ECU police said charges are pending in a reported armed robbery that happened in the area of West End Dining near Bloxton House early Sunday morning.
The incident was reported to the East Carolina University Police Department at 10:32 a.m., according to a news release. The reporting person, who called from another city, said the incident happened around 2:22 a.m. According to a news release, one victim was an ECU student and the other person was not.
The reporting party said two people were followed by a group of individuals believed to be about 16-17 years old. One member of the group pulled a handgun and demanded items from the victims. Another brandished a handgun in his waistband.
Police did not say what items, if any, were taken from the victims. The news release did not say if anyone was injured.
The victim described one of the individuals as a dark skin black male with short brown dreads wearing a green hoodie and Yeezy shoes. The second person was described as a multi-race male with curly hair in a ponytail, wearing a red jacket style hoodie with black writing on the front, with a handgun with a laser.
The news release said one suspect has been identified and charges are forthcoming. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECU Police Department at 252-328-6787. Information also can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777. LiveSafe can be used to anonymously report information.