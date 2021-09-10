East Carolina University’s Board of Trustees met at the Main Campus Student Center Friday to hear from student, faculty and staff leadership about health and safety as well as what is planned to increase enrollment numbers.
The board unanimously approved a $4.2 million project for HVAC and gym floor repairs at the Eakin Recreation Center, as requested by the Finance and Facilities Committee.
The board also approved non-salary compensation for unnamed personnel in the athletics department. The action was discussed in a closed session of the Athletic and Advancement committee at its Thursday meeting. The full board discussed the same in a closed session Friday.
The Audit, Enterprise Risk Management, Compliance and Ethics Committee also presented a motion to the board to grant the chancellor's position greater power to delegate authority as appropriate. It also included restating authority to fix compensation for all senior positions as put forth in 2002 in the Campus Management Flexibility plan. The board passed the motion.
Chancellor Philip Rogers opened his report with a remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and an invitation to trustees to attend Saturday’s ceremony to be held on campus. Following a heartfelt commendation to those who lost their lives and those who served in the conflicts following the attacks, Rogers wasted no time in transitioning to talking COVID-19.
“If we learned anything over the last year of the virus it is that it can be managed through,” Rogers said. “With the right community expectations and communications in place, and listening to leading strategists on this environment. Most definitely wearing masks, and providing vaccinations.”
Rogers noted that 52 percent of ECU’s on campus students are vaccinated.
“I want to take this moment once more to very strongly and unequivocally urge members of our campus community to get vaccinated. It is safe, it is the best way to protect yourself and it is the best way to protect others.”
Fielding Miller, Chairman of the board’s Athletics and Advancement Committee, reported that the university’s Pirate Club is fully staffed for the first time in “a while” and that ticket sales could provide a boost in revenue. The Pirates home opener against South Carolina is part of what Miller called the best sales the university has seen in years.
“There is a focus on growing the Student Pirate Club and we are up to about 3,700 members there,” Miller said. “Chris Dyba (vice chancellor for university advancement and president of the ECU Foundation) came in on the fundraising side. We are off to a fast start on the east campus, bringing in $5 million in just two months against the goal of $20 million per year. The west campus has brought in (about) $800,000 so far this year. There has been some momentum picked up in the west campus with the announcement of the new operation model with Vidant.”
Rogers and others also took time to note falling enrollment rates. It was reported Thursday at the board’s University Affairs Committee meeting that enrollment is down 2.8 percent. Interim Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Grant Hayes said that ECU is not the only school facing these issues, but the chance for more in-person events is an opportunity to right the ship.
“We saw greater competition around the UNC System,” Hayes said. “We know that we are all dealing with some of the same issues, even on a national level in terms of recruiting.”
“We are also looking at different student markets. We are looking at international students, adult learners and students who did not complete his or her degree. We would like to recruit those students back to the school to get those accomplishments.”
Wanda Montano, chairwoman of ECU's Board of Visitors, said board members and admissions officials kicked off student recruitment events last week in Charlotte in conjunction with the football game with Appalachian State. It was the first of several upcoming Pirates in Your Town events, she said.
“We had six members of our board of visitors show up last week to provide that connection to the parents, so we could talk about what it means to be a Pirate,” she said.
“We are focused on coming to all of the admissions events that we have coming up. We have Wilmington, we have Fayetteville, Raleigh, Greensboro, the Coastal Studies Institute where I will go, Chesapeake and Richmond as well.”
Board of Trustees Chairman Scott Shook said it was nice to have a face to face meeting with his colleagues. Most of the board has been meeting remotely during the pandemic.
"It is good to get back in person on a home football weekend," Shook said. "We have some good weather and I believe it is going to be a very glorious Saturday tomorrow. It has been fun engaging with all of you."