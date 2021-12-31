ECU students living on campus, as well as all students and employees who have not received their vaccine, will be required to participate in reentry COVID-19 testing by the university prior to the start of the Spring 2022 semester.
An update on East Carolina University’s website Friday said that residential students living on campus will need to receive the test prior to returning in the spring regardless of their vaccination status.
The ruling comes in the wake of record high positive testing rates in eastern North Carolina which health experts say is result of the omicron variant. 17,588 new cases were reported across the state on Dec. 30 according to the state dashboard.
Outside lab COVID tests will not be accepted for reentry testing, the update said.
All unvaccinated students or employees will also need to participate in reentry testing regardless of residential status. That rule applies to individuals involved in any on-campus activities including classes or labs. The school’s COVID dashboard shows that 78 percent of students and 89 percent of employees are vaccinated.
The update clarified that employees and off-campus students who are fully vaccinated or have been positive for the virus in the past 90 days are not subject to reentry testing requirements.
Surveillance testing will continue in the spring semester for students who have not been exempted from testing and for employees who have attested to being unvaccinated.
Face coverings will continue to be required in all indoor spaces for students, faculty, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status.
“I am confident we will navigate the initial increase of positive COVID-19 cases this spring as we did at the beginning of Fall 2021,” a message from Chancellor Philip Rogers said in the update. “That success was due to all of Pirate Nation masking, following our community standards and bringing our campus vaccination rate up to 80%. I can’t emphasize enough how important it is for you to get vaccinated and to receive your booster as soon as you are eligible. We know there will be cases on campus as students and employees return. ECU’s COVID Coordination Committee will continue to follow the guidance of our local and state health officials and adjust plans as necessary.”
The following testing times and locations were also provided in the update beginning next month:
Main Campus Student Center Ballrooms
◦ Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 (12:30 to 3 p.m.)
◦ Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
◦ Monday, Jan. 10 – Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 (9 a.m.to 3 p.m.)
• Mako Testing Site (old FedEx Building)
◦ Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 – Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
◦ Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 – Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
◦ Monday, Jan. 10 – Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)