ECU police said charges are pending in a reported armed robbery that happened in the area of West End Dining near Bloxton House early Sunday morning.

The incident was reported to the East Carolina University Police Department at 10:32 a.m., according to a news release. The reporting person, who called from another city, said the incident happened around 2:22 a.m. According to a news release, one victim was an ECU student and the other person was not.

