Suzanne Lea

Suzanne Lea

Suzanne Lea

 Contributed photo

Immunity generated from exposure to COVID-19 doesn’t produce long-lasting immunity in healthy young adults, research at East Carolina University confirmed.

The findings from a seven-month study led by epidemiologist Suzanne Lea, showed that after about four months, nearly 70 percent of healthy young adults had lost their natural immunity. Lea’s study was named the Pirates’ Prevention and COVID-19 Testing Study or PiratePACT.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.