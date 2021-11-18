After two years without a live performance, ECU Opera Theater is staging a comeback this weekend with “Pirates of Penzance.”
Pirates will portray pirates as this Gilbert and Sullivan operetta opens Friday at Turnage Theatre.
The last time the historic Washington, N.C., theater hosted an East Carolina opera performance was for “Hansel and Gretel” in the fall of 2019. Although students rehearsed the “The Fantasticks” for the spring of 2020, the coronavirus pandemic prevented that show from opening.
Director Dan Shirley expects the fast-paced, hilarious “Pirates of Penzance,” one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most often performed works, to be a crowd-pleaser.
“This is the perfect show for us to take back to a live theater,” he said. “It just seems very celebratory, and it’s the right show for this moment.”
For Friday’s performance, ECU senior Jacob McCain will portray Frederic, a young pirate preparing to leave his shipmates to go lead a civilian life as soon as he turns 21. But due to the fact that he was born on Feb. 29 and has only celebrated a birthday once every four years, he discovers he is bound to serve the pirates for even longer.
McCain, a fifth-year senior voice performance major from Clayton, last took the stage in a Gilbert and Sullivan opera in 2017, when he was cast in “Iolanthe” in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall before ECU began staging opera at the Turnage. His undergraduate music education reached another high note in March 2020 when McCain was part of a chamber singers group invited to perform for the America Choral Directors Association in Kansas City.
“That was the last performance I had in front of anybody,” he said. “Then I came back to campus and everybody was gone.”
The pandemic had prompted ECU and schools across the nation to shut down their campuses and finish their semesters virtually. While School of Music students were among the few allowed to study on campus in the fall of 2020, there was a mask requirement, which remains in effect for rehearsals and performances.
Although McCain has more than a year’s worth of experience singing while wearing a face covering, he cannot say that he has fully grown accustomed to it.
“Some masks really restrict the sound,” he said. “We have to adapt we have to be really aware and intentional with how we’re using our voices.”
The only time masks were not required for singers was during last spring’s The Dreamer,” the first ECU Opera Theater performance created for film. Cast members were filmed individually for the project, which was one of several opportunities students had for virtual performances. But unlike previous years, there were no performances with a live audience last school year.
ECU senior Emma Daves said being part of a filmed opera provided a unique experience.
“If there’s anything this pandemic has really taught me it’s how to be comfortable on camera now, which is not something I would have said before this,” she said.
Daves will portray Frederic’s love interest, Mabel, in Saturday’s performance in front of the largest audience she has seen since “Hansel and Gretel.” A music education and vocal performance major from Apex, she was limited to an audience of 10 for her junior recital last year.
Daves is excited for her family to be part of a larger audience for “Pirates of Penzance,” which will be her final performance at ECU because of her student teaching responsibilities during the spring semester.
“I love that it’s a show that more people know more so than some other operas,” she said. “My dad is a very big sports, football guy and he does not know a lot about the opera world. But he knows what the ‘Pirates of Penzance’ is.”
Shirley said that is a common reaction to the opera, which was his first Gilbert and Sullivan show in college. Now an associate professor of vocal studies, Shirley still finds the comedic opera to be a favorite.
“Through this show, I really learned the Gilbert and Sullivan humor,” he said. “The humor is really sort of like a predecessor to Monty Python. It’s incredibly dry and ironic and slapstick all at the same time.
“There are so many twists and turns in the plot it can kind of make your head spin, but the good part about it is that you don’t have to study it,” Shirley said. “It’s about just having fun.”
Shirley describes the ECU Opera Theater performance of “Pirates of Penzance” as a faithful interpretation of the 140-year-old work. Costumes, designed by Arts of the Pamlico Artistic Director Jeffery Phipps, a former faculty member in the ECU School of Theatre and Dance, are late 19th-century Victorian.
“This is the ‘Pirates of Penzance’ that has been performed by high schools, community theaters, college and university theaters, opera companies, Broadway, off-Broadway, regional theater all throughout the world, and it’s just as timeless as ever,” Shirley said. “It’s just a show that people want to come back to.
“We need a moment to laugh and to celebrate being back together,” he said. “There’s no better piece to celebrate being back in the theater than a show about pirates with our own Pirates here at ECU.”
“Pirates of Penzance” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday at Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. Masks are required for cast members and the audience. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $5 for students with ID. Tickets are available at the door or online at https://www.artsofthepamlico.org/events/49928/. For all other information, call 328-6851.