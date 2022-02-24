Security and economic experts say that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will have an impact on global supply chains and politics certain to be felt in Greenville and the region.
Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday and threatened nuclear reprisals, the Associated Press and other agencies are reporting. Ukrainian officials said their forces were battling Russians on multiple fronts and had suffered dozens of deaths.
Dr. Jon Kirchoff, associate professor in East Carolina University’s College of Business specializing in global supply chain management, explained that supply chains recovering from COVID-19 pandemic-induced sluggishness are likely to take another hit amid the crisis in Europe. That particularly goes for energy, he said.
“Russia supplies … somewhere between 20 to 40 percent of oil and natural gas to Europe,” Kirchoff said. “Europe will be hit harder than U.S. For Russia, depending on how deep the sanctions are, they may go reroute that to China or somewhere else. It may not hurt them that much.”
“You already have this major disruption in the supply chain right now from COVID. Anytime you pick up the newspaper or anytime I talk to one of my contacts something else has shifted. There is a believed optimism that it is getting a little bit better but really it is taking a very long time. This conflict, I think, will probably exacerbate it to a certain extent.”
Eastern North Carolina manufacturers who get materials and parts from countries like Germany are likely to be impacted by sanctions Kirchoff said. Germany’s manufacturing-based economy is reliant on Russian energy.
“We import a lot from Germany,” Kirchoff said of the U.S. “If Germany gets hit our business in the United States gets hit. That is the nature of global supply chains. Just because an event happens in the world it spreads very quickly to other sectors of the economy because we are all so reliant on each other.”
Kirchoff used Greenville's base in marine manufacturing as a purely hypothetical example.
"We have a lot of boat building manufacturing and they use a number of specific materials. High-end boat building as well which, I do not know their supply chain or where they reach and what they get, but you can imagine if you have a large, high-end boat to build that relies on very specific types of material and, all of a sudden because of a conflict you cannot get those materials that could cut their production completely."
Dr. Armin Krishnan, an associate professor of political science at ECU who teaches and researches security studies, said that pending inflation as a result of those disruptions are a step back toward a Cold War relationship with Russia and China.
“The United States is now particularly weak,” Krishnan said. “Now is an opportunity to take what they want. I do not think NATO is in a position to oppose Russia at this point and, if China does something against Taiwan, per history we will be much more focused on that issue than anything in Europe.”
In the event China does execute political or military action in Taiwan, it would be in the form of a blockade, Krishnan. In recent years the Chinese military has sent a growing number of warplanes on training missions over Taiwan, which has been a source of friction with the United States. China claims self-governing Taiwan as its territory.
Dr. Hanna Kassab, an ECU political science professor also specializing in security, said he has a hunch that some measure of the conflict could be tied to a water situation in Crimea.
"Crimea does not have a lot of fresh water," Kassab said. "They have been getting it from Russia but it is incredibly expensive. They had water before, which they got from Ukraine. Ukraine closed the dams."
"This is a humanitarian issue. It is a financially instrumental subject. Oil is one thing, but two-thirds of you or I is water. Why are you making things so difficult for citizens and maybe creating a reason not only for Russia to intervene but to take water supplies away from you? That will require Russia to invade further and further west until they create safe access for water in Ukraine."
Russia seized Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula in 2014, and pro-Russia rebels have since been fighting Ukrainian forces in the eastern areas of Donetsk and Luhansk. More than 14,000 people have been killed in the conflict.
After weeks of rising tension as Moscow massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders, Putin on Monday recognized the two regions' independence and ordered Russian forces there for what he called “peacekeeping."
As of Wednesday afternoon, Kirchoff said he talked to two supply chain managers contacts for large manufacturing firms in eastern North Carolina. He said neither had seen any disruptions from the Ukraine situation but that both are watching carefully.