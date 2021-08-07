A new clinical trial partnership between East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine and Vidant Health, which officially began on Jan. 1, has been awarded membership to the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology ahead of schedule. The honor is based on the partnership’s success in providing access to clinical trials for rare cancers.
The alliance, which is part of the National Clinical Trials Network, includes 10,000 cancer specialists across the United States and Canada who develop and conduct high-quality, multidisciplinary cancer control, prevention and treatment trials.
Health care providers typically must demonstrate their ability to meet an annual average enrollment of at least 15 patients in specific clinical trials for rare cancers over a three-year period to become alliance members. However, the ECU and Vidant organizations combined to enroll 17 patients last year and already have 17 this year, which prompted the alliance to grant ECU and Vidant membership earlier than expected.
“This is a good thing, because it means that throughout the network here at ECU and Vidant, we are offering more and more trials to our patients, especially patients with more unusual diseases,” said Dr. Darla Liles, chief of ECU’s Division of Hematology/Oncology. “Hopefully this encourages more people to consider a clinical trial, because I think there is some hesitancy. I think the more people learn that we have these trials — and they don’t have to go to UNC and Duke for these trials, they can get it done right here — the more they will realize that these are really good things that offer cutting-edge treatments for cancer patients.”
Because ECU and Vidant are now members of the alliance, cancer patients throughout the East will now have access to a larger pool of clinical trials at ECU and Vidant clinics, including trials for breast, gastrointestinal and genitourinary cancers, as well as leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, neuro-oncology and respiratory cancers.
“Whether in Greenville or at any of Vidant’s Commission on Cancer-accredited community hospitals, the alliance partnership between ECU and Vidant represents the shared vision of providing state-of-the-art cancer care in our region, regardless of where or by whom that care is delivered,” said Dr. Emmanuel Zervos, surgical oncologist and director of Vidant Cancer Care. “Cancer services have been at the forefront of collaboration because of the profound impact that cancer has on our region — validation of this collaboration through accelerated full and unrestricted membership into the alliance assures that these patients will continue to be served both now and into the future.”
Dr. Michael Waldrum, dean of the Brody School of Medicine and CEO of Vidant Health, said that the success of ECU and Vidant in enrolling patients in these trials demonstrates how vital both organizations are to the health of residents throughout eastern North Carolina and that while they are each exceptional, they are stronger together.
On June 23, ECU Chancellor Dr. Philip Rogers announced ECU will move toward full clinical integration with Vidant Health and the creation of a distinctive health system brand — ECU Health or similar branding — to serve 1.4 million residents of eastern North Carolina.
“We are on a path to transform delivery of health care to this region through an academic health care enterprise that will represent the highest quality of health care and a strong commitment to research and innovation,” Waldrum said. “Our ability to provide access to these clinical cancer trials is not only a benefit to current patients in the east, but also for patients across the world and for generations to come.”
Visit the websites of ECU’s Office of Clinical Trials or Vidant Health’s Cancer Clinical Trials for more information on available clinical trials.
Portland’s new poet laureate is ECU alum
ECU graduate Maya Williams, Class of 2017, is the newest poet laureate for Portland, Maine.
The honorary position is awarded to a Portland resident who “is both an accomplished poet and an excellent ambassador within the community, helping to promote and win new audiences to the art of poetry,” according to the city’s poet laureate program .
Williams was nominated for the position by community members in Portland. Their work covers topics such as racial identity, suicide awareness, mental health, faith, queerness and healing.
“Poetry is a nice way to connect with people and talk about healing without rushing the process, without being too overwhelming. It’s a great storytelling and community-building tool,” they said.
Williams majored in English and social work at ECU. Two degrees were appealing because it allowed them to pursue writing and art while also working with people and being of service, they said. Williams also built performance skills while competing in slam poetry contests with the team Word of Mouth, placing in the top 20 at the College Unions Poetry Slam Invitational in 2015.
Williams is originally from Greensboro, and after graduating from ECU in 2017, sought some time away from North Carolina. They pursued a master’s degree in social work with a certificate in applied arts and social justice from the University of New England, and Maine became a second home.
By day, Williams has a full-time job with MaineTransNet as a sexual assault program coordinator. They also teach and perform poetry. As Portland’s poet laureate, they plan to develop a database of transgender artists, and start a workshop series showing how poetry intersects with emotional well-being, gender identity, visual art and racial identity through spoken word. They also want to create a suicide awareness event called “What Do You Stay Alive For?” in which participants share art, stories and resources.
“I hope others get out of my work a sense of connection, whether they have similar experiences as me or not,” Williams said. “I hope my work is able to advocate for others and encourage them to do the same.”
Williams was inaugurated as poet laurate on July 1 and will serve in the position for two to three years.