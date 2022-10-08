An East Carolina University professor is part of a team of researchers that has received a National Science Foundation Coastlines and People grant totaling more than $16 million to study the increased intensity of hurricanes as well as address the equity, economic prosperity and resiliency of affected communities.

Dr. Meghan Millea, professor of economics and interim director of ECU’s Natural Hazards Research Center, will work with researchers from 11 universities across the country on the grant.


