keynote address from Pirate alumnae Jamie Lynn O’Grady ’01 and Sarah Evans ’01 — partners of the award-winning public relations firm, J/PR. Attendees also enjoyed inspirational messages from alumnae and students, updates on university initiatives and opportunities to connect with university and community leaders.
The event benefits the Women’s Roundtable Access and Honors College Scholarship Endowment funds, which provide support for undergraduate student scholarships. To make a charitable gift or to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit www.piratealumni.com/IECUW22.
ECU is in the public phase of the Pursue Gold campaign to raise half a billion dollars. This ambitious effort will create new paths to success for Pirates on campus, across the country and around the world. Donor gifts during the campaign will keep ECU constantly leading and ready to advance what’s possible. Learn more at pursuegold.ecu.edu.