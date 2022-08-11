Dr. Michael Webb, left, received the ECU School of Dental Medicine’s inaugural Jasper L. Lewis Jr. Distinguished Professorship in Pediatric Dentistry last month. He is pictured with Lewis, a longtime Greenville pediatric dentist.
ECU’s School of Dental Medicine has named the inaugural recipient of a distinguished professorship that honors Dr. Jasper Lewis, a longtime Greenville pediatric dentist, national trailblazer and advocate in the dental profession.
Dr. Michael Webb was named the Jasper L. Lewis Jr. Distinguished Professor in Pediatric Dentistry during a July 21 ceremony at the East Carolina Heart Institute, the university announced. Webb is a clinical associate professor and chairman of the school’s Department of Pediatric Dentistry, Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics.
The post is the school’s first endowed professorship and is supported by gifts through the ECU Medical & Health Sciences Foundation Inc., according to a news release issued this week. The award was named in honor of Lewis, a fixture in local pediatric dentistry.
The professorship positions the dental school to place a more specialized emphasis on evolving topics, treatments and research in the realm of pediatric dentistry and to enhance educational experiences in classrooms and clinics, the news release said.
The school received $667,000 in gifts toward establishing the professorship. Those funds were supplemented by the state with an additional $333,000, bringing the endowment total to $1 million. The state also approved its status as a distinguished professorship.
More than $300,000 in additional pledges and commitments will provide an endowment for the Lewis Collaborative, a year-long program through the professorship that will offer rigorous classroom and clinical experiences to general dentists working to become highly trained in caring for pediatric dental patients, the news release said.
“This event is the culmination of several years of planning, fundraising, teamwork on the part of many,” said ECU School of Dental Medicine Dean Dr. Greg Chadwick, adding that the school has paused to celebrate its milestones and first for now more than a decade. “This is one of the most exciting firsts. As every milestone we have approached in the life of the School of Dental Medicine, all of our firsts have been made possible through community who believe in us and believe in our mission.”
ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers said those gathered understood and supported the magnitude of the school’s first distinguished professorship.
“What a great day it is to be a Pirate, of course especially a Pirate here at the School of Dental Medicine,” Rogers said, finding Lewis in the crowd, “and what a great day it is to celebrate another historic moment in the life of our university and our institution, and to recognize the leadership and celebrate the great man who is our dear friend.”
After the medallion was placed around his neck, Webb addressed the nearly 100 people at the ceremony, including national dentistry leaders.
“It is a great honor to be named the inaugural Jasper L. Lewis Jr. Distinguished Scholar,” he said. “As this professorship and collaborative developed, it has become so much more than I think any of us imagined it would. We are honoring the legacy of Dr. Jasper Lewis Jr., but we are doing it in a way that perpetuates his deep commitment to provide dental care for all children.”
Webb previously served as graduate program director at Baylor College of Dentistry and the chief of dental services at Children’s Medical Center of Dallas. He became graduate program director in pediatric dentistry at Virginia Commonwealth University before opening a private practice that focused on office sedation and general anesthesia.
Webb returned to academics in 2014 to become the director of the Pediatric Dentistry Residency program at the ECU School of Dental Medicine; he was named chair of the Department of Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics at ECU in 2018.
Lewis outlined the details of the effort to get a dental school at ECU and those who have stood by the school since the idea came about in the early 2000s.
“So when I tell you how humbling it is to be in this room, I’m not exaggerating,” Lewis said. “Look around the room. You’re the people who made all this possible.”
Lewis grew up in eastern North Carolina, where he returned after pursuing his education and later serving as a dental officer in the U.S. Air Force. He received a bachelor’s degree in biology from Wake Forest University, earned his dental degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and completed a postdoctoral degree in pediatric dentistry from UNC in 1973 — the same year he opened his Greenville practice.
He has held leadership positions in dental organizations, including a term as president of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and another as vice president of the North Carolina Dental Society. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry, and he has lectured across the country and around world on topics including pediatric dentistry and practice management.
He has been a driving force in East Central Dental Society’s annual “Give Kids a Smile” Day since the program began nationally in 2003. He was instrumental in garnering support for the ECU School of Dental Medicine and continues to champion its mission.Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.