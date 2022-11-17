In 1879, American mining magnate Horace Tabor built a Colorado opera house in 100 days. But his life story would set the stage for a musical drama that has stood as one of America’s most popular operas for more than 50 years.
“The Ballad of Baby Doe,” created by composer Douglas Moore and librettist John Latouche, chronicles “The Silver King” and his legend of love and loss.
“It’s a real-life story that sounds like an opera, so it’s the perfect material for an opera,” said ECU Director of Opera Theater Daniel Shirley, who will direct this weekend’s performances at the historic Turnage Theater in Washington, N.C.
A cast of some two dozen East Carolina University students, along with a 16-member ensemble, will stage the opera, which made its premiere in Colorado in 1956 and starred Beverly Sills when it was performed by New York City Opera in 1958.
Set in 19th-century Colorado, it follows Tabor’s rise and fall, along with his scandalous relationship with Elizabeth McCourt Tabor, known as “Baby Doe.”
Student Zyion Stephens is cast in the title role of Baby Doe, while ECU Associate Professor of Voice John Kramar, who serves as chair of the vocal studies department, will sing the part of Horace Tabor.
It is not the first time that a faculty member has taken a leading role in ECU Opera Theater. Soprano Catherine Gardner, an assistant professor of vocal studies, last spring starred as Sister Angelica in the Puccini opera by the same name.
“It’s not every semester that we feature a faculty member in a lead,” Shirley said. “I do this not because I want to take away opportunities, but, quite the contrary, it means that these shows are available for the students to perform alongside their teachers. The fact that that is possible at ECU is a testament, I think, to the faculty’s engagement in the field.”
Kramar, who joined ECU’s voice faculty in 1998, was director of ECU Opera Theater from 1998 until 2019. His experience includes solo performances at Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall and Kennedy Center, as well as appearances with opera companies of Sarasota, Santa Fe, Nashville, Houston and Washington.
“His voice sounds spectacular in this opera; it sounds like it was written for him,” Shirley said. “The depth of emotion and the depth of vocalism that he’s able to access is really quite extraordinary, and that spreads among the students.”
Jordan Cartrette, who has been cast in the role of Augusta Tabor along with student Faith Walker, said it can be intimidating to share the stage with one of her professors.
“I’m on stage singing next to this guy who’s been singing longer than I’ve been alive,” said Cartrette, an ECU School of Music graduate who is pursuing a master’s degree in music history and literature. “It feels like you kind of have to step up to the plate … performing alongside a professional, which is a huge privilege.”
Fellow graduate student Nicholas Phillip Mackey, who portrays President Chester A. Arthur, agrees.
“Until you’re quite a bit older, you don’t often perform with people who are considered on true professional standard,” Mackey said. “It’s interesting to see up close.”
Mackey, who first performed in “The Ballad of Baby Doe” in 2017 at Georgia State University’s Harrower Summer Opera Workshop, said it is one of his favorite operas and has become a subject for his thesis.
“‘The Ballad of Baby Doe’ shows a man who breaks down and realizes his own failings in real-time,” he said. “Not every opera can say this is a real man. This is feasible (that) this is how it happened.”
Beyond its true-life inspiration, Mackey finds the relatively contemporary nature of the story appealing.
“The conductor, Douglas Moore, wrote it in the 1950s and was inspired by folk music of the time which reflected the West,” he said. “One of the opening scenes contains a square dance. There are waltzes throughout. Aside from the vocal style, which is very operatic, it’s not what many would consider ‘high music.’”
Cartrette said some members of the audience may be surprised at the way the town of Leadville, Colorado, is portrayed on stage.
“You’ve got miners and gamblers and saloon girls,” she said, explaining that those are not characters most people would picture in an opera. “I think a lot of times we think of powdered wigs and big dresses. But this is kind of like the Westerns your grandma used to watch, but in the form of an opera.”
Shirley said he would have loved to have been introduced to the opera as a high school history student. That is one of the reasons he put together an outreach cast featuring students Aiyana Mourino, Ella Green and Stephen Peo to perform excerpts from the opera at J.H. Rose and D.H. Conley high schools as well as Cypress Glen retirement community.
“That’s been a really interesting component for me is the fact that all these people really existed and you can read about them,” he said. “There’s tons of source material out there about Baby Doe and Horace Tabor. To see history come to life is a part that has really been engaging to me.”
Cartrette, who previously performed in ECU Opera Theater’s production of “The Pirates of Penzance,” has welcomed the opportunity to bring a complex character from the pages of history to the stage.
“It was already so evocative,” she said of the Tabors’ story. “(Taking) a story that really is so interesting and then translating it to stage while making it even more interesting, it’s clear why it is so relevant even today.”