East Carolina University’s implementation of a statewide mentorship program has benefited prekindergarten teachers and their students in nonpublic school settings for nearly eight years.

The N.C. Department of Public Instruction began the standards-based professional development system 15 years ago as a pilot model. ECU and UNC Charlotte were added as partners in 2014, providing an influx of available mentors, evaluators and professional development opportunities. Locally, many of the teachers served are completing their birth through kindergarten degree while they work as lead teachers.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.