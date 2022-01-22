If your trip to the grocery store often includes reaching for a candy bar in the checkout line, would you make that same purchase if you switched to grocery shopping online?
Maybe not, according to a study from a team of researchers from the East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine’s Department of Public Health, along with public health master’s students and collaborators from UNC-Chapel Hill, the University of Kentucky and Research Triangle Institute.
Their study on the advantages and disadvantages of online grocery shopping hints at how the method used to shop for groceries could impact the types of foods purchased.
Researchers provided gift cards to seven participants from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) to buy $30 worth of groceries both online and in person, cataloging their purchases and whether each item was considered an impulse purchase or a planned purchase.
The study revealed that participants made impulse purchases in-store that included chips and candy, and sometimes healthier foods such as fruit. Participants found that the advantages of online grocery shopping included ease, convenience and saving time. Disadvantages included inadequate substitutions, the online shopping fee, lack of control over selection of perishable goods and inability to find good deals online versus in the store.
ECU public health professor and researcher Dr. Stephanie Jilcott Pitts answered five questions about what the research suggests and where it goes from here.
1. Why did you focus this study on WIC participants?
“Our team focused on WIC participants because there are certain WIC-approved foods that they can purchase using WIC benefits and these must meet nutrition-related standards. WIC participants, by definition, are either pregnant and/or have children — thus, we thought they may have some interest in shopping online to avoid taking children into brick-and-mortar supermarkets.”
2. What surprised you the most about your findings?
“One thing that surprised me was that some participants described purchasing fruit as an impulse purchase. Most previous literature has described impulse purchases as unhealthy foods and beverages, such as cookies, candy bars or sodas you might purchase from the checkout aisle. Another thing that surprised me was that participants reported more impulse shopping online versus in the brick-and-mortar supermarket. We hypothesized there would be more impulse purchases in the brick-and-mortar store.”
3. What does your study suggest about how we shop?
“This was a qualitative study among just a few participants so I hesitate to generalize to overall shopping habits. However, one of the disadvantages of online shopping that participants stated was they could not figure out if they were getting good deals on products, and so this suggests that people really want to feel like they are getting a good deal on the foods and beverages they purchase. People in our study mentioned wanting to ‘check the mark-down cart’ in the brick-and-mortar store. They felt like they could be missing deals like the mark-down cart if they shopped online.”
4. Based on your findings, do you have recommendations on how to use online shopping to save time or money, or to make more nutritious choices?
“Women with children mentioned the benefit of online shopping in that they would not have to take their children into the store with them. They mentioned that this is stressful and there is ‘pester power’ when children ask for unhealthy foods and beverages. So overall, I think that a less stressful shopping experience can help encourage people to purchase healthier items. Shopping online with a list can help caregivers of young children avoid ‘pester power’ and have time and stress-free space to critically evaluate choices to maximize the healthier choices. Other studies suggest there may also be fewer impulse purchases overall online, but we still need to gather more data on this issue.”
5. What’s the next step for this research?
“Designing and implementing a healthy eating intervention for WIC participants was the goal of the research. There are many public health nutrition researchers working on this type of intervention, and it will be interesting to see if shopping online can help people make healthier choices!”
Couple pledges donation to EC Scholars program
A couple who are long-time supporters of East Carolina University have pledged an eight-figure donation to the university’s EC Scholars program.
Burney Warren and his wife Judy, who graduated from the university in 1970 and 1969, respectively, are giving a $1 million planned gift along with an eight-figure, long-term estate gift to the program.
The couple said they hope the Burney and Judy Warren EC Scholars Endowment will help the university grow its status and reputation.
“We feel like the best way to propel the university is to have very high-quality students,” said Burney Warren. “They lift everyone else with them. We think that program is particularly important.”
The EC Scholars program offers a scholarship valued at nearly $64,000 and provides high-impact learning experiences for a select group of undergraduates. EC Scholars are part of the Honors College and exhibit outstanding academic performance, engagement in the community and effective leadership skills, and embrace a study abroad experience.
“These are students who, in a very positive way, change the reputation of the university,” said Todd Fraley, director of the EC Scholars program. “They’re winning prestigious awards, they’re getting grants, they’re doing amazing research, they’re going to respected graduate programs — these students touch every single aspect of the university. They come here, they have goals and they take advantage of everything ECU has to offer.”
Farley said support from ECU donors allows scholars to pursue summer internships, such as working at the Atlanta Aquarium, U.S. Olympic Training Center and Google, along with attending conferences, leadership experiences or research opportunities.
It could even help increase the amount of scholarship money available to offer students, Fraley said.
“Knowing that these resources will be there makes you feel good. We are very thankful for the Warrens’ generous gift and their continued support,” he said. “It shows that we’re sustainable. The EC Scholars program is going to be a long-term part of this university.”
Burney Warren graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business and went on to become an executive vice president of BB&T. He’s a past chairman of the ECU Foundation board and continues to serve on the executive committee during retirement. He and Judy still live in Greenville. Their son James graduated from ECU in 1996. Their son Scott attended ECU before graduating from Appalachian State University. Their granddaughter Tess is a current ECU student.