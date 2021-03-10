The group tasked with composing standards for renaming East Carolina University buildings is focusing on consistency.
The Renaming Standards Writing Group at ECU convened Tuesday morning for an in-depth look at the current draft of standards for renaming campus buildings. It was the public’s first look at the new standards, a group of guidelines that will inform the decision on whether to rename five campus buildings on March 31 and in the future.
The standards will be attached to Policy 6.3.4 in ECU’s Policy on Naming University Facilities and Activities. In generating the standards, the group has referenced other institutions such as the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of South Carolina, which implemented similar policies following racial justice demonstrations last summer.
As it stands, the draft has seven standards the Board of Trustees can reference when reviewing the legacy of people for whom campus buildings are named: centrality, outcomes, conventionality, evolution, connection to the university, impact and mitigation.
Centrality focuses on whether a person’s views were fundamental to their character, rather than occasional or incidental. This has been referenced many times in relation to James Joyner, whose name is on the main campus library. Joyner wrote and spoke of educating black people in agriculture and industry rather than what was considered “higher branches of learning” at the time, such as literature or mathematics.
Outcomes refer to whether or not the actions of the individuals involved led to consequences for others. “Use of a position of power or influence to deny the rights of others, or otherwise violate the values of the university, carries a great deal of weight,” the draft specifies.
Conventionality is meant to take into account whether the views were so widely held as to be conventional during the time the individual lived and held them.
“This factor alone is not a sufficient reason to decide against renaming, but should be taken into account,” the draft reads.
Evolution serves to see if the individual’s views changed over their lives, and whether or not there was remorse or a recanting of them. Dr. Gerald Prokopowicz, a member of the group and a history professor at ECU, cited two examples for the idea of evolution.
“One of them is the person who I study professionally, Abraham Lincoln, whose views on race evolved throughout his life,” Prokopowicz said, citing instances such as the 1858 debate with Stephen Douglass wherein Lincoln made accommodations to win the racially charged crowd to his side and eventually “take down” Douglass.
“By the end of his life he would not even do that. He had stopped making those accommodations to his audience. … The other way (of looking at evolution) is George Wallace, (former governor of Alabama), who promised segregation. ... His whole career is centered around race baiting and, not even dog whistles, but foghorns of racism … Late in life, after he’s been the victim of an assassination attempt, he recants from his early pro-segregationist views and shakes hands with John L. Lewis (former U.S. Representative for Georgia).”
“The University of Alabama at Birmingham just took his name off of a major building and expressly said, he recanted late in life, but his whole career was about racism and segregation,” Prokopowicz said. “A death-bed confession does not redeem them.”
Connection to the university was referenced in the draft as a way of acknowledging the importance of a person’s history to the institution. The group agreed that it should be taken into account.
Impact was a hot topic for the group, which spent the final 15 minutes of the meeting mostly centered on getting dialogue clear on what effect the continued honoring of an individual on a building can have on the community.
Among the discussion was whether or not certain areas should see more focus, but Caleb Gass, director of local and state affairs for the Student Government Association, posited that no area should be specified as to improve consistency and prevent fixation in future renaming talks.
“Is it in a place interwoven with the daily lives of members of the campus community?” the draft now reads. “Would it undermine the mission of the university by contributing to an environment that isn’t inclusive and welcoming of the entire campus community?”
The group agreed to pick back up on March 15 with discussion on mitigation, which currently asks whether alternatives to renaming such as an on-campus museum are viable options to protecting ECU’s values.
An ad hoc renaming committee was formed in October to review the works and writings of Sallie S. Cotten, James L. Fleming and Thomas J. Jarvis, whose names are on residence halls; Joyner, whose name is on the main campus library; and Robert H. Wright, whose name is on the campus auditorium.
The committee voted on Jan. 22 to recommend removing the names of Cotten, Fleming, Jarvis and Joyner from their respective buildings but allowing Wright’s name to remain on the auditorium.
At the Feb. 11 ECU Board of Trustees meeting, the board voted to push off a decision until March 31 directing the committee to seek more evidence and present and standards. The Standards Writing Group was put forth in response.
In their first meeting on March 5, the group mentioned allowing the community to provide feedback on their near-final draft but that was not discussed on Tuesday.