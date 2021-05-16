The chickens are angry. Farmers take their eggs and coop them up all day. They’re tired of it, and now they’re on the attack.
You as a farmer have but one chance to survive: avoid the attacking chickens at all costs — and if need be, hit them with a slice of pizza.
That’s the concept of a computer game called Chicken Dodge, created by a team of five computer science majors at East Carolina University.
Developed as a class project, the team entered the national Game Development and Design/Digital Games Competition as part of the Computer Simulation and Gaming Conference, taking home second place in the college division as well as the People’s Choice award.
“I am extremely proud of the students for their accomplishment,” said Bobby Hoggard, teaching instructor in the Department of Computer Science . “As a teacher, it is always a great feeling to see what students are able to achieve with the material they’ve learned in your course.”
Team members Luke Brush, Jahina Hayes, Jonathan Langston, Sam Puma and Chase Walthall created Chicken Dodge in Hoggard’s Computer Game Development II course.
“The students put in a lot of effort into creating the game,” Hoggard said. “… Clearly they had a lot of enthusiasm about their project, and putting in extra effort made it superb.”
In the game, players in the role of a farmer must move side to side as the chickens attack down a road. For every 10 chickens they dodge, players earn a slice of pizza that can be thrown at a chicken to eliminate it from its path. If a chicken hits the farmer, the game ends.
The team debated how best to arm the farmer in his battle against the chickens, batting around several ideas that included throwing eggs and chicken bones before settling on pizza — of course.
“Pizza seemed to be the universal choice to get a chicken to stop chasing a human,” Puma said.
Members of the team each had specific roles in the actual construction of the game. For example, Brush worked on the farmers and chickens gathered behind fences and watching from the side of the road. However, they continued to work together as they put the pieces together.
While the game may be fun, creating it was work. Team members ran into challenges, from debugging and getting the speed of the attacking chickens just right to tracking the number of pizza slices rewarded and getting the high score feature to work.
“The biggest lesson I took away from this is great games take time,” Brush said. “You can look at Fortnite, Call of Duty — any major games — and fully realize how much time it takes to release a game like those. And even when they are released, updating them and keeping them bug free and the most enjoyable is indeed a full-time job.”
Walthall said patience and dedication allowed the group to overcome challenges.
“It becomes apparent that there are some portions of the project that must be completed before any of the other team members can see the effects of their efforts,” he said. “While we all rely on each other to complete our respective parts, it makes it much easier when working with such talented and motivated people like my teammates.”
Naturally, as creators of the game, team members had to play it. All had high scores of more than 1,000.
“I’d say the main key to scoring well is being focused at all times when playing, as the game can beat you at any given time if you have even one mess-up,” said Brush, whose high score was 1,700.
Walthall had the highest score among the team at 2,206.
“I’ve found that relying on throwing the pizza after you have enough saved up will help with getting out of sticky situations,” he said.
Team members believe the game resonated with the judges at the conference for one main reason.
“People genuinely love wacky games,” Puma said.
Admin earns accolades for mentoring work
Dr. Kendall Campbell, senior associate dean for academic affairs for the Brody School of Medicine at ECU, has received the 2021 President’s Award from the Society of Teachers of Family Medicine (STFM). Campbell also serves as associate professor of family medicine and director of Brody’s Research Group for Underrepresented Minorities in Academic Medicine.
Founded in 1967, STFM is a national community of academic leaders committed to developing an accomplished family medicine workforce that is prepared to serve as the foundation of America’s health care system. Members include physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, behavioral health specialists, researchers, nurses and other health care professionals, health system executives, administrators, fellows, residents, students and others involved in the education of family physicians.
Each year during the STFM spring conference, the STFM president is given an opportunity to recognize individuals who have had a significant positive impact on family medicine.
STFM President Dr. Tricia Elliott awarded the 2021 honor to Campbell and two of his colleagues for creating the Leadership Through Scholarship Fellowship. The program addresses a key barrier to leadership development by guiding underrepresented in medicine (URM) minority faculty on topics including publishing academic work, rising in the academic ranks and navigating academic family medicine.
“They’ve all acted on a vision,” Elliott said of the honorees during a May 5 awards program. “They’ve provided career development and mentorship in a personal and effective way. I am so pleased to honor your mission, your vision and your hard work.”
Campbell said the honor was humbling and that he hopes it brings focus to the importance of mentorship among faculty.
“I hope this award brings to light the critical nature of the work of developing the curiosity and skills for scholarship for URM faculty,” Campbell said. “I hope to help equip these family medicine faculty with the tools to help them make meaningful scholarly contributions to academic medicine, helping define and address problems and grow their careers as leaders in the field.”
Campbell’s fellow honorees are Dr. José Rodríguez, associate vice president of health equity and inclusion and professor of family and preventive medicine at the University of Utah Health in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Dr. Judy Washington, associate director of Overlook Family Medicine Residency Program at Atlantic Health System in Summit, N.J.
