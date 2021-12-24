On a sunny December morning, students and faculty from the East Carolina University College of Nursing came together — and some stood apart — to be a part of burying two time capsules containing relics of life and nursing school during a pandemic.
The project was an idea from senior nursing student Brandon Phillips and organized by the college’s Student Leadership Council with assistance from professor Dr. Alta Andrews and clinical instructor Susan Willson Lally. The sealed cylindrical metal canisters were placed in the ground just outside the College of Nursing entrance, and covered with shovels full of dirt — first by Phillips and Dean Dr. Sylvia Brown, followed by leadership council members and other nursing students and faculty. They’re marked with a stone engraved with information of what lies below, and when they’re intended to be removed — 20 years later, in December 2041.
The capsules are filled with photos, letters, Pirate Nurse paraphernalia and items that became far more commonplace during the pandemic — masks, testing kits and hand sanitizer, to name a few.
“I just knew that this was such a different experience for nursing school. Specifically for us, we started in person, so when we were told everything was transitioning online, it was a huge shock,” Phillips said of the senior class. “Going through the online experience and being able to transition back (to in person education), it was just so different and so I knew we had to do something about it to show what we went through — and I thought it would be cool to show the future students.”
In her address to the crowd prior to burying the capsules, Brown acknowledged the extraordinary circumstances the students have faced and commended their perseverance and their volunteer efforts, providing COVID-19 vaccines and helping with testing.
“Certainly, we have had two years of unprecedented turmoil, and you have stepped up to the plate,” Brown said to the students. “This group of students has been the most impacted of any of our students — you were the first ones who transitioned to online education, and altered the way you did clinical for a while. I really appreciate the tenacity that you have experienced during this time and how consistent you’ve been in reaching your educational goals.”
Phillips said that he hopes the students who open the capsules in 20 years will have a more normal nursing school experience, and that he’ll return to see the event in 2041.
“One hundred percent, no matter where I end up, I’ll definitely be here,” Phillips said. “I hope that they’re not having the same effects of COVID that’s going on today.”
Pathology resident awarded for creating learning materials
When the pandemic limited clinical interactions for medical students and residents, Dr. Nupur Sharma decided to help her colleagues continue to learn.
Sharma, a senior resident physician in pathology in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU and Vidant Health, began an online reading group for other residents on hematopathology, the study of diseases of the cells that make up the blood. The group grew to nearly 100 participants, including international trainees. Sharma and her colleague Dr. Akanksha Gupta, a hematopathology fellow from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, co-authored a board-reviewed book based on the notes that came out of the group discussions.
For her efforts, Sharma is a recipient of the David C. Leach Award, which honors achievement in graduate medical education. The award is given by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME), a physician-led organization that sets and monitors the professional educational standards essential in preparing physicians to deliver safe, high-quality medical care to all Americans.
The award recognizes residents and fellows who have fostered innovation and improvement in their programs, advanced humanism in medicine and increased efficiency and emphasis on educational outcomes. Only a handful of the 140,000 resident physicians and fellows training in the U.S. receive the prestigious national award.
Sharma will be honored during the virtual 2022 ACGME Annual Education Conference March 30 to April 1, 2022.
The award was created in 2008 to honor Leach, the former executive director of the ACGME (1997-2007), and his contributions to resident education and physician well-being. This award acknowledges and honors residents, fellows, and resident/fellow teams and their contributions to graduate medical education.
“The fact that this is an award given to residents and fellows across all specialties makes it extra special,” Sharma said. “I believe I made an impact on our future physicians’ educational growth in a difficult time, which is deeply satisfying.”
The reading group project and book filled an educational gap during an unprecedented time when clinical exposure to patients and experiences was limited.
“When the COVID-19 pandemic started and in-person interaction became difficult, I felt the need to fill the gap in learning by connecting with residents in my program and across the nation,” she said.
Feedback from residents led Sharma to work with Gupta to publish the notes as a guide to hematopathology. Sharma has added to the catalog of work and continued to create content for the group’s website. She also worked with her faculty mentor, Dr. Philip Boyer, clinical associate professor in pathology at Brody, to design an electronic curriculum for pathology resident onboarding and residency study.
She believes the projects align with the mission of ECU and Brody as well.
“The most important mission at ECU is to provide high-quality education to its students,” she said. “We use innovative learning strategies and delivery methods to maximize access. Now, residents can access these modules anywhere, anytime, making learning flexible. My work in the form of this comprehensive curriculum and an easy-to-read board-review book reflects that mission and provides students with an innovative approach to learning.”
Sharma said the projects that earned her the award have been worthwhile and helped her grow as a physician through creative solutions to challenges such as the pandemic.
“I hope that my journey motivates students to see opportunity in adversity,” she said. “The idea is to find creative solutions to challenges in education. I hope medical students will find my story inspiring and consider it as a career choice.”