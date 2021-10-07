East Carolina University and the North Carolina Biotechnology Center are working together to bring new technologies to the marketplace.
Coordinating the work is the ECU Office of Licensing and Commercialization .
“This involves clearly communicating the commercial value, helping to design clear go/no-go technical and business milestones, understanding the market and assembling a well-rounded team of industry experts,” said Carlyle Rogers, licensing associate with the office.
Key to the process is funding from awards such as translational research grants from NCBiotech.
“These grants address a very important gap,” Rogers said. “A lot of times research funding to address early-stage questions related to commercialization are often limited in a university setting. You may not think $20,000 to $100,000 would be critical for the overall success of the technology.” But, he added, leveraging such funds can help an idea get to the point where it’s ready to be licensed.
So far, the work has recently led to three licenses, one faculty-led startup company, an industry partnership, four issued patents and numerous new patent applications.
For example, Kori Brewer and Stefan Clemens at the Brody School of Medicine at ECU developed a novel combination treatment that allows opioid doses to be minimized but remain effective enough to treat patient pain. The idea promises to reduce or even remove the risks of treating chronic pain with opioids.
With proof-of-concept data generated from a $110,000 translational research grant, Brewer, Clemens and the Office of Licensing and Commercialization were able to attract an array of interested investors and potential licensees. The work paid off. Chapel Hill-based startup Amalgent Therapeutics has licensed the technology.
Funding from NCBiotech to advance marketable ideas at ECU has been going on for several years. In 2016, Clemens received a grant of $100,000 to establish proof of concept of a therapeutic to treat restless legs syndrome . The compound, now patented, has attracted the interest of a company that may use it with one of its own therapeutics.
Other innovations that have received funding from the center include:
- Mark Mannie, professor of microbiology and immunology at Brody, received $100,000 to further his research on T regulatory cells that play a role in autoimmune diseases.
- Rachel Roper, professor of microbiology and immunology, and Lok Pokhrel, assistant professor of public health , each received $20,000 toward research on COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.
- Pokhrel received another $110,000 for his work developing a pesticide that uses nano silver to kill disease-bearing mosquitos .
- Anthony Kennedy, associate professor of chemistry , received $110,000 to further his work on blood cell preservation .
- Rukiyah Van Dross-Anderson, associate professor of pharmacology , received $110,000 to advance a topical treatment she’s developed for melanoma . She holds a patent for the compound and has started her own company, Claradele Pharmaceuticals.
- Mustafa Selim, professor of pharmacology, received funding to test ways to detoxify foods contaminated with aflatoxin, a carcinogen associated with an increased risk of liver cancer.
Officials with NCBiotech said they’ve had a long and fruitful relationship with the university and its researchers.
“To date, NCBiotech has awarded more than $6.5 million in research grants to ECU,” said Rob Lindberg, vice president of science and technology development at the center. “As those grant programs increasingly focus on the translation and subsequent licensing of game-changing innovations, the ECU community regularly presents us with compelling funding opportunities such as these to support breakthrough innovations that address critically important societal challenges and deliver economic impact to the state.”
Library account covers publication costs for researchers
ECU Academic Library Services has set up an account to pay publication costs for articles in several Public Library of Science (PLOS) journals.
The PLOS account is one of several agreements the libraries have signed with publishers allowing ECU authors to publish in their journals at reduced or no cost to the ECU author.
“Academic Library Services is committed to making research more sustainable, affordable, transparent and open,” said Janice S. Lewis, ALS director. “One of the ways we do this is by paying all or part of the costs for ECU authors to publish in peer-reviewed journals that make their articles open to all readers.”
The first faculty member to use the account was Dr. Keith Keene, associate professor of biology and director of the Brody School of Medicine Center for Health Disparities. His article, co-authored with other ECU faculty and researchers at other institutions, is titled “ DNA methylation analyses identify an intronic ZDHHC6 locus associated with time to recurrent stroke in the Vitamin Intervention for Stroke Prevention clinical trial .”
“We are thrilled that Dr. Keene and his colleagues chose to publish in PLOS ONE, a well-respected, high impact open journal, and that we were able to help fund its publication,” Lewis said. “It is appropriate that the topic is on intervention for stroke prevention. Stroke is a leading cause of death in the United States, and residents of eastern North Carolina are at higher risk of stroke than the national average. According to the authors, the findings for this study lay the foundation for further studies investigating these outcomes in diverse populations.
“Another reason it is important is that their study results were published in an open access journal and are immediately available to researchers everywhere.”
Faculty constantly feel pressure to “publish or perish,” Keene said, and budget cuts have become more prevalent even as publication costs have increased.
“As a part of our university mission, we must be good stewards of the resources entrusted to us. Programs such as the Academic Library Services’ open access publishing support are critical to achieving our university research mission while also being fiscally responsible,” Keene said. “This program helps alleviate some of the barriers to academic success (such as publication costs), promotes research productivity of our faculty and allows for a greater diversity of scholarly activities.”
A second article by several librarians at Laupus Library has also been published using the PLOS account. The article investigates the effect of librarian involvement on the quality of systematic reviews in dental medicine.
Lewis said the library budgeted funds for the account to support research and learning at the university. It benefits authors so that they don’t have to generate the funds to publish while supporting open access to scholarship.
“If more universities do this it opens up scholarship for everyone,” she said. “We want ECU to continue to be more active in this effort.”