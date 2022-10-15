Physical therapy students from East Carolina University’s College of Allied Health Sciences have been at the helm of a free, student-run clinic for several years. The clinic delivers quality health care to eastern North Carolinians who would otherwise lack treatments that would help them regain function of their bodies after setbacks caused by illness or injury.

A new partnership with fellow allied health sciences students from the Department of Occupational Therapy will further enrich the quality of care provided to patients at the clinic, with an increased focus on daily life activities like returning to work, adapting to new physical limitations or simply getting dressed.


