ECUNotes_Caiola.jpg

Courtney Caiola speaks with Community/Clinician Advisory Board members Donna Roberson and Grace Wilkins about her HIV research with women in rural areas of North Carolina.

 ECU file photo

One thread that ECU health sciences researchers keep pulling to unravel the heavy burden of chronic disease in eastern North Carolina is disconnectedness.

Many of the people with the greatest need are in a place of need because of lack — lack of opportunity and lack of resources. Most importantly, a lack of connection.


Contact jstorm@reflector.com or 252-329-9587.