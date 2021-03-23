A survey on standards for building renaming will be available to East Carolina University’s campus community before March 30.
During a Monday meeting of the Renaming Standards Writing Group Monday, Chief of Staff Chris Locklear and the committee agreed that the current draft of standards for renaming campus infrastructure will be disseminated in the form of a survey prior to the group’s final meeting on March 30. The distribution will be aided by ECU’s Institutional Planning, Assessment and Research (IPAR).
“They have the ability to convert the draft statements into a survey for us and it would be distributed to faculty, staff and students giving the campus community a chance to react to the standards that we have drafted,” Locklear told the group. “They will also be available to provide a link that … can be sent to the alumni.”
Locklear said that in initial statements he intended the survey to be exclusive to the campus community. However, he now plans to work with university communications to link out standards to the local community as well to get “broader feedback” on the draft as it stands.
An ad hoc renaming committee was formed in October to review the works and writings of Sallie S. Cotten, James L. Fleming and Thomas J. Jarvis, whose names are on residence halls; Joyner, whose name is on the main campus library; and Robert H. Wright, whose name is on the campus auditorium.
The committee voted on Jan. 22 to recommend removing the names of Cotten, Fleming, Jarvis and Joyner from their respective buildings but allowing Wright’s name to remain on the auditorium.
At the Feb. 11 ECU Board of Trustees meeting, the board voted to push off a decision until March 31, directing the committee to seek more evidence and present and standards. The Standards Writing Group was put forth in response.
The group’s meeting Monday saw discussion regarding feedback already received in local media as well as from a descendant of the brother of former N.C. Gov. Charles B. Aycock, whose name was removed from a residence hall in 2015.
A letter sent by Jim Aycock, retired publisher of the Black Mountain News, was discussed and weighed in relation to where the group’s draft now stands on the factor of conventionality.
“That letter writer’s point essentially was that we don’t blame Babe Ruth for the fact that he couldn’t play Triple A ball today, that the athletes of yesterday are not up to the standards of today,” Gerald Prokopowicz, a member of the group and a history professor at ECU said.
“What this is trying to say is that open racism today is really the mark of a malignant and ignorant person, whereas racism 100 years ago, when it was conventional, was not so much a mark of ignorance but still is not a reason to have the person’s name up. … You can still honor someone without putting their name up and saying this is our current value.
“We’re not saying these people were bad people and they made a terrible mistake in those days,” Prokopowicz continued. “We’re just trying to say that things are different. Things that were once conventional. We definitely don’t want that to be an excuse.”
While the group did spend time discussing the letter, it was decided that considering Aycock’s input was better left to the committee focused on the historical research around renaming rather than the standards writing group.
“I think we’ve received the feedback from him and I would not put a premium on somebody’s comments just because they’re related to the person in question,” said Paul Zigas, interim university counsel. “I’d be very hesitant to elevate anyone’s comments over anyone else’s if we are trying to get to objective fact.”
Locklear said that a survey would be available to go out to the campus community “soon.”