High finishes in national robotics competitions are becoming a habit for the Association of Technology, Management and Applied Engineering team from East Carolina University.
The team returned from the ATMAE national conference in Orlando, Florida, with five awards, including first place in the warehouse competition, first place in robot tag and second place overall.
“We were hoping to take first place overall, but it didn’t quite work out because of a technicality we missed, but our robot outperformed every other robot on the field and that’s what we were really going for,” said club President Mason Caroon, a junior engineering major.
Before the pandemic put a hold on the competition in 2019, the team took first place overall in the event.
“In terms of the actual robot competition, we were first,” Caroon said. “We were first last year, we were first this year and we’re going to be first next year. I don’t intend to lose until I graduate.”
Student teams build robots that are tasked with picking up objects of various weights and sizes from storage racks and placing them in assigned locations in a simulated warehouse setting, all without dropping the objects or running into obstacles that are placed in the robot’s path.
ECU’s team started work in the spring and continued throughout the summer and fall before the competition in November.
Work on this particular robot focused on improvements to the 2019 winning robot called Pegleg. The new version, called Stepper Bro, featured an upgraded gripper so the robot could hold objects better, a belt system that allowed the gripper to go up and down smoothly, and a taller vertical device on which the gripper moves that folded to meet height requirements of the competition.
“We decided we wanted to make the vertical taller, but it can’t be more than 18 inches initially, so we split the middle and put it on a hinge,” Caroon said. “We were concerned the gripper wouldn’t go up and down over the hinge, but that turned out not to be a problem at all. That was fortunate.”
He said the biggest challenge may have come in programming the robot’s drive motors.
“Those drive motors (cost) a pretty penny and are very difficult to program,” Caroon said. “We decided to control it with an Arduino, and there was no documentation on it. Our programmer (Van Ravesteyn) had to reverse engineer it to get the information to use them. About 150 hours went into it, but we were able to use it and it worked very well for us.”
Along with the team awards, two members brought home individual awards in the Technology IQ Challenge, a Jeopardy-style game with questions that focus on manufacturing, communication, construction, safety, electronics, energy, equality and management. Reuben Unicruz, a mechanical design technology major in the industrial technology transfer program, took second place, while Isaac Carlos, an industrial engineering technology major, finished third.
ECU’s ATMAE organization includes students from a variety of programs in the College of Engineering and Technology. Other team members who attended the conference include Evan Blanton, Kevin Davis, Robert Malpass and Erica Walker. Faculty advisors are Bill McClung and Amy Frank.
“Talking about this experience with companies, they eat it up,” Caroon said. “Your resume and your GPA go out the door. They want to hear about this autonomous forklift you’ve made. It shows employers you’re a person with interests and that you can produce good work.”
Plus, working as a team to build a robot can be just plain fun.
Students interested in becoming a member of ECU’s ATMAE team can go online to the college’s student organizations webpage.
ECU computer science instructor follows in late father’s footsteps
When his father taught as a professor at East Carolina University, Aleksei Vilkomir traveled from Moscow to Greenville to visit.
“The first time I came here, I was really impressed with the university,” Vilkomir said. “I studied in post-Soviet Union, so the university looks different and feels different. It’s completely different.”
Now, a year and a half after his father’s death, Vilkomir is following in his father’s footsteps as a new teaching instructor in the Department of Computer Science.
“I think he would be really surprised,” Vilkomir said of his father’s reaction to his new career.
Sergiy Vilkomir came to ECU in 2008, serving as a professor in the Department of Computer Science. He received numerous honors, including a faculty research award, ECU scholar-teacher award and a distinguished professor of teaching award from the UNC Board of Governors.
After visiting his father, Aleksei Vilkomir began making plans with his wife to move the family from Russia to Greenville. He arrived in 2019 and started work toward a master’s degree at ECU. He obtained his master’s in software engineering in 2020, and with both of his parents working as teachers, he gravitated toward a career in the classroom.
With nearly 20 years of experience in the field, he was hired to begin teaching at ECU this fall.
Vilkomir said he wants to integrate classical educational approaches with hands-on activities. As an example, he is showing his discrete structures students how it is connected to software development.
“We do coding in the discrete structures class, and before that was not the case here,” he said.
ECU started its bachelor’s degree in software engineering in 2019, and Vilkomir is happy to be among the program’s first instructors.
Venkat Gudivada, professor and chair of computer science, worked with Sergiy Vilkomir for about five years.
“Dr. Vilkomir took great interest in teaching as well as involving students in his research,” Gudivada said. “His research papers are primarily co-authored with students. He was very organized and methodical in his approach to teaching and research.”
Gudivada said he sees similarities between father and son, such as their attention to detail and commitment to a student-centric learning environment.
Aleksei Vilkomir said his father, who died on Feb. 9, 2020, is never far from his mind, especially when he teaches SENG 1010, a discrete structures course.
He is reminded of his father every day he walks into his office — C111 in the Science and Technology Building, the one with the “UNDAUNTED” banner hanging on the wall. It’s the same office his father had when he taught at ECU.
“I had the choice of several offices,” he said. “I decided on this one.”