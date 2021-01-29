East Carolina University's Dowdy Student Stores are coming under new management.
College officials have selected Barnes & Noble College to manage and operate the bookstores following revenue losses attributed to COVID-19 and a shift to digital content.
Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said during a news conference Friday that the stores had been running a deficit.
"One of the driving factors in this decision has been the erosion of revenues at existing costs over there ...," Mitchelson said. "We have had red ink for three straight years and our new agreement, which is still to be developed by the way... we are expecting not red ink but black ink. In fact, it will be guaranteed. We are excited about the financial part of this relationship."
According to Stephanie Coleman, vice chancellor for administration and finance, sales at the bookstores had dropped $2,000,000 from 2015 to 2019. In 2018, sales had dropped $264,000 while in 2020 sales fell $653,000.
ECU will receive a $400,000 sign-on bonus within 90 days of the transition. BNC has also guaranteed revenue generation of $1 million in the first year of operations on campus and will make annual contributions of $70,000 to ECU's athletics department, $10,000 to textbook scholarships and an additional $50,000 for utilities. Contract revenue is expected to fund scholarships and other campus programs.
“The name remains Dowdy Student Stores, but this agreement will add course materials and merchandise variety, a network of expertise and integrated technology from a national leader in college and university bookstore operations and management,” said Coleman. “The university gains organizational stability and increased funds for scholarships and other needs. Students gain greater access and cost savings, and faculty are provided easy access to a wider variety of course materials.”
As of right now, the contract states that BNC will retain all current bookstore employees as ECU and BNC evaluate options within the company or elsewhere on campus. The transition will take place over the next few weeks and employees will have input and options moving forward, Mitchleson said.
"Currently, there are 16 employees," Mitchelson said. "I do not know if that includes student employees. Two are furloughed, seven have been reassigned to other positions on campus and seven currently work in the store. I know that we met with employees this morning, both those who have been furloughed and those who have not. Those who have been reassigned will be invited to stay in those important positions and then others will be invited by Barnes & Noble to become BNC employees. No employee will lose a position ... as a result of this relationship."
BNC also will invest $250,000 in renovation costs at both locations focused on remodeling furniture and an additional $185,000 in technology.
The contract states that BNC will assume control for a period of five years with an optional five-year extension.