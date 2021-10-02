Students and faculty in the East Carolina University College of Allied Health Sciences’ Department of Occupational Therapy provided free screenings, educational games and activities for children on Sept. 18 during the Fun Fair for All at Boyd Lee Park in Greenville.
The occupational therapy department partnered with Kinetic Pediatric Therapy, a Greenville-based company that offers a variety of family-focused therapies. Students from Pitt Community College’s occupational therapy assistant program joined in providing occupational therapy, speech and physical therapy screenings as well as games and activities geared toward kids of all ability levels.
“Service is the core of who we are as occupational therapists,” said Dr. Denise Donica, associate professor and chair of ECU’s occupational therapy department. “Here at ECU, we try to offer opportunities where our students not only get to see this in action but get to be a part of it. Events like these further the mission of ECU, CAHS and the Department of Occupational Therapy.”
Children laughed and balloons bobbed under tents as the sun burned off the morning fog and young participants gathered at each activity station. Some used hula hoops during obstacle courses while others tried to outlast their opponents during races.
Caroline Andrews of Greenville brought her three children to the fair to enjoy a morning out with an educational theme.
“I brought them to get a little education for them and see about some of the resources in the community,” she said as her kids learned about proper backpack wear and participated in a backpack relay race.
The event gave occupational therapy students a chance to interact with the community outside the classroom.
“We spend a lot of time in the classroom, and doing something like this gives us a chance to work with people,” said second-year ECU occupational therapy student Leah Whitehurst.
ECU’s Department of Occupational Therapy offers a master’s degree; curriculum follows guidelines established by the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA). The curriculum is designed to provide students the opportunity to integrate classroom learning with clinical experience.
“Occupational therapists work with individuals across the lifespan,” Donica said. “When these individuals are engaged, they are much more likely to attend to the information being shared and apply it to their lives. If they are engaged, they are more likely to find meaning in what is being shared. Occupational therapists always strive to engage their participants and work collaboratively with them versus just providing care or treatment.”
Dr. Lauren Turbeville, assistant professor of occupational therapy at ECU, said the event provided a true-to-life opportunity for students to interact with children — a situation that is difficult to mimic in the classroom or lab.
Donica said events like the fair allowed students to navigate unpredictable experiences that can arise during client interactions.
“It also allows them to be involved in servant leadership,” she said. “As occupational therapists, our graduates become leaders and are viewed as experts by the families whom they serve.”
Second-year ECU occupational therapy student Christine Johnson said providing education to area children was about teaching them about lifelong healthy habits, but also about equipping them for a better quality of life within their reach.
“We’re doing more than helping them — we’re empowering them,” she said.
Faculty explore experiences as Black women in academia
Creating supportive spaces that allow Black women faculty to find their collective voice is important to four East Carolina University College of Education faculty members.
Mikkaka Overstreet, Janeé Avent Harris, Loni Crumb and Christy Howard co-wrote an article, “ Facing the Storm: Our First Annual Faculty of Color Writing Retreat as a Microcosm for Being a Black Woman in the Academy ,” which was published in the Journal of Contemporary Ethnography . The article focused on their experience holding an inaugural faculty of color writing retreat.
The retreat was the culmination of layers of support and community that the faculty had built together. The College of Education conducted a study confirming faculty of color’s experiences and feelings concerning discrimination, appreciation, tenure and promotion. This study led the college’s diversity committee to make several recommendations to senior leadership.
“One of the recommendations from the study was to form a faculty of color group,” Overstreet said. “This recommendation parallels other suggestions found in the literature related to faculty of color. (Research by) Brown-Glaude suggested that not only should Black women contribute to the creation of new knowledge through scholarship, but they should feel empowered to create ‘new spaces’ that are affirming and powerful for them personally and professionally.”
Overstreet, Avent Harris, Crumb and Howard planned to hold their retreat at a waterfront beach home. Their article turns their experience renting a cottage that didn’t match the listing description into a metaphor of their experiences working in academia.
“It is our hope that this article provides an understanding of how Black women faculty can lean on their cultural strengths and ingenuities as a means to persist and advance in the professoriate,” Overstreet said. “Additionally, our hope is that program administrators and other stakeholders will use the content of this article to address issues of racism, classism and sexism and to implement policies to ensure that the higher education climate is welcoming and supportive of the advancement of Black women faculty.”
Throughout the article, the four women share their thoughts and feelings, blending their experiences together into a cohesive narrative.
“In my opinion, this is how literal or figurative storms should be faced in both personal and professional environments: with solidarity,” Crumb said. “No movement is done alone.”
This storm imagery was woven throughout the article and formed the basis of Overstreet’s main takeaway. The time that the women were able to share stories about their work, families and experiences created a bond, allowing them to learn with and from each other.
While the women were able to weather their storm, they cautioned people against perpetuating the Black Superwoman phenomenon or syndrome, a phrase created by University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Dr. Cheryl L. Woods-Giscombe to describe the ways Black women must continuously be “strong” for themselves and others.
“The Black Superwoman phenomenon could potentially subject Black women to increased emotional and physical exhaustion and psychological distress,” Overstreet said. “Thus Black women deserve safe spaces in academia to be vulnerable and be supported without fear of negative consequences.”
Faculty plan to hold future retreats and would like to expand them with the support of the College of Education and leadership.