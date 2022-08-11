Webb

Dr. Michael Webb, left, received the ECU School of Dental Medicine’s inaugural Jasper L. Lewis Jr. Distinguished Professorship in Pediatric Dentistry last month. He is pictured with Lewis, a longtime Greenville pediatric dentist.

 Rhett Butler/ECU News Service

ECU’s School of Dental Medicine has named the inaugural recipient of a distinguished professorship that honors Dr. Jasper Lewis, a longtime Greenville pediatric dentist, national trailblazer and advocate in the dental profession.

Dr. Michael Webb was named the Jasper L. Lewis Jr. Distinguished Professor in Pediatric Dentistry during a July 21 ceremony at the East Carolina Heart Institute, the university announced. Webb is a clinical associate professor and chairman of the school’s Department of Pediatric Dentistry, Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics.


