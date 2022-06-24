Two East Carolina University researchers studying how nanotechnology could treat bacterial-based illnesses have discovered it could possibly treat COVID-19 and similar viruses.
Researchers Lok Pokhrel and Shaw Akula have found nanotechnology is an effective and efficient way to treat SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. They are pursuing funding to continue their research with the hope of beginning human clinical trials in the next several years.
“The exciting thing is we have established a platform that we can adapt, a cheap platform we can adapt to treat other respiratory illnesses. That’s what is important right now,” said Akula, a virologist and associate professor in the Brody School of Medicine’s Department of Microbiology and Immunology,
Nanotechnology is a science that involves working with materials that are the size of molecules or smaller.
“Nanotechnology is all about size,” said Pokhrel, an assistant professor of toxicology in Brody’s Department of Public Health, “One nanometer is one billionth of a meter. We’re taking extremely small size.”
A DNA molecule is two nanometers in width, Pokhrel said. The nano-based antiviral therapy — Smart Nano-enabled Antiviral Therapeutic or SNAT — is about five nanometers in diameter. Pokhrel created the technology, which is patented, during his time at ECU.
A nano is a silver-based particle with surface modifications that allow drugs it delivers to interact effectively with the virus, Pokhrel said.
Pokhrel and Akula had been studying nanotechnology’s potential to control hospital-related bacterial infection. Such infections are a growing public health concern since most bacteria is becoming more resistant to existing antibiotics.
When COVID-19 began spreading worldwide, Pokhrel and Akula wanted to the study the efficacy of the SNAT technology against the virus. Akula designed and performed the SNAT study.
Akula infected hamsters with the virus, administered the nanotechnology and watched it work for 14 days. The hamsters’ viral load not only dropped, but lung health was improved.
Pokhrel said some pharmaceuticals are made of chemicals that can be highly toxic and produce side effects. Nanotechnology should be easier on patients.
“With nanotechnology you use very small quality of compound and convert them into particles that are bound to be more effective and low cost,” he said. The hamster study also found it doesn’t harm lung or skin cells and doesn’t irritate eyes. It also is anti-inflammatory.
The goal is to create a nasal spray or nebulizer delivery system so it can be used at home or clinic at a low cost, Pokhrel said.
The technology is stable for three years at room temperature, which allows it to be used in places with poor infrastructure.
The researchers said their findings extend beyond the treatment of COVID and other SARS viruses by allowing researchers to use the technology to test new viruses in the future.