Graduation 2023

East Carolina University celebrated the graduation of nearly 5,000 Pirates Friday.

 Cliff Hollis/ECU News Service

Friends and family gathered Friday in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium to celebrate East Carolina University’s spring Class of 2023.

The class had 4,946 graduates. Of those, 3,556 were undergraduates, 1,013 earned master’s degrees, 220 were certificate recipients and 157 earned doctoral degrees. The graduates represented 39 states and 94 of North Carolina’s 100 counties.


