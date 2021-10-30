A professor in the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University has received a National Science Foundation grant to study the structural and functional properties of bacterial enzyme systems. Understanding how bacteria make metabolic adjustments in order to survive could have implications in drug development.
Dr. Holly Ellis, a professor in Brody’s Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, was awarded the $525,000 NSF grant for a project titled, “Coordinated mechanistic approaches to desulfonation in two-component FMN monooxygenases.”
“Bacteria need basic elements in order to survive,” Ellis said. “The bacteria we are investigating are pathogenic (disease-causing) organisms that utilize clever tactics to avoid the host immune response.”
The enzyme system under investigation, Ellis said, enables bacteria to use alternative sulfur sources to remain viable in its host. The overall goal of the project is to determine how distinct structural properties dictate function so researchers can manipulate the properties to modify activity.
“Many of the enzyme systems we are evaluating have medical relevance and would be excellent targets for drug development,” Ellis said. “Some of the outcomes from the proposed studies will answer important questions about enzyme structure and function that can be applied to other enzyme systems. These questions are new concepts and would change established ideas regarding enzyme structure and function.”
Ellis’ grant award comes during her first year at Brody. She arrived in January 2021 and said the school and department felt like a good fit during visits while she worked on research with Dr. Tonya Zeczycki, assistant professor in the department.
“I obtained my PhD in a biomedical program and had been looking to go back to a medical school. Our projects have a medical focus, and we wanted to establish possible collaborations with both clinicians and researchers in basic medical science,” Ellis said. “While at Auburn, I came to the Brody School of Medicine to run experiments with Dr. Tonya Zeczycki, who is in the same field as me, and was impressed with the department and direction under Dr. (John) Cavanagh. When a position became available, I applied.”
The opportunities for new discoveries in research — and new ways to conduct experiments — keep Ellis motivated and eager to share research experiences with students.
Ellis also credits Richele Thompson in Cavanagh’s lab and Zeczycki for their help with the initial lab setup, she said, and Ethel White and Sherelle Hunt ensured that her transition to Brody went smoothly.
That spirit of partnership and support lends itself to the future of Ellis’ research.
Students plant trees to mitigate pollution
As water flows down Town Creek toward the Tar River in Greenville, it suddenly turns an odd brown color. A sheen floats on top.
Of course, not too many people make their way down the steep embankment near ECU’s Willis Building to see the discoloration that is caused by a problem that dates back decades — well, except for a team of ECU engineering students.
Alexander Goble, James Riddle, Adam Till and Noah Weaver looked at the problem as part of their senior capstone project. Their work resulted in the planting of 35 willow trees on the embankment near the creek in an effort to mitigate the pollution.
“Someone thought they had spilled gasoline in the river,” said Mike O’Driscoll, associate professor in the Department of Coastal Studies and the associate director of the Water Resources Center. “They found out when they put a bunch of these wells in around town that there was a lot of gasoline in the water, so there’s a big plume in the groundwater where the gasoline had migrated, and it all comes into the river here.”
O’Driscoll said the gasoline in the ground came from leaking underground tanks.
“Thankfully they removed the tanks so the continuing source has stopped, but all that gasoline that had spilled over the years is still coming in to the river,” he said. “The fact that it’s been continuous since the 1980s says there were pretty big holes in the tanks, and it had been leaking for a long time. When you come out on a hot day, you can smell the gasoline. You’re really not supposed to be breathing in those vapors.”
As part of degree requirements in the Department of Engineering, senior students must collaborate on a project that can include everything from design and product development or modification to manufacturing and conservation.
“We touched on a couple of topics,” Goble said. “Originally, we were going to do some sort of mechanical process, but we were trying to find something practical, something that we could actually make happen for a project.”
That’s when they came across the Town Creek project.
“We didn’t want just a theoretical application,” Till said. “We wanted to see something done, and this is in the ground, and it makes a difference.”
The project started with research. They learned that in the 1990s, groundwater was pumped to a wastewater treatment facility, but in the end the cost of this particular method proved too high and the effort ended, so the team rejected the concept of a similar solution this time around.
They then looked toward the military, which has been in the process of cleaning up its installations with similar problems. They looked at hydra remediation studies and learned that the planting of trees helps in the absorption of benzene, an organic chemical compound that is in gasoline. They then looked at various types of trees before determining that the willow offered the best solution.
“Mostly it was trying to find tree species that would work for where we were planting them,” Goble said. “It’s close to water, and we needed something to absorb higher levels than normal of benzene.”
So on a warm morning, the students joined with ECU facilities workers and volunteers with ECU’s chapter of ReLeaf, a student organization that promotes the planting of tress and protection of forests in urban areas, to plant the 35 willow trees. Armed with shovels, pickaxes and wheelbarrows, the team completed the task in about two hours, half the time they had expected.
O’Driscoll said the idea of “green” solutions to such problems is continuing to grow.
He said not only will the trees put a dent in the amount of gasoline making its way into the creek, but it also offers a cost savings to the maintenance budget. Previously, the grass embankment had to be routinely mowed. Once the trees mature, that will no longer be the case.
O’Driscoll, who oversaw the project, commended the engineering students for their work.
“Between pandemics and flooding, just starting off was difficult,” he said. “They definitely did their jobs.”