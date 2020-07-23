East Carolina University is preparing for worst-case scenarios after the UNC Board of Governors head directed universities to develop plans for potential budget cuts of 50 percent, the interim chancellor told faculty this week.
Ron Mitchelson said during Tuesday’s faculty senate meeting that he was surprised by an announcement by UNC Board of Governors Chairman Randy Ramsey directing state universities to create plans for potential budget cuts of 25-50 percent. Ramsey told chancellors last week to send plans to the system office by Friday.
Mitchelson said administrators had been doing an impact analysis of a potential 5-15 percent cut to state appropriations that preceded Chairman Ramsey’s directive. State appropriations make up about 23 percent of the university’s budget. He said along with Ramsey, everyone has been worried about the what the budget for next fiscal year may look like.
“This notion that we might see a 50 percent shortfall in total budget is a bit shocking; it doesn’t mean it’s a realistic expectation,” Mitchelson said. “I have a hard time imagining, even if we have to pivot, that it’s going to be a budget shortfall that it is that large. So it is indeed, in the words of chair Ramsey, the worst case scenario,” Mitchelson said.
If necessary, cuts would come in the 2021-22 fiscal year. A pivot to online courses and further shutdown measures to combat the virus would factor into decisions, as would enrollment declines and other considerations.
Mitchleson said from an instructional stand point the university usually focuses on state appropriations, but cuts would be to ECU’s total budget of $926 million. He said it is likely the university will have cuts in state appropriations ranging from 5-15 percent. He said cuts of 15 percent would be difficult.
He said administrators have been considering seven levels of total budget shortfalls ranging from no reduction to 50 percent. He said he is hopeful revenue from tuition and fees will remain healthy.
History professor Jennifer McKinnon raised concerns about how quickly administrators had to develop the plans, especially with so many unknowns about the virus. She also expressed concern over how Mitchelson’s eventual replacement might implement plans.
Mitchelson said the plan that has to be submitted on Friday shows aggregated categories that don’t specify programs that would have to be shuttered to achieve the cuts.
“We’re making sure we cannot tell the system office or the Board of Governors which academic programs we’re going to shutter, so that’s not part of this. Right now it’s very mechanical,” Mitchelson said.
Mitchelson also thanked faculty for their hard work toward making sure the university can reopen safely to students Aug. 10.
He said enrollment figures showed ECU is up slightly in head count and down less than 1 percent in credit hour production.
“I think what that suggests to you, to me, to the world is that you know we’ve done a remarkably good job of inviting our students back to Greenville to be in our classrooms with us and to provide such a great learning environment for them,” Mitchelson said.