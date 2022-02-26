New research on an image-assisted approach to radiation treatment of breast cancer conducted by East Carolina University’s Dr. Jae Won Jung accurately evaluates partial radiation exposure to the heart during treatment.
The research may help reduce future radiation-related heart diseases and could be used for targeted treatment of other cancers.
Jung is an associate professor of physics in the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences and has spent 10 years studying dose calculation models of radiation treatment. He has teamed with researchers at the National Cancer Institute and the University of Michigan to continue his research. He recently received funding for equipment and student support of his project.
“One of the most important challenges for cancer survivors is the management of long-term effects of treatment,” Jung said. “In radiation therapy for breast cancer, one of the potential complications is the development of radiation-related heart diseases.”
A recent article by Jung, published in the journal of Physics and Imaging in Radiation Oncology, describes his application of a new technique he calls automatic segmentation, which allows for quicker evaluation of a patient’s heart structure.
Jung said his method for determining the structure of the patient’s heart will be helpful in determining the effects of partial exposures to radiation treatment and in directing future treatment plans.
Using Jung’s automatic segmentation method, an algorithm compares the computerized tomography (CT) scan of a patient’s heart to a library of patient heart diagrams and identifies a best match. The algorithm is then able to provide specific contours with deformation and details of the patient’s heart structure: atrium, ventricles, coronary arteries, etc.
Recently, Jung and his research team participated in the organ dosage evaluations of thousands of patients in the Radiotherapy Comparative Effectiveness (RadComp) clinical trial.
The RadComp trial compares typical photon radiation treatment with proton treatment in breast cancer. Proton treatment, which generally is more expensive, is a higher dosage of radiation that is directed at the tumor, with less of the dosage going to the surrounding tissue.
Results of Jung’s project will be available within the next few years.
“After our work is done, the radiation-specific dosage to heart structures will be used for epidemiology study,” Jung said. “The epidemiologists will find the correlations between radiation dose to heart structures and long-term effects (i.e., increased risk of ischemic heart disease and cardiac mortality).”
According to Jung, this information could give doctors better data to prescribe patient and heart structure-specific radiation dosages for breast cancer and possibly reduce the patient’s risk of future heart diseases.
This application may help protect the heart during treatments for other cancers including lung, Hodgkin’s lymphoma and Wilms tumor (a type of childhood cancer that begins in the kidneys), he said.
Jung also is conducting research with his graduate students and colleagues at the Brody School of Medicine on the movement of lung tumors.
ECU dental clinics get $225K donation
A large donation to the ECU School of Dental Medicine will allow the school to increase services for low-income patients in two rural clinics.
The Dogwood Health Trust gave $225,000 for patient care funds at the School of Dental Medicine’s community service learning centers (CLCS) in Sylva and Spruce Pine. The Dogwood Health Trust is an Asheville-based organization focused on improving the overall health of people in western North Carolina.
“This investment in our community service learning centers in Sylva and Spruce Pine by the Dogwood Health Trust will open doors to much-needed dental care for patients in western North Carolina who otherwise might not be able to receive it,” said Dr. Greg Chadwick, dean of the School of Dental Medicine. “The generosity of this grant impacts both patient care and education, with potentially significant transformation of oral health care in our mountain communities and beyond.”
In addition to providing oral health care, the patient care funds allow ECU dental students to provide much-needed services while gaining valuable educational experience. Fourth-year students complete 27 weeks of intensive clinical experience at the CSLCs and clinics. Each of the school’s eight CSLCs provides an economic impact of well over $1 million in their respective communities.
“Our clinic is one of the few in western North Carolina that takes Medicaid patients on a routine basis. We provide a dental home for many patients who have financial issues,” said Dr. Robert Manga, clinical assistant professor and director of the Sylva clinic. “The donation from Dogwood Health is a great example of the local community trying to help those who have financial limitations.”
“The difference this will make in the lives and smiles of each patient is enormous,” said Gene Self, the business manager at the Spruce Pine clinic. “It will give them healthier lives, confidence and, in some cases, quite literally change their lives for the better.”
Self sees the impact of the work at the clinics daily. With the patient care funds, a patient may be able to get a new denture to restore the smile they’ve been missing. A patient may be able to keep a tooth instead of opting for the cheaper option of extraction. And a patient who was putting off care altogether may finally be able to receive it.
“We are changing lives one patient at a time. And we are serving the underserved, one of the goals of the School of Dental Medicine. The students also get to see firsthand what delivering care to our rural area is like and it sets them up to be more realistic, empathetic and successful in their own careers,” Self said.
“This project was a win-win,” said Dr. Susan Mims, CEO of Dogwood Health Trust. “Regular, affordable dental care from clinics like ECU’s can help our neighbors in rural communities avoid pain and illness and reduce absences from school and work. The clinics in Spruce Pine and Sylva also provide hands-on training for future dental health professionals who may choose to practice in our region once their training is complete.”
In addition to the support for the Spruce Pine and Sylva clinics, $25,000 of the Dogwood Health Trust grant will be used for education planning and research to address the shortage of dental assistants and hygienists in the region and state. This could include partnerships with peer institutions in western North Carolina to identify potential students who want to pursue dentistry as a career and offering hands-on experiences at ECU’s clinics.