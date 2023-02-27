Immunity generated from exposure to COVID-19 doesn’t produce long-lasting immunity in healthy young adults, research at East Carolina University confirmed.
The findings from a seven-month study led by epidemiologist Suzanne Lea, showed that after about four months, nearly 70 percent of healthy young adults had lost their natural immunity. Lea’s study was named the Pirates’ Prevention and COVID-19 Testing Study or PiratePACT.
Lea and her colleagues tracked the progression of the SARS-CoV2 virus, commonly called COVID-19, by testing ECU students every two weeks for antibodies to a certain protein found in the SARS-CoV2.
“We found out that over 140 days the antibodies to a certain protein in the SARS virus waned over time and became undetectable over time in this young adult population,” Lea said. “We learned it is not very different in what we know in other young adult populations.”
The study, which started in late August 2020 and continued through March 2021, gave a true picture of the transmission in the healthy young adult population, she said.
The importance of the information is that the waning recognized in the study is found in other young adult populations. It showed about one out of 10 people had been exposed to the virus during the study period.
“This particular antibody we measured is a measure of prior infection or recent infection, so it’s a terrific way to get a snapshot of what is happening at the population level at the time the antibody was measured,” Lea said.
“It helps us understand how the virus is actually traveling through the population. At the same time, we understand that antibody wanes over time and these study results help us understand that is true in our student population and is consistent in the general population of healthy young adults.”
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Dashboard shows that in the last 12 months, between Feb. 19, 2022, and Feb. 18, 2023, Pitt County had 15,319 total cases of COVID-19 reported. There were 54 deaths during the same time period with most of them occurring in February and March and July through September 2022. No deaths have been reported since the week ending Dec. 31. A total of 287 have died since the start of the pandemic.
When Lea launched the study in the summer of 2020 she initially contacted about 900 ECU students with the hope of recruiting 300 for the study. However, when an outbreak of COVID-19 shortly after the start of the fall 2020 semester sent students home, the student’s parameters were adjusted and 136 who were either living on campus or in Greenville were recruited.
“When we conducted this study we didn’t know a whole lot about SAR-CoV2 transmission patterns, effectiveness of vaccinations and the potential for reinfection,” Lea said. There was so much the researchers didn’t know, they were pleased with the results.
Along with either living on campus or in Greenville, the students were dance and music majors who were attending classes on campus or who were studying or working in labs. They also were students in the health profession and education who were working in the community at the time.
The study tests found that only four participants tested positive for COVID-19 after the seven-month period. About 28 other students were found to have antibody responses that indicated they were exposed to the virus, she said.
Other studies, including a meta-analysis of the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and natural immunity, showed similar results to the PiratePACT study, with natural immunity waning after about 140 days in that cluster of studies.
Vaccinations are the key to combating a rapidly mutating virus like COVID-19, Lea said, because natural immunity only holds so long.
“It’s kind of like when it’s raining,” Lea said. “You don’t really want to get wet. So, you put on your galoshes and your raincoat, and you bring your umbrella because you just really want to protect all angles from the rain. If you don’t have any of them, you’re going to get totally wet.”