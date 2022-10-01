An interdisciplinary collaboration between two East Carolina University faculty researchers is bringing new light to the mental health of law enforcement officers.
Allison Crowe, a professor of counselor education, combined her expertise in mental health stigma with the law enforcement knowledge of Heidi Bonner, associate professor of criminal justice, to publish two articles focusing on the mental health needs and programming for police officers.
“There is a lot of research out there on how law enforcement has to come into contact with mental health with their job,” Crowe said. “However, there really was not a lot on the overall well-being of law enforcement officers themselves, so that was why we wanted to take a look at that as a topic.”
Published in the Journal of Crime and Justice in March and the Administration and Policy in Mental Health and Mental Health Services Research journal in January, their work surveyed agencies across the United States to see what resources and programming were offered for officers.
“Law enforcement officers are first responders and oftentimes, I don’t know that their mental health is considered as much in terms of the type of work that they do,” Bonner said. “You want a law enforcement (officer) that’s mentally healthy and resilient and who knows how to handle the horrible things they see or experience.”
Throughout their research, several programming options were consistently mentioned, including employee assistance programs, stress management training and counseling — both peer support and professional assistance.
“It’s good to see a lot of agencies putting time and attention to this,” Bonner said. “Something that came out of our study was that younger officers in particular are much more open to this type of training and assistance, to seeking help and to being vocal about their concerns.”
These sentiments were echoed by local police agencies, such as the Greenville Police Department (GPD). Capt. Tara Stanton is helping spearhead mental health initiatives throughout GPD and believes that a holistic approach that combines mental, financial and social health is key.
“The more information that you put out about mental health, the more acceptable it becomes,” she said.
While professional counseling is a service offered by many agencies, both the researchers and Stanton agreed that peer-to-peer mentoring can often be more effective. According to Stanton, there is a level of cultural competency that therapists and counselors will need to have to adequately understand the unique situations that law enforcement officers face.
“One of the things we heard over and over is that your counselor, therapist or psychologist really needs to understand the culture,” Crowe said. “They have to have a style that matches.”
The ECU Police Department also uses a program to offer employees emotional support and assistance, according to ECU Police Capt. Chris Sutton.
“Law enforcement officers tend to bury their emotions under their many different layers and suppress them over their career and sometimes their life,” he said. “I believe many may suffer from some level of undiagnosed PTSD, depression and frustration.”
To help combat some of these issues, Stanton helps lead a GPD wellness committee composed of officer and civilian volunteers who have surveyed the force and host two interactive events a month. They also maintain an internal communications blog that shares events, resources and relevant articles with officers. The department is also in the process of launching an app that will contain resources including a national peer-to-peer mentoring network.
This aligns with Bonner and Crowe’s research, which showed that agencies are engaged and open about their desire to provide more resources to their officers. Potential next steps for their research involve a more in-depth look into practices being implemented.
Full-circle moment for Laliotes in reading room
Ann Laliotes’ many character traits — like her humor, passion for ECU success and a philanthropic mindset — are something ECU library director Jan Lewis likes to magnify.
“Ann is a person who really knows her own mind and how to get things done,” Lewis said.
Another example of Laliotes’ ability to “get things done” was highlighted at a formal ceremony with her friends and family in a reading room that bears her name. A gift from Laliotes supports programming and exhibits by academic library services, and sealed the naming of the showcase area — the Ann B. Laliotes Reading Room — near the front entrance of the main campus library beside the front circulation desk in her honor.
Laliotes and her late husband, John, are ECU graduates and have a long history of supporting the university in football, libraries, fine arts and other areas. Ann, in particular, has always been drawn to library support from her love for books and quotations.
“I’m really thanking East Carolina for what it meant to my husband, John, and I,” Laliotes said. “We thank them for our education, for critical thinking skills, for leadership and technological skills, and for our outstanding students, faculty and staff. … We want ECU to continue to serve our mission throughout eastern North Carolina and beyond, and we of course don’t want to forget the great libraries and library staff at Joyner, Laupus (Health Sciences Library), music and departmental libraries, too.”
The reading room features casual seating for students to study and collaborate. It also is surrounded by various book displays, including new Ronnie Barnes collection books, popular reading and a rotating monthly themed display.
Ann Laliotes holds multiple degrees from ECU, beginning in 1969 with majors in Spanish and history. John graduated with a degree in political science and pursued a successful career in pharmaceutical sales.
Ann also earned a Master of Library Science degree at ECU, sparking a unique career that included as director of Franklin County Libraries, multiple managerial roles in the state of Florida, and employment with the Pirate Club and University Advancement at ECU.
Laliotes credited Dr. Gene Lanier, a former chairman of ECU library science, and former librarian and ECU faculty member Emily Boyce as mentors from when she was a student.
In conclusion, Laliotes reflected on her time spent at ECU libraries decades ago, and now being proud as an ardent supporter of campus libraries and having her name installed in the reading room.
“A circle is complete,” she said.