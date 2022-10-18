...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 and light winds will result
in frost formation.
* WHERE...Much of eastern North Carolina away from the beaches.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Ted Budd’s lead over Cheri Beasley in the U.S. election was increasing in an ECU Poll released Tuesday.
The poll, conducted by the ECU Center of Survey Research, found Budd, a U.S. representative, leading Beasley, the former chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, 50 percent to 44 percent among likely voters, with just 5% of the poll respondents reporting they are undecided. The remainder expressed support for some other candidate.
Budd’s lead has widened since a previous ECU Poll in early September, when he led Beasley by 3 percentage points.
Peter Francia, an ECU professor of political science and director of the Center for Survey Research, said the gain is likely due to the historical trend of the political party holding the presidency losing seats during midterm elections.
Budd’s most notable gains have come from women. While Beasley currently leads Budd 48% to 46% among women in the poll, she led 52% to 41% among likely female voters in early September. Budd also holds a significant advantage among men, 54% to 39%.
Among working class white voters, people defined as those without a four-year college degree, Budd led by 50 percentage points, 72% to 22%, over Beasley.
“White working class voters have moved dramatically towards the Republican Party in the last 20 years, but especially with the election of Donald Trump in 2016,” Francia said.
While advertisements attacking how Budd’s family handled a business bankruptcy have repeatedly aired, Francia said it’s an issue that isn’t on the forefront of voters’ minds at this time.
“Right now it’s the economy, it’s inflation, to a lesser extension crime and immigration and abortion, which works in favor of Democrats, but those other issues I mentioned work in favor of Republicans right now,” Francia said.
Budd holds a much narrower advantage over Beasley, 51% to 44%, among white voters with a four-year college degree or higher. Among likely African American voters, Beasley holds almost an 8 to 1 advantage, 83% to 11%, over Budd.
Voters age 65 and older voters support Budd over Beasley by a 58% to 37% margin. Beasley, however, holds a 48% to 42% advantage among voters under the age of 40. For those between the ages of 40 and 64, Budd leads 50% to 44% over Beasley.
Beasley’s strength among minority voters and younger adults may provide her greatest weakness. Both groups historically have lower turnouts in midterm elections.
“That’s another layer of difficulty the Beasley campaign has to overcome,” Francia said. “That’s why turnout is going to be so important, especially for her campaign. If she doesn’t have a strong turn out from minorities and young voters she really has no path to victory.”
Regionally, Budd’s advantage over Beasley is strongest in the western part of the state, 58% to 35%, and in the eastern part of the state, 54% to 36%.
While Budd leads in the Piedmont/Central region is 52% to 39%, Beasley holds a lead in the Raleigh/Durham area, 55% to 40%, as well as the Charlotte area, 52% to 45%.
The statewide survey of 902 likely voters conducted Oct. 10-13, also asked how the participants planned to vote in their U.S. congressional district races. The poll’s results show that 49% of likely voters say they intend to vote for the Republican candidate and 44% say they will vote for the Democratic candidate. The 5-point Republican advantage in North Carolina is higher than the national average, which currently shows a 2-point Republican advantage.
Francia said the improved electoral environment for Republicans in North Carolina tracks with declines in President Joe Biden’s approval rating, which is currently 38 percent, down from his September rating of 44 percent. “Although it is still competitive, Ted Budd is the favorite to win North Carolina’s U.S. Senate election based on our latest poll numbers,” Francia said.