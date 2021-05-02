This spring, East Carolina University undergraduates taking a 4000-level research course in African and African American Studies (AAAS) are learning how their history and diverse, interdisciplinary research interests may help others in the future.
“Being able to have these (research) opportunities, where faculty can reach across our different divisions and support all of our students, is a wonderful opportunity,” said Crystal Chambers, professor of educational leadership in the College of Education , who teaches the course. “I typically teach graduate students, so watching undergraduates who are blossoming and getting ready to step into the ‘real world’ is really rewarding for me.”
Kayla Jones, who is pursuing dual degrees in AAAS and English literature with a minor in leadership studies, will graduate in May.
Jones said she chose to pursue a second major in AAAS because she believed the program would help her become a well-rounded student and set her apart as a future law school applicant.
“The AAAS program helped to diversify my education by exposing me to different classes and types of learning, and introduced me to professors and peers that I benefited learning from and helped to challenge many of my personal perspectives,” Jones said.
Jones’ senior research project involves conducting an inquiry and addressing critiques of American political philosopher John Rawls’ Justice as Fairness theory.
In his theory, Rawls describes a society of free citizens having equal basic rights and cooperating within an egalitarian economic system. The original position, often referred to as the veil of ignorance, is a thought experiment he developed to discover the principles that should structure a society of free, equal and moral people. Ideally, he said this would force participants to select principles impartially and rationally.
“I’m excited because I am completely ignorant to this topic,” Jones said. “I have no biases or prior opinions, so I’m open to all sides and look forward to the final opinions/results that I’ll take away from this research.”
Beginning in the fall, Jones plans to attend law school. Her goal is to become a prosecutor and later a district attorney.
“One of my biggest desires is to open group homes across the country for at-risk youth,” Jones said. “By providing these positive environments, I will be cutting down on recidivism rates for juvenile offenders and combatting the school-to-prison pipeline. Not only will shelter be provided, but I would like to pay for their education, whether they decide to pursue a post-secondary education or go into trade school.”
Timothy Speight is pursuing degrees in psychology and AAAS. He will graduate in December and wants to continue his education in mortuary science to become a licensed mortician.
Speight said the reason he wanted a second major in AAAS was to learn more about his culture.
Speight’s senior research project under the mentorship of Shawn Moore, director of the ECU Center for STEM Education, focuses on the underrepresentation of minority faculty, women and students in biomedical and medical sciences.
Read more at news.ecu.edu.
Staff Senate recognizes outstanding employees
The ECU Staff Senate celebrated university staff members with Staff Appreciation Week April 19-23, culminating with the inaugural Outstanding Staff Virtual Awards Ceremony April 23.
Staff Appreciation Week included virtual backgrounds for Teams, Zoom and Webex, goody bag distributions at the main campus and health sciences campus student centers, and a virtual panel discussion about resources and perks available to ECU staff members.
“We wanted this week to be all about the staff,” said Todd Inman, staff senate chair. “But really the staff should be celebrated 365 days a year, not only for a week.”
For the first time the staff senate recognized one outstanding staff member from each division.
“The inaugural Outstanding Staff Awards is the first series of awards specifically for staff members sponsored by the Staff Senate,” said Alex Dennis, chair of the Staff Senate’s rewards and recognition committee. “This is important because our staff work tirelessly to fulfil the mission of our institution and to meet the needs of our campus community. We wanted the opportunity to recognize the phenomenal work done by our staff and we thought it was a nice addition to Staff Appreciation Week. We are so proud of all those that were nominated and the eight staff members that were selected. Congrats to you all!”
The recipients of the 2021 Outstanding Staff Awards are:
- Academic Affairs — Lisa Treadway, financial and administrative support associate for the Department of Chemistry
- Administration & Finance — Scott Tisdale, IT analyst and programmer
- Athletics — Mike Hanley, senior associate athletic director for ECU Student Services
- Chancellor’s Division — Rich Klindworth, public communications specialist for ECU News Services
- Research, Economic Development & Engagement — Neil Gilbird, HIPAA research analyst
- Student Affairs — Mike Perry, associate director of residence life for academic initiatives
- Health Sciences — Debbie Hill, business services coordinator for the Office of Extramural Clinical Practices in the School of Dental Medicine
- University Advancement — Jennifer Watson, director of annual giving
During the virtual ceremony, each award recipient was introduced and congratulated by the vice chancellor from their division. They will also receive a tabletop award.
Read more at news.ecu.edu.