An online survey seeking feedback on new renaming standards at East Carolina University is available until noon on March 29, according to a memo t the campus community.
The survey is open to employees, students and the public to weigh in on new standards being drafted for the renaming of campus facilities. It lets people vote on each new section of a draft that was put together by ECU’s Renaming Standards Writing Group, a collection of faculty, staff and students who were charged with putting together standards for inclusion in the university’s naming policy.
Responses to the survey follow along in each new factor and addendum to the naming policy and let the assessor vote on a scale of “strongly disagree” to “strongly agree” on the new literature. There is also a section to leave comments on each category. Survey takers are asked to name their status with the school at the conclusion of the survey. In total, there are 10 questions.
“The writing group values feedback on the current draft,” the memo said. “Please react to the draft statements and offer suggestions of standards not contemplated in the draft. The writing group will consider this feedback before finalizing a recommendation.”
The memo also reminded the community that the standards writing group is separate from groups that will make renaming recommendations or conduct historical analysis. The group has emphasized a focus on objectivity during meetings over the last month.
The group’s draft is an attachment to Section 6.3.4 of the university’s Policy on Naming University Facilities and Activities. ECU’s Board of Trustees told then-interim chancellor Ron Mitchelson during their Feb.11 meeting that a set of standards was to be put together prior to ruling on the renaming of campus buildings on March 31.
The ad hoc renaming committee was formed in October to review the works and writings of Sallie S. Cotten, James L. Fleming and Thomas J. Jarvis, whose names are on residence halls; James Y. Joyner, whose name is on the main campus library; and Robert H. Wright, whose name is on the campus auditorium.
The committee voted on Jan. 22 to recommend removing the names of Cotten, Fleming, Jarvis and Joyner from their respective buildings but allowing Wright’s name to remain on the auditorium.
The survey is available at bit.ly/ECURenaming.