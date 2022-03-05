In February, a hexagonal inflatable float filled with equipment was deployed from the deck of Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head. The deployment was a test run.
In April, the Coastal Studies Institute, part of East Carolina University’s Outer Banks Campus, will host the final stage of a national competition called the Waves to Water Prize. The five-stage contest was created by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Water Power Technologies Office to foster innovation in the design of water desalination systems powered by marine renewable energy.
“The Waves to Water Prize is aimed at trying to understand disaster relief operations in areas post-hurricane and other scenarios where infrastructure has been wiped out,” said Scott Jenne, research engineer with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). “You need access to water. So the work on this has been aimed at trying to understand how to do this quickly.”
In earlier stages of the contest, teams proposed, developed and designed systems that could be shipped in a standard container measuring just over a cubic meter, deployed in under 48 hours, and produce potable water from seawater.
Four such devices have made it to the final stage of the competition and will be deployed in April. To prepare for the deployment, NREL engineers developed their own test device and deployed it last month.
NREL’s test device consists of a hydraulic system that, once anchored, uses the vertical movement generated by passing waves to pump water to a reverse osmosis unit (desalinator) on the pier. The device can also be configured with an onboard generator to turn the wave energy into electricity instead of using it to pump water. Either way, the end result is potable water.
The teams will have to reduce the salinity of seawater from about 35,000 parts per million to under 1,000, which the World Health Organization recognizes as the maximum salt content to be considered drinkable water.
CSI’s Lindsay Dubbs, associate director of the North Carolina Renewable Ocean Energy Program, said her lab will be responsible for testing the water for dissolved solids and documenting how much potable water is created. During the test deployment, she was also responsible for ensuring there was no negative impact on marine mammals. She and her team kept an eye out for passing whales and dolphins, prepared to stop all activity if they came too close.
Minimizing the contest’s impact on sea life was one reason for deploying the devices from the pier, Dubbs said, since it avoids the disruption of animal behavior in the surf zone.
For the teams in the contest, Jenne said, there are a number of challenges. The systems must survive varied wave conditions and other issues inherent in the marine environment.
“One of the biggest challenges is going to be fatigue, just the ocean environment in general,” he said. “Every wave beats on these systems, and so trying to design these so that they can last days, weeks, months, years is the challenge.”
In April, the competing devices will be deployed for a five-day window. There will be displays at the pier and opportunities for the public to learn about the competition and the latest developments in renewable ocean energy.
For more information visit Waves to Water online.
Researchers ID needs of Parkinson’s patients
ECU researchers are hoping to understand which resources are available to those with Parkinson’s disease in eastern North Carolina, how they are being used, and what types of services are most needed.
ECU College of Allied Health Sciences faculty members Dr. Kathrin Rothermich and Dr. Lauren Turbeville, along with cross-campus collaborator Dr. Jennifer Hodgson (Department of Human Development and Family Science), local individuals with Parkinson’s, with support from the Parkinson’s Foundation, are conducting a survey for individuals in eastern North Carolina with Parkinson’s disease.
They hope that with more precise data on the challenges that eastern North Carolinians with Parkinson’s face, they’ll be better positioned to lobby for those resources.
“This is really about how we can help them now with resources,” said Rothermich, an assistant professor in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders. “To do that, we really need to know what’s needed, what’s a priority, and what the biggest concerns are.”
Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative brain disorder that leads to uncontrollable movements, stiffness and difficulty with everyday activities like walking, balance, cognition, swallowing and speaking. It is challenging to diagnose and there is currently no known cure.
Approximately 60,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed each year, and nearly 1 million people nationwide are living with PD, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation. But for those patients living in eastern North Carolina and other rural areas, the specialist treatment they need can be difficult to access, which also results in a lack of awareness about other resources available to them.
“There’s not much east of Raleigh for people with PD in terms of a movement disorder specialist,” said Turbeville, an occupational therapist and assistant professor in the Department of Occupational Therapy. “That’s typically who diagnoses and ideally treats them.”
Turbeville has witnessed firsthand the struggles that those with Parkinson’s often face in accessing the care they need — particularly when they live in rural areas. Because patients lack a go-to specialist or center in the region, they’re not always aware of the resources available to them that are often covered by their insurance, and it’s difficult to track whether PD patients are able to access the resources they need.
Rothermich and Turbeville hope that their survey — which they said should take about 10-15 minutes to complete — will lead to those answers and guide their next steps toward lobbying for the most needed resources.
As ECU and Vidant Health partner to create ECU Health in an effort to provide more comprehensive care and better service throughout the region, Rothermich and Turbeville think the time is right to explore these questions in more detail.
For more information about this research, visit the Social Communication and Neuroscience Lab website online. To get involved with this initiative, contact Dr. Kathrin Rothermich (rothermichk17@ecu.edu) or Dr. Lauren Turbeville (turbevillel20@ecu.edu).