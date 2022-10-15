Physical therapy students from East Carolina University’s College of Allied Health Sciences have been at the helm of a free, student-run clinic for several years. The clinic delivers quality health care to eastern North Carolinians who would otherwise lack treatments that would help them regain function of their bodies after setbacks caused by illness or injury.
A new partnership with fellow allied health sciences students from the Department of Occupational Therapy will further enrich the quality of care provided to patients at the clinic, with an increased focus on daily life activities like returning to work, adapting to new physical limitations or simply getting dressed.
The student-run clinic is free for patients, which is a key part of the ethos of the College of Allied Health Sciences — for students to be of service to the community while enrolled at ECU, which helps to instill a sense of commitment to give back once graduates are in the workforce.
“Our mission is to bridge the gap between quality rehab services and people who are under- or uninsured,” said Logan Leggett, an occupational therapy student from Hazlehurst, Georgia. “So we offer pro bono services through this clinic. We’re able to get clinical experience, that interprofessional education piece, and we’re also able to increase access and work on addressing health disparities in the community in a very tangible way.”
Leggett said that many of the clinic’s patients are referrals from ECU Health who are often discharged after treatment after experiencing a stroke, for instance, but have no access to occupational therapy once they leave. An inability of patients to have for-fee occupational therapy, due to a lack of private insurance or having exhausted their allotted visits covered by insurance, often results in referrals from health care providers at the time of discharge.
“The fact that we’re getting referrals from doctors, orthopedic surgeons, they wouldn’t refer their patients to us if they didn’t think their patients would get better with our care,” said Heather Hubeli, a third-year physical therapy doctoral student.
The clinic sees 20-25 patients a week over two days of sessions, which are overseen by faculty from the physical and occupational therapy departments. Patients meet with students to collaborate on an individual care plan, as would occur in an outpatient therapy setting, but with the added oversight by faculty members.
As part of a similar initiative, Hubeli and fellow physical therapy students have partnered with medical students from the Brody School of Medicine who run a pro bono clinic and refer their patients who need physical therapy to the student-run clinic.
Unequal access to health care isn’t just about being able to pay for a doctor’s visit, Hubeli said.
“Our biggest barrier right now is transportation. There is a whole group of people the med students see as part of their medical outreach who need physical therapy. A lot of their patients just can’t get to our clinic,” Hubeli said.
The physical therapy students who have been involved in the clinic for several years agree that incorporating the occupational therapy students into direct patient care takes the ideas of interprofessional collaboration learned in the classroom from theory to hands-on, interprofessional practice.
“It’s good to see the excitement that the students have in seeing real patients and to feel the energy from the OT students,” said Dr. Denise Donica, chair of the Department of Occupational Therapy. “It’s also been really exciting to hear them communicate and collaborate with the PT students leading up to today.”
The clinic is specifically labeled as student run because seniors are in charge of planning and executing the programmatic administration of the clinic as well as the day-to-day management of patient scheduling and hands-on patient care.
For the occupational therapy students, this clinic is an opportunity to complete one of their internship requirements for graduation, but also to work on leadership skills and learn how to manage a clinic, a skill that Donica said is hard to replicate in the classroom
“A lot of times, as a student, you don’t get access to the management roles. The leadership team really gets to develop these skills in action so they can tell employers ‘I helped lead a clinic,’” Donica said.
Mountz recognized
ECU’s director of student engagement, John Mountz, was named a recipient of the 2022 Sue Kraft Fussell Distinguished Service Award by the Association of Fraternity/Sorority Advisors.
The award, named in honor of former executive director and longtime advocate Sue Kraft Fussell, recognizes those who have exhibited outstanding achievements in one or more of the following areas: service to AFA; programming and/or service that reaches beyond the recipient’s campus/organization; development and research activities; and/or service to the college and fraternity/sorority communities.
Mountz joined ECU as the director of Greek life in 2017 and has since become director of student engagement, which includes the 37 chapters of ECU Fraternity and Sorority Life, Student Activities Board and more than 400 ECU student organizations.
“John Mountz has been a great leader and a strong voice for fraternities and sororities at ECU,” said Dr. Virginia Hardy, vice chancellor for student affairs. “He has built wonderful, trusting relationships with our student leaders, and John genuinely cares about their academic excellence, community service and philanthropic endeavors.”
Prior to joining ECU, Mountz spent 16 years at N.C. State University and the University of Michigan working in Greek life. He has been a LeaderShape facilitator for more than two decades and has supported colleges and universities across the country with consultation services related to fraternity and sorority communities in the areas of leadership training, organizational development and strategic planning.
“This award recognizes John Mountz’s longtime service to the fraternity/sorority profession and to AFA as a mentor, a volunteer and champion for the fraternity/sorority profession,” said AFA executive director Jason Bergeron.
Mountz will receive the honor at the AFA annual meeting in National Harbor, Maryland, later this year.
“I am deeply honored to be one of this year’s recipients of the distinguished service award and to be recognized alongside three outstanding professionals,” said Mountz, who is also engaged in extensive service with his national fraternity, Phi Kappa Tau. “I am thankful for so many amazing students, alumni and colleagues with whom I have worked throughout my career.”
The Fussell Distinguished Service Award was first given in 1985, and Mountz joins former ECU employee Laura Sweet, who received the award in 2010.