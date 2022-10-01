An interdisciplinary collaboration between two East Carolina University faculty researchers is bringing new light to the mental health of law enforcement officers.

Allison Crowe, a professor of counselor education, combined her expertise in mental health stigma with the law enforcement knowledge of Heidi Bonner, associate professor of criminal justice, to publish two articles focusing on the mental health needs and programming for police officers.


