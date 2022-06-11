Students are mixing ink with problem-solving and critical thinking skills in an experimental letterpress print class at East Carolina University this summer.
Everything from bubble wrap, chipboard and mylar to traditional wood and metal-cast type is being used for letterpress printing, a centuries-old art form. Also called relief printing, the process involves producing an image using an inked, raised surface that is pressed and transferred to make multiple copies.
“They are doing things that they don’t know how to do, and learning through the process of doing it, so there’s a lot of failure and figuring out why it didn’t work,” said Dan Elliott, associate professor of graphic design, who gives his students a weekly prompt with a new process or technique — along with freedom to investigate what they can create.
“It’s more of a critical thinking class than it is about making any specific thing and figuring out how to control the outcomes to get the same thing repeatedly. That’s where the problem-solving comes in. Because it might be something by accident. Then, OK, how do I make that on purpose, and make it consistent?” Elliott said.
At the end of the five-week class, hundreds of prints up to 12 inches by 20 inches in size will be connected and hung from the ceiling in the two-story Jenkins Fine Arts Center lobby.
“All the processes and techniques that they’re learning now will apply to the final project,” Elliott said.
The class has 11 students, with a mix of undergraduate and graduate majors ranging from art education and illustration to photography and graphic design, where most of their use of color is digital.
“When they’re mixing color here, they learn more about how color works. So even if they’re struggling to get an exact color when they go back to the computer, they know a little bit more about what they’re selecting, which is nice,” Elliott said.
Some are combining multiple interests, including one student majoring in art with concentrations in graphic design and photography who was printing on darkroom paper.
“He’s combining letterpress printing with photography in ways that you wouldn’t expect,” Elliott said. “He’s not printing a photograph, he’s printing on photo paper and seeing what the outcomes are, which has led to cool results so far.”
Michael Gaines, a graduate student from Charlotte studying photography, made a piece called “tiny bubbles” on paper he printed the previous day with bubble wrap. He used different letter and text-based type — two exclamation marks and an apostrophe for a fishing line, two letters to make one fish and another from a Russian letter — in his final product.
“A class like this really helps you think outside the proverbial box so that’s why I really wanted to take it to push my ways of thinking,” he said.
Brown endowment
A scholarship endowment established in honor of Sylvia Brown, dean of the ECU College of Nursing, is already the largest in the college to date — and it’s still growing as her June 30 retirement date approaches.
Brown, whose nursing and leadership experience at ECU spans almost 44 years — 47 counting her time as a nursing student — was instrumental in the growth and expansion of the college’s programs and facilities, and through her impact on North Carolina as both a faculty member and administrator. She has served as dean since 2009.
The Sylvia T. Brown Scholarship Endowment and its growth are testaments to Brown’s leadership and her ability to bring out the best in the nurses around her — from students and new nurses to faculty and staff, career professionals and nurse leaders.
“Dr. Brown leaves an impressive legacy,” Ron Mitchelson, interim vice chancellor for health sciences, said during a recent ECU Board of Trustees meeting. “She and her colleagues have built one of the very best colleges in the nation.”
Established through the ECU Medical & Health Sciences Foundation and the College of Nursing, the endowment honors Brown’s tenure in ECU nursing and the transformation she brought to the school by way of scholarships, funding programs, new degree programs, state-of-the-art facilities and space for more students.
The endowment was created during the COVID-19 pandemic, and its upward trend already serves as an analogy for Brown’s effect on the college, ECU and the region. It also comes at a time when the critical need for nursing is evident all over the world and when the importance of the nursing profession is better understood by communities and countries alike.
The Sylvia T. Brown Scholarship Endowment will provide scholarships for future Pirate nurses who will one day fill crucial roles in health care. The scholarship will be awarded to undergraduate nursing students from North Carolina who demonstrate financial need.
The official dollar amount the endowment has reached will be announced June 23 at an event honoring Brown.
For more information on how to support the endowment, contact Elizabeth Maxwell at 919-330-6603 or maxwellg17@ecu.edu.
