Inflation and salary increases are pushing ECU administrators to seek fee increases in housing, dining, parking and the dental school.
The requests will be presented to East Carolina University’s Board of Trustees during their two-day meeting beginning Thursday.
The trustees will have final say on most of the requested increases, but the University of North Carolina Board of Governors will decide if increases in special fees will be approved, according to the board of trustees’ agenda materials.
The board’s finance and facilities committee will review the proposal during its 2:15 p.m. Thursday meeting in room 253 of the Main Campus Student Center.
The UNC System has placed a hold on tuition increases for students who are residents of North Carolina. Tuition increases for nonresident students are allowed but the university isn’t requesting one, according to agenda materials.
Between the 2019-20 and 2021-22 academic years, housing rates have increased 2 percent. Food services prices have increased between 3 percent to 11 percent depending on the meal plan selected by students.
Administrators are proposing an average 2.96 percent increase in housing, 5.67 percent increase in dining and an average 2 percent increase in parking fees, according to agenda materials.
The cost for replacing the 1Card, the university’s identification card which is linked to other accounts, will increase to $20 from $15.
According to agenda materials, two members of the tuition and fee committee didn’t support increases for housing and dining fees and dental electronic textbooks. The Student Government Association passed a resolution supporting the non-dental fee increases.
Depending on the type of housing a student selects, the increase will range between $170 for standard residences halls to $190 for the College Hill Suites.
Administrators said the dining fee increases will range from $40 to $320, depending on the plan.
Aramark, the university’s food services provider, reports it has seen a 5.5 percent increase in food costs due to inflation, procurement issues and substitution. The company anticipates a $425,000 increase in annual food costs.
Aramark pays its workers between $8.25 to $11 an hour for non-supervisory or office worker positions.
A sampling of hourly wages at locally owned and national restaurants show hourly wages range from a low of $10 for a servicer or cashier to a high of $20 for a cook.
Increased parking fee permits are being requested to cover legislative salary and benefit increases along with inflation.
The special fees in the School of Dental Medicine are for housing and preclinical materials.
The school contracts with Area Health Education Centers across the state for housing students in the school’s community service learning centers.
A $195 fee increase is recommended, raising the rate to $1,395.
The preclinical materials which include practice teeth and tools along with an increase in the licensure exam, led school administrators to request that all students pay $450. Currently the fee is based on a student’s time in the program.
The dental fees increases that the trustees can approve include:
- Liability insurance for students: increasing from $50 to $54.
- Electronic textbook fee: increasing from $888 to $1,005.
- American Student Dental Association fee: increasing from $110 to $120.
The board of trustees' committee meetings will begin at noon Thursday. All meetings are being held in the Main Campus Student Center. Students, faculty, staff and members of the public are asked to view the meeting virtually, an option that wasn't offered in October when the board met in Raleigh to conduct a required four-year self-assessment and to discuss enrollment issues.
The noon meeting will be a discussion on higher education finances "with a focus on enrollment" that will be presented by Rick Staisloff, the founder and senior partner of rpk GROUP, a consulting firm that works with colleges, universities and nonprofits.