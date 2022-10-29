East Carolina University’s implementation of a statewide mentorship program has benefited prekindergarten teachers and their students in nonpublic school settings for nearly eight years.
The N.C. Department of Public Instruction began the standards-based professional development system 15 years ago as a pilot model. ECU and UNC Charlotte were added as partners in 2014, providing an influx of available mentors, evaluators and professional development opportunities. Locally, many of the teachers served are completing their birth through kindergarten degree while they work as lead teachers.
“I definitely don’t think I would be as strong and as confident of a teacher, today, without the services of ECU and (mentors),” said Chelsie Pastor, a teacher at Care-O-World Early Learning Center in Winterville. “My first year I was very reserved and shy. … I would get nervous before evaluations every single time. I knew they were coming in and I would get nervous, but last year, I got less and less nervous because I became more confident. That was from the mentors and the evaluators.”
ECU serves as the eastern hub for the Early Educator Support program, employing mentors and evaluators who focus on various regions of eastern North Carolina.
ECU’s lead investigator is Dr. Archana Hegde and lead project coordinator is Jennifer Whitted, both with the Department of Human Development and Family Science in the College of Health and Human Performance. Former HHP faculty member Barbara Brehm was instrumental in developing ECU’s role, along with current HDFS chair Dr. Sharon Ballard and others.
For the mentors, seeing teachers develop professionally is an intrinsic benefit.
“As a mentor or evaluator, you really help a teacher to pick apart and understand why things are considered standard and why things are considered high-quality education for children,” said Charity Bouren, who has served as a mentor and evaluator for ECU. “Once they understand the why, it becomes second nature to them. It becomes a moment where they realize it’s not just another check in a box, but I’m doing this because it benefits my students in this way.”
Teachers who have learned from mentors and evaluators agree about the long-term benefits of critical thinking in prekindergarten education.
“They help tremendously to see things from a different perspective and show how things should be done in a classroom,” said Teresa Clayton with Care-O-World, which also has a center in Washington. “It’s things like writing their name out and how to have pictures with everything, I learned those kind of things through this program. My mentor taught me that when children come into your classroom, they don’t automatically recognize their name, so you need a picture. When she told me that, it was like a lightbulb just went off. It made me think more on the child’s level. … It was always the why part and all about reflection.”
A 15-year celebration brought together representatives from ECU and UNC Charlotte — which serves as the Early Educator Support program’s western hub — at the ECU Main Campus Student Center to reflect on their successes and continue to plan for future opportunities.
Amanda Vestal, UNCC’s lead project coordinator, presented specific numbers about the program’s growth. Since 2007, nearly 800 teachers have been added to the program thanks in part to university support.
Project studies fisheries
Samantha Farquhar, a doctoral student in the Integrated Coastal Sciences program, will travel to northern Quebec next year to study and model how fisheries relate to food systems in nearby coastal communities. The project is funded through the U.S. Department of Education’s Fulbright-Hays Doctoral Dissertation Research Abroad (DDRA) program and marks the first time an ECU student has received this award.
“What I’m hoping to do is to create a couple different types of models and then link these models together,” Farquhar said. “For example, I would like to make an ecosystem model … to show how the ecosystem responds to different types of fishing. And then it gives you an idea of how many fish will be around after you put in, say five boats, 10 boats.”
Farquhar’s project will take that a step further by exploring the connections between fisheries and food consumption in the nearby communities.
“That’s a little bit more difficult,” she said, “because then you’re talking about people, and people are way more complicated than fish.”
She plans to use an agent-based behavioral model to link people’s behavior with different environmental factors — in this case fish abundance.
“So then you might be able to see how things actually play out along the lines of food, food security and food consumption,” Farquhar said.
For the fisheries and their impact on the ecosystem, she said, there’s a lot of preexisting data, but the data on human behavior she’ll have to work out for herself. She plans to spend time in the Inuit communities of Nunavik, Canada, conducting workshops and exercises with residents to get a sense of behavioral trends and how they relate to food security and consumption. When she’s not in Nunavik, she’ll be working with researchers at Laval University in Quebec City. She’ll also collaborate with the Makivik Corporation, an Inuit development organization that oversees the fisheries.
“I love this project because it is very collaborative and I’m working with communities. … What’s really cool is [these communities] are thinking about developing their own commercial fisheries,” Farquhar said. “But at the same time they have a very strong subsistence food culture; they do a lot of fishing and hunting for their personal consumption. So, we want to make sure that the commercial fishing isn’t going to affect their ability to do subsistence harvesting.”
The primary commercial fishery in the area is shrimp, Farquhar said, which is not a dietary staple for the local population. But they rely on arctic char, a relative of salmon, which does eat shrimp.
“In an ecosystem everything’s connected,” she said. “This is a way to … look at the direct and indirect impacts of commercial fishing and see how it relates to local food. And ideally we’ll find that everything is sustainable and there are no big issues.”
“I am excited for Samantha for getting this grant to support her fieldwork in the Arctic,” said Dr. Nadine Heck, assistant professor in the Department of Coastal Studies and Farquhar’s Ph.D. supervisor. “Her Fulbright DDR award, the first one for ECU and for the ICS graduate program, is a well-deserved recognition of her efforts to explore the links between the expansion of commercial fisheries and indigenous food security.”
The Fulbright-Hays DDRA program provides grants to fund individual doctoral students who conduct research in other countries, in modern foreign languages and area studies for periods of six to 12 months.