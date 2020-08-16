The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers sparked a movement for social justice this summer, a movement the East Carolina University Police Department supports.
“The message that comes across about social justice and equality is a message that we can all get behind,” ECU Police Chief Jon Barnwell said. “One of the things I want to do as a chief law enforcement officer is engage with our community and make sure that they understand through transparency what we are already doing and where we want to go and how we can help be a part of the foundation that helps this movement get where it needs to be.”
As students, faculty and staff return to campus for the fall semester, Barnwell and his department have taken steps to engage the community, step up training and examine policies in light of the social justice movement.
Barnwell points out that ECU is accredited as both a municipal and college police department, one of less than 100 dually accredited departments in the country. As such, the department is already adhering to the tenants of the 8 Can’t Wait campaign, policies that are designed to reduce police violence.
“All of those eight topics, we already had those that are specifically addressed in our policy,” Barnwell said. “An example is to ban chokeholds. The only time a chokehold is allowed under accreditation standards is if deadly force is warranted. Outside of that scope, you’re not allowed to use any chokeholds. That was already incorporated in our policy.”
Barnwell said the department did decide to strengthen its policy on the duty to intervene. As in the death of Floyd, Barnwell points out that three fellow officers stood by and took no action as Floyd pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.
“We at ECU wanted to specifically put teeth to that to let people know that regardless of rank or structure, you have an obligation to intervene when, regardless of who the aggressor is, they are utilizing unnecessary force,” Barnwell said, adding that disciplinary action for failing to intervene could include dismissal.
The department is also increasing its emotional intelligence training.
He said supervisors already have gone through the training, and the goal is to have all of the department’s 60 officers go through it. The training is designed to help people recognize and manage their emotions. That can lead to an increased recognition and respect for the feelings of others, improved cooperation and better teamwork.
“Utilizing de-escalation techniques and stress management can make you arrive on the scene and not have that feeling of needing to be assertive and that ‘I’m the person in charge,’ but moreover to respond as the helper or the individual that can facilitate a positive outcome, whatever the situation may be,” Barnwell said. “Emotional intelligence is a core component in the law enforcement profession. Being able to utilize verbal judo to de-escalate a situation ultimately reduces not just the level of force but the need for use of force all together.”
The department works through the staff and faculty senates, the Student Government Association and its own Student Safety Committee to engage the campus community. Members have also been a part of two Cupola Conversations since Floyd’s death that addressed racism and equality.
Master Patrol Officer Ted Biggs is helping organize forums and Workout with a Cop sessions, with the goal of bringing people together for frank conversation and exercise. With the pandemic, he’s not sure yet what those sessions will look like, but he said engagement with the community is important.
“These can be difficult conversations, but sometimes you have to have those conversations to be better,” Biggs said. “We want people to get on board and openly ask questions and express concerns. The whole purpose is to get feedback.”
Biggs, who’s been with the ECU Police Department for 17 years, said that far more often than not, officers have a positive impact on students, and he doesn’t expect any issues as they return to campus in the fall.
College of Business adds HR management
ECU’s College of Business has added a new human resource management (HRM) concentration as part of the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) management degree program.
Aligned with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) competency model, the new concentration is designed to build expertise in key HRM processes, including attracting and selecting talent; compensation and benefits; organizational change and development; leadership, training and development; employment and labor law; and human resource management information systems. Additionally, courses will integrate exploration of critical variables influencing the management of employees, such as globalization and technology. This program also provides students the opportunity to gain practical experience through internships and earn entry-level professional HRM certification through SHRM, which will prepare them for careers in a rapidly growing field.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that an average of 9% growth is expected in the United States across all reported HRM positions through 2026. BLS also reports an expected growth of 13% in North Carolina.
“Organizations must have leaders and human resource practitioners that excel in attracting, developing and retaining the best people available in a highly competitive and rapidly changing marketplace,” said Lee Grubb, chairman of the management department in the College of Business. “With this new concentration, we’ll continue to build leaders who can effectively evaluate and make decisions, lead employees and manage resources.”
The new HRM concentration also is fully aligned with the SHRM HR curriculum guidelines, which provide educational standards for universities offering degree programs. With this alignment, HRM students will be eligible to apply for the SHRM-Certified Professional exam if eligibility requirements are met. And, ECU’s program will be listed on SHRM’s HR program directory.
“There is a growing demand for HR professionals in today’s fast-changing business environment,” said Grubb. “As one of the largest business schools in North Carolina, we’ll be able to cultivate the talent and leadership needed to meet that demand.”
Grubb said he appreciated the work of Craig Williams, teaching assistant professor in management, for spearheading the effort.
“Students graduating with both HRM experience through internships and certification will have a significant advantage in the job market,” Williams said. “Our reputation should be such that prospective students see our human resource management concentration as the ‘go-to’ and ‘best’ program in the state.”