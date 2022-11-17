In 1879, American mining magnate Horace Tabor built a Colorado opera house in 100 days. But his life story would set the stage for a musical drama that has stood as one of America’s most popular operas for more than 50 years.

“The Ballad of Baby Doe,” created by composer Douglas Moore and librettist John Latouche, chronicles “The Silver King” and his legend of love and loss.

Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.