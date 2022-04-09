Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, self-described handyman Matt Rice mustered little work. He paints houses, repairs appliances and puts down tile, but with COVID concerns, he felt uncomfortable walking into strangers’ homes.
That was when his wife Amanda discovered the East Carolina University Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology (BSIT) transfer program, and just like that, Rice was back in college — at age 43.
“I knew I wanted to go back to school, but I didn’t know what I should go for,” Rice said. “She found the program online and said she thought I’d really like it. I was sitting at home doing nothing. I already had an associate degree from when I lived in Minnesota. I used the transfer program here to get in. They accepted my associate degree from Minnesota, and here I am.”
Rice is among a growing number of adult learners at ECU. Almost 60% of enrolled undergraduates across the nation are considered non-traditional students, many of whom are 25 years old or older, care for dependents, work full time while enrolled or are connected to the military.
With many non-traditional students seeking online options, ECU was recently ranked sixth in the nation — and No. 1 in North Carolina — in an inaugural listing of America’s Top Online Colleges by Newsweek.
ECU is poised to build on its success in educating non-traditional students with a focus on expanding support and options for adult learners. A UNC System strategic initiative called Project Kitty Hawk aims to address the needs of North Carolina’s adult learners through distance education. ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers is one of three chancellors named to the planning board for the project, which is expected to go live in two to three years.
Allen Guidry, interim vice provost for academic affairs, said adult learners are an important part of ECU’s long-standing commitment to public service, regional transformation and student success.
“We know that the transformative power of higher education — whether through pursuing an undergraduate degree to open career pathways, a certificate to upskill or reskill, or a graduate degree for professional advancement — is important to our adult learners,” he said. “It was this desire to provide high-quality options for a wide range of learners, including adult learners, that inspired the development of ECU Online more than a decade ago.
“Now, we’re looking to build on that foundation by enhancing options for adult learners through developing and offering online programs in some of the highest-demand fields, designing industry-informed, non-degree options, and offering innovative program development, delivery and scheduling. These emerging initiatives along with our storied model of student success are a recipe for realizing our institutional commitments.”
The BSIT transfer program is just one of many doors open to adult learners. David Batts, associate professor in the Department of Technology Systems and head of ECU’s BSIT transfer program, said the program is critical for many in North Carolina as it provides an opportunity for career advancement for those with two-year associate of applied science degrees.
Non-traditional students have a variety of resources on campus to help them through their journeys at ECU. From the Pirate Academic Success Center that offers course specific tutoring in person or online to the Financial Wellness Hub that provides one-on-one financial coaching sessions and workshops, non-traditional students can find support for any questions they may have.
Rice, who served a five-year tour as a radio technician in the Marine Corps, points to Student Veterans Services and its associate director, Nicole Messina, as valuable resources on ECU’s campus.
“They had a scholarship class on how to apply for different scholarships, and I applied for one and got it through the VA (Department of Veterans Affairs). They were very helpful in that,” Rice said.
Messina said veterans services caters to military students and veterans with everything from an orientation class, textbook lending library and lunch seminars to transition counseling, work study positions, a mentor program and social opportunities.
Messina said veterans should not shy away from getting an education at ECU, especially since all veterans are entitled to in-state tuition through the Choice Act and many have money available to them through military tuition assistance plans.
“Take advantage of that,” she said. “Take advantage of every program that your school offers that may build your resume. Don’t be afraid to be part of things because you’re older or have different life experiences. Study abroad if you want. Apply for those scholarships. Join SGA. Most importantly, remember you can do this school thing. The little bit of struggle you may go through is temporary and worth it for the number of doors it can open.”
Voyages of Discovery Series wraps with professor of environmental biology
ECU’s Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences closes the 15th season of its signature Voyages of Discovery Series at 7 p.m. Thursday with a free, live-streamed lecture and a question-and-answer session featuring Robin Wall Kimmerer, who will discuss “The Honorable Harvest.” Register in advance for this free Zoom event.
Kimmerer is a distinguished teaching professor of environmental biology and the founder and director of the Center for Native Peoples and the Environment at the State University of New York, whose mission is to create programs that draw on the wisdom of Indigenous people and scientific knowledge for shared goals of sustainability.
She is a mother, scientist, decorated professor, enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation and the author of “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants,” which has earned Kimmerer wide acclaim.
Her first book, “Gathering Moss: A Natural and Cultural History of Mosses,” was awarded the John Burroughs Medal for outstanding nature writing and her other work has appeared in Orion, Whole Terrain and scientific journals on plant ecology, bryophyte ecology, traditional knowledge and restoration ecology.
As a writer and scientist, Kimmerer’s interests include not only restoration of ecological communities, but restoration of people’s relationships to land. She tours widely, and in 2015 she addressed the general assembly of the United Nations on the topic of “Healing Our Relationship with Nature.”
Kimmerer earned her bachelor’s degree in botany from SUNY and her master’s and doctoral degrees in botany from the University of Wisconsin. She lives on a farm in Syracuse, New York, tending to her gardens, both cultivated and wild.
The event is co-sponsored by Kirstin L. Squint, Whichard Distinguished Professor in the Humanities and Native American literature specialist. This year, the Whichard professorship is hosted by the Department of English and the gender studies program, housed in the Department of Sociology.