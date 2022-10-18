Francia_Peter-2494.jpg

Ted Budd’s lead over Cheri Beasley in the U.S. election was increasing in an ECU Poll released Tuesday.

The poll, conducted by the ECU Center of Survey Research, found Budd, a U.S. representative, leading Beasley, the former chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, 50 percent to 44 percent among likely voters, with just 5% of the poll respondents reporting they are undecided. The remainder expressed support for some other candidate.


